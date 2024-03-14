How do international schools in Singapore work? International schools usually cater to children of all ages, which means that students can transition from kindergarten to high school within the same institution. The main language of instruction is English, which is one of Singapore’s four official languages. Notably, each institution offers a unique national curriculum and qualifications. For instance, there are international schools that offer either the French, Australian, British, Indian, German, or American curricula. As a result, students can graduate with an international qualification or the national school leaver’s certificate. Education The education system in Singapore Read more The former is typically the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, while the latter is the national certification that is offered specifically by the school. For example, children at the German European School Singapore can choose to do the IB program (in English) or the Deutsches Internationales Abitur (German international high school certificate) in German. There are more than 60 international schools in Singapore, which means that parents have plenty of options when it comes to choosing one for their child. What’s more, each school offers quality programs, excellent facilities, and a multicultural environment, so whatever they decide, their little one is sure to have a quality education. That said, this comes at a price, and school fees can be notoriously high at some of the more sought-after international schools.

Should you send your child to an international school? Before parents choose which institution to send their child to, they first need to decide between public and international schools in Singapore. While most opt for the latter, it is important to approach the decision from all angles. For instance, below are some main points to consider. Qualifications Singapore has unique school qualifications, and these may not be as widely recognized around the world as, for example, the IB Diploma. Moreover, if the child wants to go to university in another country, it might be helpful to follow an international curriculum. Integration Students at local schools will be around other Singaporeans and will therefore be able to better integrate into local life. On the other hand, many foreign students will leave the country when they finish their education and multicultural international schools will help them better prepare for this. Education How do I choose a good international school? Read more Both public and international schools in Singapore offer education in English, however, local schools also teach in Malay and Mandarin. Therefore, students who attend international schools may miss out on learning these languages, since their curricula are taught in tandem with other languages, such as French and German. Fees Unsurprisingly, fees for international schools are much higher than they are for public ones. However, it is important to keep in mind that they offer more facilities and extracurricular activities. School holidays Since international schools are private institutions, their holidays sometimes differ from the official Singaporean public school calendar. Therefore, it is important to check them to make sure that you and your child can have time off together for vacations or to make the necessary childcare arrangements.

How do you choose an international school in Singapore? Have you chosen to send your child to an international school? Great – now you just have to pick which one. While making your decision, you may want to consider the following points: How much your family can afford to spend on school each year

What facilities and activities the school offers

What learning style best suits your child

What your child plans to do after school, and what qualifications might be appropriate for this

Where the school is located and what the commute will be like

Which languages the school teaches

What financial aid and scholarships are available? The MOE Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) is available for Singaporean citizens who attend certain independent schools and special education (SPED) institutions. You can use the financial assistance eligibility checker on the Ministry of Education website to see if your school is eligible. Photo: JimmyFam/Getty Images However, given that many expat students are not Singaporean citizens, parents can apply for scholarships from international schools. That said, as you might expect, availability and terms of scholarship differ by institution. For example, UWCSEA offers full and partial scholarships to promising students. You will need to apply for these through your local United World College national committee and undergo a financial assessment. In special circumstances, schools will also offer discounted prices. For instance, some institutions offer concessions on enrolment and facility fees if multiple children attend the school, or if incoming students are related to alumni. How to apply for financial aid If you are eligible for MOA FAS, you can either fill out the Financial Assistance Application Form (eFAS) online or complete the official application form (PDF) and submit it through your child’s school. Otherwise, applying for financial aid varies by institution. Therefore, you will need to check with your school’s administration office to see if there is any paperwork to fill out or if you need to undergo a financial evaluation.