Public holidays in Singapore: 2024–2025

An overview of Singapore holidays The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) sets the dates for the 11 national public holidays, acknowledging Singapore’s multicultural society by including a range of religious and governmental observances. For example, the Singapore holiday calendar includes days off for Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist celebrations. Photo: fiftymm99/ Getty Images In addition, because all citizens must vote in elections, the government also gives the public a day off for voting.

Singapore public holidays in 2024 Officially, you can take the day off on these Singapore holidays. However, many businesses will still be open, including restaurants and shops. Conversely, certain services, like banks and post offices, will be closed. Date Celebration 1 January (Monday) Solar New Year’s Day 10–11 February (Saturday–Sunday)

Monday, 12 Feb, is a public holiday Lunar New Year 29 March (Friday) Good Friday 10 April (Wednesday) Hari Raya Puasa/Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking Fast) 1 May (Wednesday) Labor Day 22 May (Wednesday) Vesak Day 17 June (Monday) Hari Raya Haji/Aidiladha/Eid al-Adha (Great Day of Sacrifice) 9 August (Friday) National Day 31 October (Thursday) Deepavali 25 December (Wednesday) Christmas Day

While the following Singapore observances are not official holidays, the nation recognizes them fervently. Despite all the celebrations, everything will operate with a “business as usual” mentality, so expect to go to work or school, and be able to access all commercial and governmental services. Date Observance 25 January (Thursday) Thaipusam 14 February (Wednesday) Valentine’s Day 8 March (Friday) International Women’s Day 11 March (Monday) Beginning of Ramadan 30 March (Saturday) Easter Saturday 31 March (Sunday) Easter Sunday 12 May (Sunday) Mother’s Day 16 June (Sunday) Father’s Day 10 June (Monday) Duanwu (Dragon Boat Festival) 1 July (Monday) Singapore Armed Forces Day 6 September (Friday) Teacher’s Day (public schools have the day off or organize celebrations to honor teachers) 20-22 September (Friday-Sunday) Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 4 October (Friday) Children’s Day (only primary schools are closed so children can spend time with their family)

Singapore public holidays in 2025 In 2025, the list of official Singapore holidays remains the same, though there are some changes with dates. Date Celebration 1 January (Wednesday) Solar New Year’s Day 29–30 January (Wednesday–Thursday) Lunar New Year 31 March (Monday) Hari Raya Puasa/Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking Fast) 18 April (Friday) Good Friday 1 May (Monday) Labor Day 12 May (Monday) Vesak Day 6 June (Friday) Hari Raya Haji/Aidiladha/Eid al-Adha (Great Day of Sacrifice) 9 August (Saturday) National Day 21 October (Tuesday) Deepavali 25 December (Monday) Christmas Day

Date Observance 11 February (Tuesday) Thaipusam 14 February (Friday) Valentine’s Day 1 March (Saturday) Beginning of Ramadan 8 March (Saturday) International Women’s Day 19 April (Saturday) Easter Saturday 20 April (Sunday) Easter Sunday 11 May (Sunday) Mother’s Day 31 May (Saturday) Duanwu (Dragon Boat Festival) 15 June (Sunday) Father’s Day 1 July (Tuesday) Singapore Armed Forces Day 5 September (Friday) Teacher’s Day (public schools have the day off or organize celebrations to honor teachers) 15-17 September (Friday-Sunday) Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 3 October (Friday) Children’s Day (only primary schools are closed so children can spend time with their family)

Singapore school holidays The Ministry of Education (MOE) sets the official school holidays for all public schools in the country. A Thaipusam procession (Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images) However, many expats send their children to international schools, whose holiday calendars may differ from public schools.