Minimum wage in Singapore Singapore does not have an official annual minimum wage. While some bodies, such as the National Wages Council (NWC), offer suggestions about fair salaries, their advice is not legally binding. Instead of a national minimum wage, Singapore has a Progressive Wage Model (PWM). This model sets out a basic minimum salary for Singaporean citizens and permanent residents in selected low-paying sectors. It comprises wage ladders for broad employment categories, which account for the most common jobs in that sector. Workers must be paid at least the stipulated PWM wages depending on their skills and employment level. Photo: Melvin Mapa/Getty Images Singapore's opposition parties have, at times, called for the introduction of a minimum wage. However, the government defends the PWM system, arguing that it is better for low-paid workers. At present, the following sectors must pay at least these PWMs: Sector Minimum basic salary Date of readjustment Administration S$1,500–2,800 July 2024 Cleaning S$1,570–2,410 June 2024 Driving/chauffeuring S$1,750–1,850 July 2024 Food services S$1,915–2,215 May 2025 Landscaping S$1,750–2,600 July 2024 Elevator (lift) and escalator (L&E) S$2,075–3,330 July 2024 Retail S$1,975–2,395 September 2024 Security S$2,175–3,350 January 2025 Waste management S$2,110–2,910 July 2024 Although there is no official minimum wage, the Singaporean government regularly conducts research into fair wages. At present, it maintains that S$2,906 per month is a "reasonable starting point" for a living wage in the Lion City. Because of this, Singaporean citizens over the age of 30 who earn less than S$2,500 per month qualify for the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) scheme. This provides them with an income supplement in the form of cash payments and additional contributions to the Central Provident Fund (CPF), Singapore's social security system.

What to do if you’re not paid the PWM wage There are separate agencies that regulate the PWM schemes for each sector. For example, the National Environment Agency (NEA) is responsible for regulating the PWM for the cleaning and waste management industry. However, employees who should be covered by a PWM but are not being paid accordingly should not go to the agency in question. Instead, they are advised to contact the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), along with their union, if applicable. It is common for companies that are not following the PWM rules to pay fines. In fact, 57 licensed cleaning firms have been issued fines since the model was implemented in 2014. Photo: webphotographeer/Getty Images Moreover, there are no laws covering minimum wage for migrant workers, which, unfortunately, can lead to situations of exploitation. Additionally, migrant workers have no legal recourse if their employer is underpaying them. The government’s Local Qualifying Salary (LQS) program is designed to prevent employers from undercutting Singaporean workers by hiring cheap foreign staff. Under this legislation, companies must fill a quota of citizens and permanent residents being paid a certain amount before they can hire migrants.

The average salary in Singapore As there is no official minimum wage in Singapore, newcomers are often curious to learn about what the average salary is like. Singapore's monthly gross median income is currently S$4,752. Residents have by far the highest salaries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) zone, taking home around ten times as much money as workers in nearby countries like Vietnam or Indonesia. Moreover, that number has been steadily growing, with median income increasing almost 10% between 2017 and 2022. That said, the recent increase in inflation across the globe has affected the Lion City. Real salaries in Singapore – that is to say, salaries that take inflation into account – fell by 1.5% in 2023. They may have increased on paper, but the question on everyone's lips is whether or not they can outrun inflation. Luckily, though, things are looking good for the future. Although the global economy is on shaky ground, Singapore – which has been a major financial hub for decades – seems set to weather the storm. Experts predict that real salaries in the country will rebound in the near future and see a hefty 4% rise in 2024. The average salary by sector Unsurprisingly, the highest salaries in Singapore tend to be in the financial sector. Below are some examples of average monthly salaries in different sectors in Singapore (in ascending order): Administrative and support services: S$2,925

Health and social services: S$4,680

Real estate services: S$5,000

Manufacturing: S$5,460

Professional services: S$6,581

Education: S$6,962

Information and communications: S$7,000

Financial and insurance services: S$8,190 The average salary by job level Salaries in Singapore can vary drastically by job level. And if you stay in the Lion City long enough to see your career progress, you can expect to see large jumps in your pay. You can find thorough data on multiple sectors and pay grades online, but below are just a couple of examples in different industries. Average salaries by job level in marketing: Content marketing: S$73,200

Marketing manager: S$99,600

Marketing director: S$157,200

Digital marketing director: S$170,400 Average salaries by job level in financial planning and analysis: Analyst: S$73,000

Senior analyst: S$99,000

Manager: S$147,000

Director: S$252,000 There are plenty of online tools that you can use to see how your salary measures up. For example, Glassdoor shows you average salaries across your sector and experience level.

The gender pay gap in Singapore The gender pay gap can be a thorny issue. But just as there is no minimum wage in Singapore, there is also no legislation mandating that men and women are paid equally. As a result, men in Singapore tend to earn about 10% more than women. Analysts have suggested a few different reasons for this gap. For instance, there are more women in careers like nursing and teaching and more men in higher-paying jobs like finance and insurance. Women are also more likely to take on the role of caregiver within the home. Photo: Abel Tan/Getty Images That said, interestingly, statistics show that women in Singapore actually earn more than men until the age of 29. This may be because men need to complete their national military service when they are young, and therefore don't have the same work experience as their female counterparts. The balance then shifts when workers hit the age of 30 when men start earning more. Notably, this is also the average age for a Singaporean woman to have her first child. Expats may be surprised to learn that Singapore has one of the largest gender pay gaps in the ASEAN region, although it has narrowed over time. For instance, it dropped from 27.1% to 15.6% in the Lion City's all-important finance industry between 2012 and 2022. Moreover, organizations such as the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) continue to campaign about the country's gender pay gap, running awareness-raising events and lobbying the government for change.

Salaries and wages for international workers There are almost 1.5 million foreign workers in Singapore, which is a huge amount for a country with a population of around 5.5 million. There are essentially two categories of foreign workers. The first is very low-paid migrants who typically work in construction, housekeeping, and similar unskilled jobs. Most come from poorer countries across the ASEAN region or other parts of Asia. For example, in recent years, there has been a significant growth in migration from India. The second category is expats in skilled jobs, often in the financial sector. While it is hard to say exactly how much the average expat earns, it is usually a hefty amount. In fact, ECA International has found that Singapore has the 16th highest expat pay packages in the world, at a time when they are falling in places like Hong Kong. The Singaporean government collects data on salary by race. In the 2020 census, people in the ‘Others’ category had the highest proportion of extremely high earners, with a monthly salary of S$15,000 or more. Notably, ‘Others’ covers all ethnicities that are not Chinese, Malay, or Indian, which suggests that it is likely to be expats taking home those whopping salaries.

What to do if your salary is too low Sadly, there is not much expats can do if they feel their company is not paying them enough. Singapore’s labor laws only tend to defend the rights of citizens and, to a lesser extent, permanent residents. Moreover, migrant workers are not affected by PWM, and there are no laws to help safeguard them. If a company is acting unlawfully, however, you can report it to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). This may be the case if they are not respecting the PWM of their industry (if there are any) or they are illegally hiring migrant workers without meeting the relevant quota of locals. If you would like advice about low salaries or discriminatory wage policies, you can contact your union, if you have one. They may be able to help you, but given Singapore’s labor laws, you shouldn’t be surprised if they are ultimately unable to do much. There is some hope for expats who are treated unfairly at work, however. The new Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL) aims to tackle discrimination in the workplace and lists race, sex, and nationality as protected characteristics; among others such as age and disability. In theory, a worker may now be able to report an employer for discrimination if they are being underpaid. However, this law is new in 2024, so its practical applications may not yet be entirely clear.