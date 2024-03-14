The postal service in Singapore

SingPost: an overview of the postal service Commonly known as SingPost, Singapore Post, has been the country’s main postal service for more than 160 years. However, it has grown over time to become a global company that operates in 13 markets. As well as providing domestic and international postal services, it offers a range of finance and collection services. Customers can also pay bills and fines, and purchase tickets in-person, online, or via the SingPost Mobile App. On the business side of things, SingPost provides eCommerce logistics solutions, including warehousing and fulfillment, as well as last-mile delivery and international freight forwarding. Photo: Zhou Guanhuai/Wikimedia Commons SingPost owns a network of more than 60 post offices in Singapore, as well as around 300 Self-service Automated Machines (SAM) and the online shopping and shipping portal vPOST. Notably, the company has won many awards and accolades over the years. This includes the Express Mail Service (EMS) Cooperative Certification Gold Level Award, which it won for its Speedpost Worldwide Courier Service ten years in a row. Needless to say, if you live in Singapore and want to send a letter or parcel locally or overseas using SingPost, it will certainly be in safe hands. Move Removals to Singapore: your relocation options Read more Having said that, there are alternative options for sending items. For instance, EasyParcel is a one-stop courier service booking platform that allows you to find the best courier company in Singapore, including international deliveries and shipping. The platform works with 15 domestic and international courier companies, including SingPost, and many more. There are also many affordable local couriers in Singapore which specialize in same-day delivery.

Sending and receiving mail in Singapore As mentioned, Singapore Post is the country's long-standing trusted mail service and has a reputation for being quick, efficient, and secure. You can calculate the delivery costs according to size and weight and find out how to address mail online. You can also purchase stamps, packaging materials, and even gifts online or at SingPost offices. As of 9 October 2023, regular mail stamps cost 51 cents in Singapore. Local postal services Standard mail is the most economical way to send letters and documents, with a maximum weight limit of 500g. Delivery can take up to two working days. However, tracking is not available for this service. You can post it at any post office, postal agent, or posting box using white or light-colored envelopes. Speedpost is a last-minute door-to-door express delivery and tracking service that covers all addresses in Singapore. Packages can weigh up to 30kg with Speedpost Standard and will be delivered within one working day. Those sent via Speedpost Express, however, can weigh up to 5kg and are delivered within two hours. Charges are based on the weight. Photo: JesserSim/Getty Images SingPost accepts mail items up to 500g for registration. The cost is the normal delivery rate plus S$‎6.10. Registered services require a signature on delivery and take two working days. Notably, SingPost also provides quality packaging if needed. You can buy prepaid labels and Smartpac (postage-paid packaging) online or from any SingPost post office. If you opt for these products, you don't have to worry about postage costs or stamps since the cost is already included. The label can also be tracked, and the package will be delivered directly to the recipient's letter box. International postal services The most economical way to send letters and packages overseas from Singapore is by ordinary mail. You can send mail to most destinations worldwide with a weight limit of up to 2kg. Airmail takes from three to 12 business days, whereas surface mail takes from three to 17 weeks, depending on the location. Registered international mail takes three to 14 working days and can weigh up to 2kg, provided that the service is available to the country of destination. Items can also be tracked for selected countries. International Speedpost delivers mail to 220 countries worldwide. It can weigh up to 20kg and can be tracked. Speedpost Express takes two to nine working days, while Speedpost Economy takes three to 15 weeks, and Speedpost Priority takes three to 14 working days. Notably, from 1 January 2021, it is mandatory to declare all international packages. Singapore postcodes Since 1995, Singapore postcodes have consisted of six digits, replacing the four-digit system that was introduced in 1979. The first two digits refer to the postal sector, while the following four digits determine the exact delivery point, be it a residential block, a private dwelling, or a commercial establishment. Singapore Post administers the postcodes. There are 28 postal districts and each has a number allocated to it. You can find postcodes on the SingPost website. It is important to make sure that you address your mail correctly so that it reaches the desired destination. For the sake of clarity, it is also a good idea to write the town and postcode in capital letters.

Sending and receiving parcels and large items You can send parcels and large items countrywide from any SingPost office unless you use the door-to-door delivery service. Using SingPost's readily available packaging is perfect for doing this as postal costs are already included. Delivery rates are based on size and weight. Speedpost Standard parcels can weigh up to 30kg and will be delivered within one working day, whereas Speedpost Express deliveries can weigh up to 5kg and take less than two hours. You can also seek help if your item is lost or damaged. Apart from Singapore Post, the most well-known courier companies in Singapore are: EasyParcel, UPS, UParcel, and FedEx.

UPS

UParcel

FedEx

Post offices and post boxes Finding a post box in Singapore is quite easy as there are more than 7,000 PopStation lockers, 269 Self-service Automated Machines (SAMs), and 56 post offices in the country. Photo: LN9267/Wikimedia Commons You can locate all of these online. You can also find a list of post offices on the SingPost website. It is important to be aware that opening hours vary, therefore, it’s a good idea to check the website first.

Overseas shipping in Singapore Many people who are starting a business in Singapore decide to use SingPost as their shipping partner, given its reputation for being fast, efficient, and reliable. As mentioned, international Speedpost delivery is available for 220 countries worldwide and can weigh up to 20kg. Speedpost Express takes two to nine working days to deliver, while Speedpost Economy takes three to 15 weeks and Speedpost Priority takes three to 14 working days. You can calculate the rates online. In the case of lost or damaged parcels, you can access SingPost Item Enquiry online. It is also important to familiarize yourself with Singapore Customs to make sure that you are well-informed about the various laws. If you are looking for a company to manage your move to or within Singapore, you can find some reputable relocation companies to assist you. If you are looking to send just a few items, on the other hand, you might want to consider using a well-known delivery service such as FedEx, DHL, or UPS.

Business mail in Singapore Local business deliveries SingPost has a large and established delivery network for businesses. Goods can be transported to every address in the country. Speedpost Express provides door-to-door delivery within two hours while Speedpost Priority offers collection and delivery on the same day and Speedpost Standard takes one working day. Domestic bulk mail requires a minimum quantity of at least 1,500 items per posting. However, you can get a discount based on the item type, volume per shipment, and size and condition of the items. You can also explore alternative options for courier services for home businesses. International business deliveries There are several ways to send business mail internationally from Singapore. For instance, Speedpost Express is ideal for sending larger shipments and only takes one to three days. Meanwhile, Speedpost Priority takes two to eight days and Speedpost Standard offers a cost-effective solution for sending air mail within five to 14 days. If you have more time, you can send your mail by sea with Speedpost Economy, which takes three to 15 days. Alternatively, you can ship smaller items via international mail within four to ten days. You can use a tracking service for all of these services. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Notably, SingPost International bulk mail requires a minimum quantity of at least 500 items per posting. You can get a discount based on the item type, volume per shipment, and size and condition of the items. You can also calculate the rates online. SingPost also offers several logistics solutions, including returns, freight with tracking, warehousing, and fulfillment. You may also want to consider using alternative shipping services.

Mail forwarding services If you plan on changing your address in Singapore, you can download and complete a redirection application form and take it to the nearest SingPost Post office together with your National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) and photocopies of additional applicant’s cards signed by each person. Notably, parents or legal guardians can give signatory consent for applicants under the age of 18. Alternatively, you can renew your address via the SingPost Mobile App. If you receive mail that is not meant for you, you can drop it into the Returned Mail Letterbox or any post box. If you receive a previous occupant’s mail, you can do the same but cross out the front of the envelope and state the cause (e.g., ‘Recipient moved out’).

Mailing tips in Singapore Almost ready to head to the post office? Before you do, here are some tips to help you post with ease in Singapore: Write your return address on the back of the envelope clearly

Do not use wrapping paper or string

Pack items tightly to prevent shifting

Put important documents in between hard cardboard or use a postal tube

Seal your letter with glue; never staple it

Use a good quality envelope size that is white or light-colored