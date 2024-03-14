Public holidays in Singapore: 2024–2025

When moving to Singapore, most expats will be busy with all the logistics of setting up a new life. But you may also want to plan vacations to explore your new country or go home for a visit.
Luckily, the numerous Singapore holidays will give you ample time off to let you do this. Here are the most important dates to know about:
An overview of Singapore holidays
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) sets the dates for the 11 national public holidays, acknowledging Singapore’s multicultural society by including a range of religious and governmental observances. For example, the Singapore holiday calendar includes days off for Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist celebrations.
In addition, because all citizens must vote in elections, the government also gives the public a day off for voting.
Singapore public holidays in 2024
Officially, you can take the day off on these Singapore holidays. However, many businesses will still be open, including restaurants and shops. Conversely, certain services, like banks and post offices, will be closed.
|Date
|Celebration
|1 January (Monday)
|Solar New Year’s Day
|10–11 February (Saturday–Sunday)
Monday, 12 Feb, is a public holiday
|Lunar New Year
|29 March (Friday)
|Good Friday
|10 April (Wednesday)
|Hari Raya Puasa/Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking Fast)
|1 May (Wednesday)
|Labor Day
|22 May (Wednesday)
|Vesak Day
|17 June (Monday)
|Hari Raya Haji/Aidiladha/Eid al-Adha (Great Day of Sacrifice)
|9 August (Friday)
|National Day
|31 October (Thursday)
|Deepavali
|25 December (Wednesday)
|Christmas Day
Important dates in Singapore in 2024
While the following Singapore observances are not official holidays, the nation recognizes them fervently. Despite all the celebrations, everything will operate with a “business as usual” mentality, so expect to go to work or school, and be able to access all commercial and governmental services.
|Date
|Observance
|25 January (Thursday)
|Thaipusam
|14 February (Wednesday)
|Valentine’s Day
|8 March (Friday)
|International Women’s Day
|11 March (Monday)
|Beginning of Ramadan
|30 March (Saturday)
|Easter Saturday
|31 March (Sunday)
|Easter Sunday
|12 May (Sunday)
|Mother’s Day
|16 June (Sunday)
|Father’s Day
|10 June (Monday)
|Duanwu (Dragon Boat Festival)
|1 July (Monday)
|Singapore Armed Forces Day
|6 September (Friday)
|Teacher’s Day (public schools have the day off or organize celebrations to honor teachers)
|20-22 September (Friday-Sunday)
|Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
|4 October (Friday)
|Children’s Day (only primary schools are closed so children can spend time with their family)
Singapore public holidays in 2025
In 2025, the list of official Singapore holidays remains the same, though there are some changes with dates.
|Date
|Celebration
|1 January (Wednesday)
|Solar New Year’s Day
|29–30 January (Wednesday–Thursday)
|Lunar New Year
|31 March (Monday)
|Hari Raya Puasa/Hari Raya Aidilfitri/Eid al-Fitr (Festival of Breaking Fast)
|18 April (Friday)
|Good Friday
|1 May (Monday)
|Labor Day
|12 May (Monday)
|Vesak Day
|6 June (Friday)
|Hari Raya Haji/Aidiladha/Eid al-Adha (Great Day of Sacrifice)
|9 August (Saturday)
|National Day
|21 October (Tuesday)
|Deepavali
|25 December (Monday)
|Christmas Day
Important dates in Singapore in 2025
|Date
|Observance
|11 February (Tuesday)
|Thaipusam
|14 February (Friday)
|Valentine’s Day
|1 March (Saturday)
|Beginning of Ramadan
|8 March (Saturday)
|International Women’s Day
|19 April (Saturday)
|Easter Saturday
|20 April (Sunday)
|Easter Sunday
|11 May (Sunday)
|Mother’s Day
|31 May (Saturday)
|Duanwu (Dragon Boat Festival)
|15 June (Sunday)
|Father’s Day
|1 July (Tuesday)
|Singapore Armed Forces Day
|5 September (Friday)
|Teacher’s Day (public schools have the day off or organize celebrations to honor teachers)
|15-17 September (Friday-Sunday)
|Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
|3 October (Friday)
|Children’s Day (only primary schools are closed so children can spend time with their family)
Singapore school holidays
The Ministry of Education (MOE) sets the official school holidays for all public schools in the country.
However, many expats send their children to international schools, whose holiday calendars may differ from public schools.
Useful resources
- Ministry of Manpower (MOM) – Official government site listing Singapore holidays
- Ministry of Education (MOE) – Official government site listing public school holidays