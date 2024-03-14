2. Use green transport options The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) Walk Cycle Ride campaign actively promotes more sustainable and healthier modes of transport in Singapore. The government wants to achieve 75% mass public transport use during peak times by 2030, with the walk, cycle, or ride modes constituting 90% of peak period journeys by 2040. Local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Insider tip The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is committed to electrifying 50% of its fleet by 2030, with the goal of transitioning all vehicles to clean energy by 2040. As such, this nation’s comprehensive public transport network aligns with global trends toward sustainable urban mobility aiming to reduce carbon emissions. It comprises the Mass Rapid Transit system (MRT) – a railway that spans the entire city-state – and an extensive bus network. About Public transport in Singapore Read more Other green transport options that help you live more sustainably in Singapore include cycling and driving cleaner-fueled cars. Cycling Singapore’s sustainable urban planning includes dedicated cycle lanes, making cycling safer. The Lion City also has an extensive Park Connector Network (PCN) that connects the various green spaces across the city-state to encourage residents to cycle for leisure and fitness. Photo: gahsoon/E+ via Getty Images Driving In its sustainable bid to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, this island nation encourages more drivers to convert to greener cars through various rebates and incentive programs. For example, Singapore’s Green Vehicle Rebate (GVR) scheme helps finance the purchase of an electric vehicle (EV). Similarly, hybrid cars (i.e., combined combustion and electric engines) are also gaining popularity because of their flexibility and financial incentives. Furthermore, the government is continuously expanding the EV charging infrastructure, including more public stations across Singapore.

4. Get involved with the sharing economy Of course, you can ramp up your efforts to live sustainably in Singapore by joining the sharing economy; individuals and groups collaboratively distribute goods, resources, and services. These efforts help to build a sense of community and reduce the negative impact of consumerism. Of course, you can find various platforms in Singapore to share cars, bicycles, spaces, equipment, and skills. Car-sharing platforms The most popular car-sharing platforms include: BlueSG

Drivelah

GetGo

TribeCar It will also save you money, as owning a car can be expensive in Singapore, considering you need to buy the vehicle and are responsible for the maintenance costs, parking fees, and road taxes. Bicycle-sharing platforms Similarly, you can also take advantage of bicycle-sharing platforms, such as: Anywheel

HelloRide

Unfortunately, people avoid using electric scooters as the high volume of traffic makes it too dangerous. Photo: Kokkai Ng/Moment via Getty Images Do you have a DIY project at home but want to avoid buying the tools? Then consider borrowing from neighbors, asking in social media groups, or renting them via a circular economy app like Lendor (iOS or Android). Similarly, if you want to share a space to work, host an event, set up multimedia productions, or a pop-up store, you will be spoilt for choice when you browse the many options on Splacer. A shared accommodation community like Couchsurfing is popular in Singapore, especially with tourists. However, it may also be an option for a newcomer who needs time to find their feet while looking for a permanent home to rent. This skill-sharing collective enables the exchange of services for time instead of money. For instance, Person A (e.g., a teacher) tutors the child of Person B (e.g., a plumber), while Person B returns the service by fixing minor plumbing issues in the teacher's home. Other popular community-based platforms in Singapore that encourage a sharing economy include: Repair Kopitiam: Repair events where volunteers help fix broken items brought in by participants

Repair events where volunteers help fix broken items brought in by participants The Good Exchange: Operates donation drives and redistribution events

3. Compost at home Singapore encourages its inhabitants to employ the three Rs at home: Reduce: Buy local and seasonal produce (only what you need)

Buy local and seasonal produce (only what you need) Redistribute: Share excess food by donating to the Food Bank Singapore (FBSG) organization or making use of circular economy platforms

Share excess food by donating to the Food Bank Singapore (FBSG) organization or making use of circular economy platforms Recycle: Compost food scraps and excess Of course, many Singapore residents are apartment dwellers, which can deter them from composting their food waste because of space constraints and concerns about smells, pests, and dirt. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/E+ via Getty Images Nonetheless, you can learn how to compost at home by accessing practical information and support from the many urban sustainable organizations, such as The Green Collective and Singapore Vermicomposting (worm composting) group. Alternatively, you can join the urban farm community, where you can attend workshops and buy pesticide-free and organic produce or grow your own. Some of the most popular ones in Singapore include: City Sprouts

Kin Yan Farm

Artisan Green

Bollywood Farms

Sky Greens

Edible Garden City

Hydro Urban

Comcrop

Quan Fa Organic Farm According to the latest data from the National Environment Agency (NEA), food waste accounted for 11% of Singapore’s general waste in 2022, which translates to 813,000 tonnes. The food waste recycling rate was 18%, a slight improvement from 2021. To continue this trend and become a zero-food waste nation, the government enacted the Resource Sustainability Act (2019). Industrial and commercial buildings that generate large amounts of food waste must be segregated for treatment.

5. Shop locally Being an island nation, Singapore imports most of its produce, increasing its carbon footprint significantly because of the distances these products have to travel. However, you can live sustainably by filling your shopping basket primarily with locally sourced produce; it is typically fresher, more nutritious, and affordable. Many local producers belong to the Singapore Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) and Clean and Green (C&G) certification schemes. Their products carry the following certification badges: Singapore Fresh Produce (SGFP)

GAP Certification

C&G Certification Chinatown Complex Wet Market, Singapore (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Indeed, you can buy locally sourced produce directly from wet markets or urban farms. Examples include: Chew’s Agriculture (cage-free eggs)

Bean Farm (bean sprouts)

Hay Dairies (goat milk and produce)

Kin Yan (pesticide-free mushrooms)

The Little Red Farm (vegetables)

The Fish Farmer (sustainable seafood) However, if you prefer a supermarket, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) provides an extensive list of places where you can buy local produce, for example: Cold Storage

NTU Fair Price

Prime Supermarket

Redmart

Sheng Siong

The Local Farm Grocer If you go to the supermarket, you can easily distinguish these products by looking for the round, red certification badges on the packaging. These labels categorize items as follows: Fresh, local produce

Fresh, quality-assured, local produce

Fresh, quality-assured, sustainably grown, local produce

6. Download the right green apps Instead of only using your smartphone to scroll through social media, you can download these green apps to help you live more sustainably in Singapore: App How it helps Treatsure Minimize food waste by buying excess produce from hotel buffets, supermarkets, and food and beverage establishments at low prices susGain Get rewards for green habits (e.g., refillable water bottles) and use these to contribute to tree-planting initiatives. It also lists nearby water refill and cash-for-trash stations, eco-friendly shops, and food bank locations. OLIO Share and find excess food and other items in your neighborhood Upcircle Artists, crafters, and small businesses will reuse your old items and recyclables for projects GreenDay A large online marketplace for eco-friendly and sustainably sourced items from local and eco-conscious merchants JouleBug Access green tips and log your real-life sustainable actions to score points in eco challenges Capture Track your carbon footprint and receive suggestions how to offset the carbon emissions generated by your lifestyle via verified sustainable projects Ecosia A private search engine that funds climate action by directing 80% of the money from search ads to tree-planting projects in over 35 countries Abillion A consumer review platform on sustainable products and services

7. Go paperless with your banking and bills Singapore’s digital infrastructure makes it relatively easy for individuals and businesses to go paperless. For example, the government’s Singpass platform allows you to access most of its services online, such as visa applications, tax filing, license renewals, and more. Other ways to go paperless include using mobile banking and digital payments. DBS Paylah! is a widely used mobile payment app that easily facilitates purchases, money transfers, and bill payments. It offers swift and secure transactions and exclusive discounts at select merchants. Another option is PayNow, a mobile transfer service enabling you to move money instantly via your mobile number, National Registration Identity Card (NRIC), or Foreign Identification Number (FIN). Of course, as an expat, you may also be familiar with the following international services: N26: A complete mobile bank

A complete mobile bank Wise: International money transfers Furthermore, Singapore’s technologically advanced business culture has seen most companies – including telecommunications and utility providers – switch to emails, messaging apps, online portals, and electronic signatures, negating the need for a physical paper trail. Therefore, it is no surprise that the IMD Smart City Index named Singapore the Top Asian City (2023) and placed it in third place on the World Digital Competitive Ranking for its technological innovation.

8. Conserve your water usage Around 81% of household water consumption includes showering, flushing the toilet, washing the dishes, and doing the laundry. Fortunately, you can make a few practical changes at home to conserve water and live sustainably in Singapore. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images For example, the Singapore National Water Agency (PUB) encourages residents to employ this mnemonic: W: Wash only full loads

Wash only full loads A: Always half-flush (when possible)

Always half-flush (when possible) T: Turn off the shower when shampooing, soaping, or shaving

Turn off the shower when shampooing, soaping, or shaving E: Ensure the tap is off when brushing your teeth

Ensure the tap is off when brushing your teeth R: Rinse vegetables and fruit in a container, not under running water Additionally, you can also access these government initiatives and resources: Water Efficiency Labelling (WELS) scheme: A grading system (i.e., labels) on appliances and plumbing fixtures indicating their water efficiency levels

A grading system (i.e., labels) on appliances and plumbing fixtures indicating their water efficiency levels Water-saving kits: A set of thimbles to place on taps and showerheads to regulate their flow rate

A set of thimbles to place on taps and showerheads to regulate their flow rate Climate Friendly Household (CFH) Program: Government vouchers to offset costs when buying energy-efficient shower fittings

Government vouchers to offset costs when buying energy-efficient shower fittings Smart water meters: Track and monitor your water usage accurately and get early warnings about possible leaks According to the latest data from the PUB, the island’s daily water consumption is around 440 million gallons. They predict that the national demand for its water supply will double by 2065 to service its growing population and economy. Therefore, the government launched the water conservation campaign – Make Every Drop Count – during the annual Singapore World Water Day (SWWD) festivities. Each year, it focuses on a different theme. For example, the 2023 motto, “Simple Actions, Sustainable Future,” encouraged the community to use water responsibly and sustainably to future-proof the city-state’s supply.

9. Recycle responsibly You can check on the government site, Clean & Green Singapore, which exact items you can recycle in each category. Generally, you will find two containers near your home where you can dispose of your household trash: Brown bin: General trash

General trash Blue bin: Recycling Typically, you can recycle the following items in Singapore: Paper

Plastics

Glass

Cans

Clothing/textiles House u0026amp; Home Singapore’s waste management system Read more

The government has introduced a zero-waste strategy as Singapore’s only landfill approaches capacity. The goal is to decrease daily waste sent to the Semakau Landfill by up to 30% by 2030. Therefore, household waste recycling has become vital to this sustainability plan.