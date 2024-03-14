Facts about Singapore’s political landscape Singapore is a pretty new country… While this list of facts is peppered with history, this one is important to know. The blazingly modern metropolis that is Singapore only came into being on 9 August 1965, when the city officially separated from Malaysia and declared independence. Celebrating 50 years of independence during the Chingay SG50 National Education Show at the F1 Pit Building in 2015 (Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images) The country has come a long way since then, transforming from a low-income nation to a high-income state. It even has one of the world’s largest GDP growth rates. …that was the result of political tensions After the British colonial rule ended in the area in 1963, Singapore became part of the newly established Federation of Malaysia. But with differences in political and economic direction, the union could not last. Two years later, Malaysia chose to break ties, and Singapore – with little choice in the matter – had to carry on as an independent state. Politics have been stable since its founding Generally, Singapore operates as a parliamentary Republic with democracy at its heart. At the 1959 Legislative Assembly general election – the first in the newly-established state – the People’s Action Party (PAP) was voted into power with 43 of the 51 seats. It has retained control of the government ever since. Military service is compulsory…for men This one might not be super interesting, but it’s good to keep in mind when moving to Singapore. All male citizens and permanent residents must fulfill a two-year National Service requirement, and most do so around the age of 18. It’s usually not possible to defer military service or get an exemption, except in some very specific situations. These are decided on a case-by-case basis. After those two years, men must serve another 40 days each year for Operationally Ready National Service (ORNS). That is until the age of 40 or 50, depending on their rank. Government & Law LGBTQIA+ rights in Singapore Read more While Singapore isn’t known as the most LGBTQ+ friendliest of countries, transgender women do not have to do military service. However, this is only the case when they have legally changed their gender and can prove they’ve undergone gender-affirming surgery. As such, there are reports of LGBTQ+ members having to serve because they were ineligible for the exception.

Historical facts about Singapore The island was given its name by a prince Historical records show that Singapore was previously known by two Malaysian names: Pulau Ujong (i.e., the island at the end of a peninsula) and Temasek (i.e., sea town). Sentosa Island (Photo: _ingenue/Getty Images) According to legend, in 1299, Malaysian prince Sang Nila Utama spotted a lion while on the island. He then decided to name the area Singapura, which is Sanskrit for ‘lion city.’ Although the account is questionable – there were probably no lions there at the time – it makes for a nice story! The official mascot is mythical… and also new Related to Singapore’s origin story is the country’s official mascot, the Merlion. The creature is half fish, half lion, like if a fish had a baby with a lion. While objectively cool and mythical sounding, the Merlion is pretty new. It was first created by British zoologist Alex Fraser-Brunner in 1964 as part of a Singapore Tourism Board campaign. The fishtail represents the country’s origins as a fishing village, while the lion’s head is a nod to that legendary sighting in 1299. Singapore first struck Olympic Gold in 2016 With the area’s history being steeped in fishing lore, it’s only fitting that Singapore’s first Olympic Gold medal is for swimming. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Beijing (China), 21-year-old athlete Joseph Schooling defeated the American swimmer Michael Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly race. Needless to say, that a Singaporean was able to topple swimming royalty sent shockwaves of delight through the island.

Interesting geographical facts Singapore is actually an archipelago… Most people know Singapore as the one urban island with an incredible food scene, world-class public transport, and a thriving economy. But, the country is actually a collection of 63 surrounding islands. Many of these are uninhabited, but some offer great attractions and day trips. For example, Sentosa is a popular island full of theme parks and resorts, while Pulau Ubin and St John’s Island offer back-to-nature experiences. …one of the smallest countries in the world… With a total land area of just 734.3 square kilometers, Singapore is a teeny tiny country. In fact, there are only a handful of other islands and city-states that rank smaller than Singapore. These include places like Saint Lucia, the Seychelles, Barbados, Malta, and Lichtenstein. …and one of just three existing city-states in the world City-states are essentially cities that comprise the entirety of a country and operate as sovereign states. For example, back in their day, Rome and Athens were famous city-states. Marina Bay, Singapore (Photo: Christopher Gerry/Unsplash) There are currently just three left in the world: Singapore, Monaco, and Vatican City. With approximately 5.64 million residents, Singapore holds the distinction of being the world’s most populace city-state. Singapore has multiple official languages Despite its small stature, Singapore has four official languages. The island nation primarily uses English, a lingering legacy of its history and multicultural identity. However, it also conducts official business and social interactions in Malay, Tamil, and Mandarin. Unofficially, most locals also speak Singlish. This is a truly unique local dialect that seems to be a blend of all the official languages. You can recognize this in the ‘lah’ that many locals throw onto the end of sentences for emphasis. Interestingly enough, there are currently 27 Singlish words in the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), including Aiyah, Aiyoh, Lah, and Wah. The Singapore passport is pretty handy It might take some time for expats to – legally! – get their hands on a Singaporean passport, but it’s absolutely worth it. According to the Henley Passport Index, the country has the most powerful passport in the world. The little red book allows for visa-free access to 193 countries. That means you can get everywhere hassle-free from A(rgentina) to B(elize), and beyond.