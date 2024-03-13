How do you register pets in Singapore? Dogs are the only pets in Singapore that must be registered and licensed. This applies to all dogs in the country, whether bought, adopted, or imported. You can apply for or renew a dog license online in Singapore via the Pet Animal Licensing System (PALS) portal. You can get one that lasts for one to three years or a permanent one if your dog has been sterilized. Costs are: Type of license Price if neutered Price if not neutered One year SG$15 (also for puppies under five months) SG$90 Two years SG$25 SG$165 Three years – SG$230 Permanent SG$35 – You should inform PALS anytime there is a change of dog ownership or change of address for the dog owner.

Do you need a pet passport for Singapore? You do not need a pet passport to enter or leave Singapore with an animal. However, there are regulations when exporting a pet, which you can read about on the AVS website. Processes and regulations will largely depend on your destination. If you need a pet passport or would like to purchase one, you can buy them from online retailers such as the Pet Travel Store. The current price for a Singapore pet passport is $24.50.

Pet healthcare in Singapore Veterinary services If your Singapore pet has a medical problem or sustains an injury, you can contact a vet. Singapore’s vets treat all kinds of creatures, providing services such as: Health checks

Vaccinations

Advice on matters such as diet and training

Medical treatment and surgery

Dental treatment

Euthanasia, if the animal is extremely unwell Some vets also provide round-the-clock emergency treatment. Prices vary, but you can cover most costs with a good pet insurance policy. Expect to pay around SG$25–50 for a basic consultation or health check and around SG$150 for emergency treatment. MoneySmart provides a comparison of 19 different Singapore vet fees. The Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA) is the industry body for vets in the country. You can find a list of registered vet centers and licensed specialist vets on their website. Vaccinations It is important to keep your pet vaccinated against dangerous diseases and illnesses. This will help keep your furry friend healthy and lower the risk of outbreaks in Singapore. Photo: FatCamera/Getty Images You can book vaccinations with your local vet. They will advise you on schedules and costs. Many vets offer vaccination packages where you can pay a set fee for all necessary annual jabs for your pet. Singapore is a rabies-free country, so you won’t have to have immunize your dog or cat against rabies unless it is traveling from an at-risk country. However, other vaccinations are compulsory. These include: Dogs – distemper virus, adenovirus, parvovirus

– distemper virus, adenovirus, parvovirus Cats – parvovirus, panleukopenia virus, calcivirus, herpesvirus Recommended vaccines include: Dogs – leptospirosis, kennel cough, coronavirus, rabies

– leptospirosis, kennel cough, coronavirus, rabies Cats – leukemia virus, immunodeficiency virus, chlamydiosis, rabies

– leukemia virus, immunodeficiency virus, chlamydiosis, rabies Rabbits – rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus You can check details on vaccination advice and guidelines on the SVA website. Neutering and spaying Neutering and spaying are essentially sterilization for male and female animals to stop them from reproducing. Although it’s not a legal requirement for pet owners, most opt for sterilization early on in the animal’s life so they don’t have to deal with unwanted litters. Sterilization can also have medical benefits and help to tame your pet. Move Moving to Singapore: the ultimate checklist Read more If you want to have a pet neutered or spayed, contact your vet. Most vets provide this as a service for a fee. Commonly treated pets are dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs.

Pet shops in Singapore Of course, if you have a pet in Singapore, you’ll need to source all the supplies for it to live a happy and comfortable life. You can find a wealth of pet stores in Singapore, including high-street retailers and online stores. Some stores also sell actual pets, while others just provide a range of supplies. There are a few specialist stores, but shops usually sell: Food supplies

Pet toys

Bedding and housing (e.g., cages and tanks)

Clothing and accessories (e.g. collars)

Health products

Hygiene and grooming products Some stores may also offer additional services, such as grooming. Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images Popular pet store brands in Singapore include: Bubble Pets

Pet Lovers Centre

Pet Master Megastore

Pets’ Station

Polypet

Which pet services are available in Singapore? Beyond vets and pet stores, various other services are available for an array animals and their owners in Singapore. These include: Grooming and pampering services

Pet-sitting and dog-walking

Boarding services, such as kennels and catteries, where you can leave your pet when away from home

Pet training

Pet taxi services

How do you find and report lost pets? If you are ever unfortunate enough to have your pet go missing, the first thing you should do is contact the relevant authorities. These include: Animal Response Center (ARC) on 1800 476 1600

SPCA on (65) 6287 5355 You can also contact the local police. If you have a licensed dog or if your pet has been microchipped, you might be able to track the animal down via the national pet register. You can also contact local animal shelters and put up flyers or advertisements in local shops, vets, community spaces, local newspapers, and online forums. If you find a lost or missing pet, you can take it to the ARC, the SPCA, or a local rescue center. Alternatively, you can contact the owner directly if you have seen a local ad with their contact details. Health Emergency numbers in Singapore Read more Other than microchipping your pet, there are a few things you can do to try and keep them safe and sound: Fasten an ID tag to your pet’s collar

Keep smaller pets, such as hamsters and reptiles, in secure cages or tanks

Make sure to keep garden gates and fences closed to stop dogs from escaping

Keep dogs on a leash when walking

Sterilize cats if you don’t want them breeding, as this can curb their wandering urges

How much does it cost to have a pet in Singapore? Before committing to getting a pet in Singapore, you’ll need to total up the likely costs. Remember, once you have acquired your new friend, you’ll also need to factor in expenses for its food, vet bills, vaccinations, microchipping, training, insurance, and more. Make sure you can afford it in addition to your living costs in Singapore. Singaporeans like to splash out on their pets. According to one 2019 study, the country is the 10th biggest spender per person when it comes to pets. Singapore-based personal finance community Seedly calculated the average annual costs (2022) of having a pet as follows: Dog : SG$7,416–18,654

: SG$7,416–18,654 Cat : SG$4,922–15,149

: SG$4,922–15,149 Rabbit : SG$920–2,476

: SG$920–2,476 Terrapin : SG$652–960

: SG$652–960 Hamster : SG$340–671

: SG$340–671 Parrot : SG$292–3,987

: SG$292–3,987 Fish: SG$201–502 Photo: Hafiz Jumali/Getty Images If you import a pet to Singapore, you’ll have additional costs to consider. These include health checks and vaccinations, import permits, licenses (for dogs), quarantine fees, and freight or transport fees. You can expect to pay anything from a few hundred to a few thousand Singaporean dollars on this. You can reduce expenditure on pets in various ways, including: Adopting a pet from a welfare or rescue organization rather than buying from a retail store or breeder. Some welfare organizations offer additional funding support, such as discounts on certain services or advice on lowering costs.

Taking out pet insurance to reduce medical bills and avoid other unplanned expenditures

Keeping medical costs low, especially later in life, by doing all you can to ensure your pet remains healthy

Selling a pet in Singapore Although some websites allow you to list pets for sale in Singapore, strictly speaking, you need a license from the AVS to deal in animals. This applies whether you want to open a pet shop, trade as a breeder, or simply want to sell your former pet. If you are caught selling a pet without a license in Singapore, you could end up with a sizable fine. If you end up with a pet you can no longer look after, the best option is to take it to an animal sanctuary or rescue center. These organizations will aim to re-home the creature through adoption or fostering.