Passports in Singapore Only Singaporean citizens can apply for a passport. These travel documents are red, with the national coat of arms or state crest embossed on the front cover. The words "Republic of Singapore" are inscribed at the top, and both the lettering and state crest are gold. Similar to other countries, the first page of the Singapore passport contains a photo, details of the issuing authority, expiry date, and biometric information of the holder, including: Full name and gender

Date and place of birth

Passport and National ID numbers

Nationality These biometric passports also contain an embedded radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip that stores all the above information and data on their facial and iris features to enable recognition when they go through the electronic gates. It also limits the possibility of producing fraudulent passports. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is the government agency responsible for issuing passports in Singapore. There are three main types of passports: Standard Passport: Issued to citizens for general travel purposes. Valid for ten years for those 16 and over and five years for those under 16.

Issued to citizens for general travel purposes. Valid for ten years for those 16 and over and five years for those under 16. Diplomatic Passport: Issued to diplomats and high-ranking government officials for official travel.

Issued to diplomats and high-ranking government officials for official travel. Official Passport: Issued to public servants and officials traveling for work. Local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Singaporean passports must have at least six months of validity remaining to travel internationally, or they may be refused entry at foreign airports. Those with less time can return directly to Singapore – to renew their passport – before traveling to other countries.

Benefits of getting a Singapore passport When you become a Singapore passport holder, you will enjoy many benefits. The 2024 Henley Passport Index ranks it as number one globally, giving you visa-free access to 194 destinations. Move Getting Singaporean citizenship Read more You can only apply for a passport as a citizen, and being a Singaporean national gives you the right to live and work in the city-state indefinitely. You can also purchase HDB flats, receive healthcare and education subsidies, and have other citizen rights like voting and running for political office. Children born overseas to Singapore passport holders are eligible for Singapore citizenship by descent. Similarly, a citizen can sponsor relative visas to allow their family to join them.

Who can get a passport in Singapore? Only citizens can apply for and hold a Singapore passport. Of course, before you qualify for citizenship, you must've lived in Singapore as a permanent resident for two years. Dual citizenship is not allowed, so new citizens over 21 must renounce their foreign nationality.

Fast-track options for citizenship and passport eligibility do not exist. Instead, the emphasis is on integrating into Singapore society as a prerequisite for applying.

Applying for a passport in Singapore You can apply for or renew a passport online via the ICA e-Services page. To submit an application, you will need: A digital photo: Recent (within three months) adhering to ICA’s guidelines – white background, neutral expression, head forward

Recent (within three months) adhering to ICA’s guidelines – white background, neutral expression, head forward Identification: Your National Registration Identity Card (NRIC)

Your National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) Application fee: S$70 (via credit/debit card or internet payment)

S$70 (via credit/debit card or internet payment) Supporting documents: If you need to amend your name or particulars in the passport Alternatively, you can also use the following methods to submit applications: By post: Passport Unit, Citizen Services Centre, ICA Building, 10 Kallang Road, Level 2, Singapore 208718

Passport Unit, Citizen Services Centre, ICA Building, 10 Kallang Road, Level 2, Singapore 208718 In-person: At the ICA Building deposit box during opening hours (Mon–Fri, 08:00–16:30, Sat, 08:00–12:30) For postal or deposit box applications, you will need to complete the passport application form and include the following: A printed passport photo taken within the last three months that meets ICA guidelines

Photocopy of your NRIC

Supporting documents if amending particulars

Application fee of S$70 if you apply via post or deposit box

Payment of S$80 if you apply in person at the ICA Building Once you've lodged your application, the immigration authority will process it in one to two weeks. You can check the status of your passport application through your SingPass account on the ICA website. Subsequently, you will receive a notification via email and text that the passport is ready for collection. This message will also outline any documents you must provide when picking up your passport. You need to book an appointment online – within one month of receiving the approval – to collect the passport at the ICA Building or selected post offices. Remember to take your current passport and your NRIC to verify your identity. Civil Affairs FIN and other ID numbers in Singapore Read more All applicants over the age of six must collect their passports in person. If you fail to pick it up within three months, the ICA will cancel it without a refund. Currently, there are no fast-track options for urgent passport applications; all follow the standard processing timeline. Therefore, you should apply for your passport as soon as you become eligible and ensure it remains valid for more than six months at all times.

Apply via the ICA website and select a Singapore overseas mission for collection In-person: Apply at a Singapore overseas mission; find your nearest one on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAF) website

Apply at a Singapore overseas mission; find your nearest one on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAF) website By post: Use the appropriate overseas passport application form and send it to a Singapore overseas mission The requirements and documents needed are similar to applications done in the city-state. The missions will send everything to Singapore for processing. Notably, the application fee is S$80, and processing times are longer; between five and eight weeks. The overseas mission may also require additional documents. Indeed, you must collect your passport in person within three months at the nominated Singapore overseas mission. Otherwise, they will cancel it without a refund. Remember to take all the verification documents as per instruction.

Cost of passports in Singapore The cost to apply for a new standard passport in Singapore is as follows: Type of passports Method of application Cost Standard (child/adult) – new/renew If applying online, by post, or deposit box S$70 Standard (child/adult) – new/renew If applying in person at ICA or Singapore overseas missions S$80 Replace lost/damaged passport First time S$120–130 Replace lost/damaged passport Subsequent times S$170–180 Document of Identity (DOI) Temporary travel document S$15 If you’ve lost your passport while abroad, the overseas missions can provide you with a DOI to travel back to Singapore. There are no costs for official or diplomatic passports. Similarly, it will cost you nothing if applying for your baby’s passport before their first birthday via the MyICA system. For online applications, you can pay using credit or debit cards, internet banking, or PayNow. Conversely, if applying in person, payment options include NETS, as well as credit and debit cards.

Dual nationality and second passports in Singapore Singapore generally does not allow citizens to have dual nationality or a second passport from another country. When applying for Singapore citizenship, applicants must renounce any foreign nationality they currently hold, with limited exceptions. For instance, minors younger than 21 can hold dual nationality or second passports if: They acquired foreign citizenship by birth or descent

One or both parents are Singaporean citizens

They are permanent residents of Singapore However, once they’ve turned 21, they must renounce their foreign citizenship to keep their Singaporean nationality.

Renewing or replacing a passport in Singapore Singapore passports are valid for: Ten years: Citizens aged 16 and above

Citizens aged 16 and above Five years: Citizens younger than 16 Singapore nationals cannot simply renew their passports; they must apply for a brand new one once it expires or requires replacement. The only exception is that Singapore citizens working or residing in Ho Chi Minh City can apply for renewal online or at the Singapore Consulate-General in Vietnam. All other citizens must replace their passports for the following reasons: Passport expired or is expiring soon

Insufficient empty visa pages

Damaged (e.g., water-stained, torn/missing pages, broken binding, cracked data page, or broken RFID chip)

Lost or stolen

Legal name change Please note that damaged passports must be reported immediately to the ICA. You can do so online using your Singpass login and must submit photographs of the damaged travel document. You can also report in person at the ICA Building and must show your digital or physical identity card and the compromised passport.

Lost or stolen passports in Singapore Similar to a damaged Singapore passport, if it is stolen or lost, you must report it to the ICA immediately, following the same procedure. When reporting online, you need to provide details on how the passport was lost. If reporting in person, you must bring your digital or physical identity card (or birth certificate if under 16) and information on the circumstances. Once you've reported the passport lost or stolen, you cannot use it anymore, even if it is later recovered. Therefore, you must surrender any recovered passports to ICA within 14 days. Failure to do so can result in fines or imprisonment. If you are overseas, you must report the loss to the police, obtain a copy of the police report, and submit it online when you inform the ICA. Please note that the documents required and the process may differ slightly based on what country you are in at the time. If you must return urgently to Singapore and cannot wait for a replacement passport, you can request a DOI from the nearest Singapore overseas mission. It takes two to three working days to process your application and issue the DOI, so adjust your travel plans accordingly.