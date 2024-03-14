An overview of Singaporean school holidays The education system in Singapore offers strong academics and plenty of options for expats and local parents. The Ministry of Education (MOE) manages the public school system, whereas private schools must manage their dates themselves and have them registered and approved by the MOE. Lunar New Year celebrations at Universal Studios Singapore (Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images) In both systems, school holidays in Singapore remain the same, however, there are differences between term and administrative dates, as well as institution-specific days off. When are the public school holidays in Singapore? Public schools in Singapore run four terms per year, with at least a week-long break in between. Here are the 2024 term dates for public primary and secondary institutions: Term 1 : 2 January – 8 March 2024

: 2 January – 8 March 2024 Term 2 : 18 March – 24 May 2024

: 18 March – 24 May 2024 Term 3 : 24 June – 30 August 2024

: 24 June – 30 August 2024 Term 4: 9 September – 15 November 2024 Since public schools operate for the whole calendar year, there are several extra days off. For public school students, these are: School holiday Dates Term 1 holidays 9–17 March 2024 Term 2 holidays 25 May – 23 June 2024 Day after Youth Day 1 July 2024 Teacher’s Day 30 August 2024 Term 3 holidays 31 August – 8 September 2024 Children’s Day 4 October 2024 Term 4 holidays 23 November – 31 December 2024 When are international school breaks in Singapore? While Singapore offers excellent public schools, many expat families prefer to enroll their children in international schools. These institutions offer a diverse student body, education in different languages, and various curricula. Since international schools set their own calendars, holidays will differ between institutions. However, most will set their vacation within the following periods: A week or more off in October

Two or three weeks off at the end of December, leading into January

A week off at the end of March, leading into April

Summer break from mid-June to mid-August Most of these institutions run on a two-semester system that runs from the middle of August through December and then from early January through the middle or end of June. Photo: FamVeld/Getty Images

Singaporean public holidays: 2024–2025 Although international schools set their own term dates, they, like public schools, will respect the public holidays in Singapore as set by the Ministry of Education. These special dates range from religious celebrations to governmental observances. About Public holidays in Singapore Read more The national holidays for the 2024 school year are: Date Celebration 1 January (Monday) New Year’s Day 10–11 February (Saturday–Sunday)

Monday, 12 Feb, is a public holiday Chinese New Year 29 March (Friday) Good Friday 10 April (Wednesday) Hari Raya Puasa/Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking Fast) 1 May (Wednesday) Labor Day 22 May (Wednesday) Vesak Day 17 June (Monday) Hari Raya Haji/Aidiladha/Eid al-Adha (Great Day of Sacrifice) 9 August (Friday) National Day 31 October (Thursday) Deepavali 25 December (Wednesday) Christmas Day