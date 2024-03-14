Singapore’s waste management system With the environment an ever-more pressing concern, some eco-conscious countries point the finger at the industrial nations of Southeast Asia to deflect from their own lukewarm efforts to stop climate change. While this blame game doesn’t do much to help the cause, it is true most member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) lag behind other parts of the world and lack the infrastructure and resources to recycle effectively. However, Singapore is leading the way and has far higher recycling rates than most of its neighboring member states. Singapore (Photo: Miguel Vidal/Getty Images) Singaporean authorities do not expect ordinary people to separate their recyclables into different garbage containers for paper, glass, and plastic. Instead, the country has just two types of household trash cans: recyclable and non-recyclable. In theory, this should make recycling very simple. In practice, however, the implementation of recycling bins has not been smooth. Singapore’s recycling rate is just 19% in the domestic sector. When it comes to recycling, behavior and attitudes can be major stumbling blocks. The National Environment Agency (NEA), which is responsible for Singapore’s waste management system, reports that 40% of the contents found in recycling bins cannot be recycled. Sometimes, the items have been contaminated by foods and liquids. Other times, people dump non-recyclables (e.g., styrofoam) into the recycling containers. Recycling initiatives in Singapore There is only one landfill in Singapore, and predictions suggest that Semakau Landfill will run out of space by 2035. With no room left for more landfills or incineration plants, the Singaporean government has committed to a zero-waste strategy to extend the landfill’s life expectancy. The 2030 target is to reduce the garbage sent there by 30% daily. With this in mind, it has launched initiatives like the Recycle Right program to teach people how and what to recycle. Singaporean authorities have also introduced several measures to help reduce trash and simplify recycling. In 2023, the government implemented a bag tax of at least 5 cents for disposable bags, regardless of their material. This is currently in effect for large supermarket operators with an annual turnover of more than S$100 million. Small convenience stores and similar retailers can continue to issue plastic bags without paying the fee. The Beverage Container Return Scheme offers people a quick and easy way to recycle drink containers. All plastic bottles or metal cans carry a surcharge of 10 cents. The customer can return their empty bottle or soda can to a designated location (often found at a large supermarket) to get their surcharge back. To make things even easier, authorities have installed Reverse Vending Machines at locations nationwide. Customers can insert their bottles and cans into one of these machines and get an instant refund. What happens to recycled materials? A fleet of trucks, painted blue to match the recycling bins, regularly collect recyclables as part of the Singapore waste management program. Their first stop is a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), where workers sort the recyclables into three categories: paper, plastic, glass, and metal. Once separated, it’s taken to recycling centers, where industrial machines will pulp or melt them down to make new products. Some materials are treated in Singapore, while others are sent to different countries to be recycled. Photo: Kandl/Getty Images Sadly, Singapore’s exportation of recyclables lacks transparency. Internal trash management plans will always struggle due to the tiny size of this island nation; it simply does not have the space for recycling centers. This results in much of the trash being exported to countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, where it may end up incinerated.

Recycling tips in Singapore Here are some tips to make recycling in Singapore more straightforward: Set up a recycling container prominently in your home. If you live with family, make sure your family members know about the recycling bin. The Recycle Right campaign also has child-friendly resources to encourage kids to join in.

Give your recyclables a quick rinse before putting them in the recycling bin

Use the government’s Recycle Search Engine to see which items you can or cannot recycle

Collect old glass bottles separately from the rest of your recyclables, and take them to a Reverse Vending Machine for your refund Some companies have also introduced their own waste reduction projects to encourage people to play a more active part in Singapore’s waste management system. These initiatives come with apps that you can use to help cut down on trash. House & Home Top must-have apps for Singapore Read more For example, 800 Super allows users to place food waste and recyclables in special garbage cans. The more you deposit in one of these locations, the more points you’ll get. In time, you can exchange your points for vouchers and special deals. ALBA’s Step-Up app offers similar rewards for diligent recyclers.

How to compost in Singapore? Food waste Kitchen scraps are a major problem in Singapore, with 744 million kilograms of food waste generated in 2019. At the same time, it also has an issue with food security. As a small island nation, Singapore is incapable of producing enough food for its population and currently imports over 90% of its food supply. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images Most of the government’s food waste initiatives focus on restaurants and retailers rather than the general public. The Love Your Food guide provides tips for preventing food waste at home, along with tasty recipes designed to use up leftovers. Yard waste The vast majority of Singaporeans live in an apartment without a yard. However, there are almost 2,000 community gardens around the country, and the Community in Bloom initiative encourages residents to take a hands-on approach to gardening. The National Parks Service has published a guide to DIY composting for these collective gardens. If you have compostable material through food waste or potted plants at home, you can contact your local public garden to see how you can contribute to their composting efforts.

Garbage collection in Singapore The National Environment Agency is in charge of Singapore’s waste management system. It divides the country into three sectors, with a different public garbage collector responsible for each. Every seven or eight years, a tendering process takes place for these general trash collection contracts. Garbage collectors empty trash cans every day. As all residents use the same-size bins, there is no need to buy any special bags or tags. Instead, standard trash bags from any supermarket are acceptable. Trash collection costs around S$10 for residents in apartments and about S$35 for those who live in houses. When is your garbage collected in Singapore? To see when or what time your trash is collected, you should check which sector you live in and which public garbage collection company has the contract.

Penalties for illegal trash dumping There are currently no penalties for not recycling (2023). However, Singapore does have stringent anti-litter measures, with a fine of S$300 for a first offense. Sentencing laws dictate that repeat offenders must do community service, pick up litter, and clean the streets. Downtown Singapore (Photo: joyt/Getty Images) In 2023, the government expanded its anti-litter laws to cover so-called high-rise littering. This is when people throw garbage out of the windows of high-rise apartment blocks. The new bill presumes the suspected tenant or flat owner is guilty unless they can prove their innocence within 14 days. The NEA has a confidential hotline for cases of illegal trash dumping. The maximum fine for a first-time illicit dumper is S$50,000, while repeat offenders may need to pay twice that amount.