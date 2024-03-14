Where to get the news in Singapore

An overview of Singapore’s media Understandably, for a city-state of its geographic and population size, Singapore has a smaller range of news media outlets than many other countries. However, there are several print, broadcast, and online providers distributing content in English, Chinese, and other languages. Two media companies dominate Singapore’s news output. One is the state-owned Mediacorp, responsible for most TV and radio news broadcasting in Singapore. The other is SPH Media, a private company with a virtual monopoly in the print newspaper market. SPH News Center (Photo: Kokkai Ng/Getty Images) Singapore’s news industry is regulated by the Ministry of Communications and Information, which issues licenses for establishing news bureaus and press accreditations. It also generally engages with members of the news media. However, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) also has a role to play with digital media and has the power to issue licenses and order corrections against untrue or inaccurate content. In terms of news consumption, the 2021 Reuters Institute report on Singapore found that: 84% of Singaporeans regularly get news online

58% periodically get their information from social media

44% watch TV news frequently

22% often read newspapers in print

45% trust news sources overall, with mainstream outlets being the most trusted Singapore ranks 129th out of 180 nations on the 2023 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders. The report states that press freedom is “almost non-existent” in the country due to tight government control. Popular news sources typically publish pro-government content, and there is evidence of IMDA censorship of those critical of authorities.

Where can you access English-language news in Singapore? English is one of the four main languages of Singapore. This means that there is no shortage of news coverage in this language. All major newspapers, TV stations, and news websites are available in English. House & Home Setting up TV, landlines, and internet in Singapore Read more You can buy newspapers, including many popular overseas publications, from newsstands on high streets across Singapore. If you are keen on a particular paper, you can also take out a subscription and have it delivered to your address. Meanwhile, you can also set up your TV to receive global channels such as BBC World News.

Singapore news websites The most popular way to access news in Singapore is online. According to Reuters Institute analysis from 2023, 84% of Singaporeans now regularly get news from the internet. Photo: Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images All of Singapore’s major print and broadcast news outlets have an online presence. According to the Reuters report, the platforms with the highest usage in 2023 were: Channel News Asia (48%)

Mothership – online-only news website (46%)

The Straits Times Online (42%)

Yahoo! News – Singapore division of global news provider (23%)

TODAY online (21%)

STOMP – citizen journalism web portal division of The Straits Times (16%)

CNN – US-based global news network (13%)

Asia One – Singaporean news and lifestyle website (19%)

BBC News online (13%)

The Online Citizen – citizen journalism website operating in Singapore and Taiwan (11%). The site went offline in October 2021, as the government suspended its license when it did not declare its funding sources. Back online since September 2022, it has a relatively low level of trust (38%).

Social media news sources in Singapore Social media has become one of the most common ways of consuming and spreading news in recent years. Many smartphone users now have apps on their smart devices linking them to the biggest social media services. Naturally, Singapore’s main news providers now have a presence on the key platforms where they can disseminate articles. According to the 2023 Reuters Institute report on Singapore, 58% of the population now regularly gets news via social media. This is higher than for both broadcast and print media. Just over one-third of people (34%) share news via social media platforms in the country. The most popular social media platforms for news in Singapore are (2023): WhatsApp (38%)

Facebook (36%)

YouTube (30%)

Instagram (19%)

Telegram (18%) About Top must-have apps for Singapore Read more Social media tends to be less tightly regulated than traditional media forms, making it more susceptible to ‘fake news.’ However, in countries such as Singapore, where the government has a tight grip on mainstream outlets, it can also play an important role in disseminating information that may be subject to censorship elsewhere. The Singaporean government passed the Protection of Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) in 2019. Ostensibly targeting the proliferation of fake news, it has been used to clamp down on social media content critical of the authorities.

Singapore’s alternative news and citizen journalism landscape Singapore doesn’t have a large culture of alternative or activist news. This is likely related to the government’s close monitoring of the media and swift responses to criticism. Singapore scores fairly poorly in terms of both overall press freedom and citizen freedom on the internet. If you publish content critical of the authorities, you could be the target of lawsuits. Although restrictions on journalists’ rights usually don’t extend to threats to life, social media pages of anti-establishment publications such as the States Times Review have been targeted in recent years. Photo: miniseries/Getty Images In terms of current content outside the mainstream, the Independent Singapore fashions itself as the most established alternative news source in the country. However, it generally avoids publishing anything too controversial or critical of the powers that be, and some consider it slightly sensationalist. The Online Citizen/Gutzy Asia features citizen journalism and publishes a reasonably broad range of content from non-establishment figures. Meanwhile, Rice Media offers human interest stories, and Jom, a weekly magazine about Singapore, publishes long-form pieces and photography. If you’re looking for satirical content in Singapore, check out the Pressing Times. Although independent news outlets can offer an alternative point of view, it’s worth remaining critical, as some can lack credibility and reliability.

News sources to avoid in Singapore Fake news and disinformation are things to watch out for in any country. Expats everywhere need to be wary of the potential of loaded, heavily biased, and even downright untrue content published or broadcast through various media organs. Although Singapore has a pretty poor record regarding journalistic freedom, it doesn’t have too many red flags for unreliable news. The main issue is what’s not being fully investigated and reported rather than the quality of what makes it into the public realm. Having said that, STOMP, the citizen journalism division of The Straits Times, has come in for criticism on a number of occasions for publishing stories that don’t withstand much scrutiny. It’s wise to approach its output with a degree of skepticism. When it comes to international analysis, the Mothership website rates as “mixed” for accuracy, with a tendency to publish clickbait and gossip-related content.

Tips on getting reliable news in Singapore Make sure you stick to the facts by following these tips: As two media corporations are responsible for the majority of news in Singapore, try not to rely too heavily on output that originates from one source. Cross-check with some of the alternative outlets and international publishers to minimize bias.

Use tools such as Media Bias/Fact Check to assess bias and factual accuracy.

Keep an eye on global sources not influenced by Singaporean authorities for content more critical of the establishment.

Check with other expats to see where they get their news, but be mindful of ‘fake news’ on social media.