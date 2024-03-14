Country Flag
Public holidays in Singapore: 2024–2025

If you are new to the Lion City, knowing all the Singapore holidays, observances, and celebrations will help you to plan ahead.

When moving to Singapore, most expats will be busy with all the logistics of setting up a new life. But you may also want to plan vacations to explore your new country or go home for a visit.

Luckily, the numerous Singapore holidays will give you ample time off to let you do this. Here are the most important dates to know about:  

An overview of Singapore holidays

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) sets the dates for the 11 national public holidays, acknowledging Singapore’s multicultural society by including a range of religious and governmental observances. For example, the Singapore holiday calendar includes days off for Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist celebrations.

In addition, because all citizens must vote in elections, the government also gives the public a day off for voting.

Singapore public holidays in 2024

Officially, you can take the day off on these Singapore holidays. However, many businesses will still be open, including restaurants and shops. Conversely, certain services, like banks and post offices, will be closed. 

DateCelebration
1 January (Monday)Solar New Year’s Day
10–11 February (Saturday–Sunday)
Monday, 12 Feb, is a public holiday		Lunar New Year
29 March (Friday)Good Friday
10 April (Wednesday)Hari Raya Puasa/Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking Fast)
1 May (Wednesday)Labor Day
22 May (Wednesday)Vesak Day
17 June (Monday)Hari Raya Haji/Aidiladha/Eid al-Adha (Great Day of Sacrifice)
9 August (Friday)National Day
31 October (Thursday)Deepavali
25 December (Wednesday)Christmas Day

Important dates in Singapore in 2024

While the following Singapore observances are not official holidays, the nation recognizes them fervently. Despite all the celebrations, everything will operate with a “business as usual” mentality, so expect to go to work or school, and be able to access all commercial and governmental services.

DateObservance
25 January (Thursday)Thaipusam
14 February (Wednesday)Valentine’s Day
8 March (Friday)International Women’s Day
11 March (Monday)Beginning of Ramadan
30 March (Saturday)Easter Saturday
31 March (Sunday)Easter Sunday
12 May (Sunday)Mother’s Day
16 June (Sunday)Father’s Day
10 June (Monday)Duanwu (Dragon Boat Festival)
1 July (Monday)Singapore Armed Forces Day
6 September (Friday)Teacher’s Day (public schools have the day off or organize celebrations to honor teachers)
20-22 September (Friday-Sunday)Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
4 October (Friday)Children’s Day (only primary schools are closed so children can spend time with their family)

Singapore public holidays in 2025

In 2025, the list of official Singapore holidays remains the same, though there are some changes with dates.

DateCelebration
1 January (Wednesday)Solar New Year’s Day
29–30 January (Wednesday–Thursday)Lunar New Year
31 March (Monday)Hari Raya Puasa/Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking Fast)
18 April (Friday)Good Friday
1 May (Monday)Labor Day
12 May (Monday)Vesak Day
6 June (Friday)Hari Raya Haji/Aidiladha/Eid al-Adha (Great Day of Sacrifice)
9 August (Saturday)National Day
21 October (Tuesday)Deepavali
25 December (Monday)Christmas Day

Important dates in Singapore in 2025

DateObservance
11 February (Tuesday)Thaipusam
14 February (Friday)Valentine’s Day
1 March (Saturday)Beginning of Ramadan
8 March (Saturday)International Women’s Day
19 April (Saturday)Easter Saturday
20 April (Sunday)Easter Sunday
11 May (Sunday)Mother’s Day
31 May (Saturday)Duanwu (Dragon Boat Festival)
15 June (Sunday)Father’s Day
1 July (Tuesday)Singapore Armed Forces Day
5 September (Friday)Teacher’s Day (public schools have the day off or organize celebrations to honor teachers)
15-17 September (Friday-Sunday)Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
3 October (Friday)Children’s Day (only primary schools are closed so children can spend time with their family)

Singapore school holidays

The Ministry of Education (MOE) sets the official school holidays for all public schools in the country.

However, many expats send their children to international schools, whose holiday calendars may differ from public schools.

Useful resources

