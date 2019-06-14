Paraguay The land-locked, sub-tropical heart of South America frequently pops up on lists for retirees looking to stretch their pensions. Expats moving to Paraguay are attracted by the stable economy, low taxes, and low cost of living. However, like many other developing countries, life here has its downsides, including corruption. To obtain permanent residence, you only need to make a local bank deposit of at least US$5,000. Investor visas are available at around double the cost. You’ll need to visit Paraguay at least once every three years or your residence papers could be canceled. A beach in Itaugua, Paraguay By law, permanent residents may apply for Paraguayan citizenship within three years. However, expats need to demonstrate significant local ties before they can call the 24th-most powerful passport in the world their own. These include marriage, ownership of land or a company, continuous fiscal residence, or a local job; in addition, basic knowledge of Spanish and of the country’s history, geography, and politics are required. In practice, it can take a lot longer. Beyond the traditional teaching roles, jobs for expats are hard to come by. If you actually want to live in Paraguay, your best bet is to have a job that lets you work anywhere. What does it cost to live in Paraguay? Renting an apartment in the center of Asunción will set you back PYG8 million.

Ecuador Smaller than the Philippines but larger than the United Kingdom, Ecuador often pops up on lists of retirement havens. The romantic picture-postcard appeal of this oil producer lies in a diverse landscape that takes in the Amazon jungle, the Andean highlands, and over 2,200 kilometers of coastline, including the wildlife-rich Galápagos Islands; Paraguay is also a country with a history that takes in the Inca and Spanish empires. With its location at the top of South America, it’s also a wonderful base to explore the entire continent. Swinging over the jungle at the end of the world in Baños de Agua Santa, Ecuador Moving to Ecuador on a retirement visa is easy; just prove a monthly income of US$800 per month with a certificate from a pension authority, employer, or other income provider. You can apply for permanent residency after 21 months on a temporary residence visa. Residency by investment on the other hand only requires putting US$27,000 into real estate or an Ecuadorian bank. The country’s virtual consulate offers information on the kinds of visas available. After three years of legal temporary/permanent residence, a foreigner may request a naturalization letter. However, in practice, they will need to demonstrate ties to the country, such as continuous residence or marriage. Life is cheap here, with low consumer prices, inexpensive rent, and public healthcare. Monthly costs for a single person in Quito, the capital city, are estimated at under US$1,000 including rent.

Panama Its status as an offshore tax haven – and the ensuing raids – has done little to dent Panama’s appeal as an expatriate destination. Panama makes it easy for expats to make their homes in Central America’s most cosmopolitan city; a tropical climate, a low cost of living, and strong safety credentials make Panama an ideal choice. Two visa programs facilitate the process. The 2012 launch of the tropical nation’s Friendly Nations visa allows citizens from 50 different countries, including the United States, most European Union nations, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, to apply for fast-track permanent residency. If that’s you, you’ll need to deposit US$5,000 in a Panamanian bank and establish a local company. Five years down the road, you become eligible for a passport; however, you need to demonstrate ties to the country, ideally by having spent most of your time there. With miles of coast, the isthmus of Panama offers plenty of surfing opportunities (Photo: Austin Neill / Unsplash) Retirees can explore the pensionado visa scheme. Introduced in 1987, it’s available to anyone who has a lifetime pension income of at least US$1,000 per month; this amount lowers to US$750 per month if you buy property worth at least US$100,000. There are no age restrictions; senior citizens get all kinds of discounts, including on hotel stays, flights, and entertainment. Jobs for expats who don’t speak Spanish aren’t easy to come by. In addition, foreigners aren’t allowed to work in some sectors, including medicine, engineering, accounting, and journalism. Depending on the profession, salaries can be lower than elsewhere, but that’s balanced by a low cost of living. A one-bedroom city center apartment can set you back US$1,268 per month. Enough reason to surf on over?

Mexico If the thought of all the tacos you can eat has you salivating, Mexico might just be where you should head next. With its high quality of life, superior healthcare system, and vibrant culture, this westernmost cradle of civilization is home to between 1.2 million (UN estimates) and 4 million (unofficial estimates) foreign-born people. There are a variety of different visas and permits available to those looking to move to Mexico; your first port of call should be the country’s Instituto Nacional de Migración (in Spanish). Americans, Western Europeans, and citizens from parts of Latin America can visit visa-free for up to 180 days; others can obtain a visa for MX$332. While that’s perfect for those with a location-independent business, if you want to work for a Mexican company you’ll need a $155 work permit that you can apply for after you arrive. Temporary (four-year) and permanent resident visas for those who want to stay more than six months are also available from $40 subject to bank balance requirements, but again, these visas do not allow you to work. You must apply for residence visas before you enter. Mexico has introduced a points system for immigrants, but details have yet to be announced. There’s a party around every street corner in Mexico (Photo: Sydney Rae / Unsplash) Working in Mexico Once you’ve got a work permit, local recruitment agencies will take you more seriously; in general, multinational companies will act as a sponsor as required. It’s also becoming common for Mexican companies to hire staff as independent contractors or through job agencies because of stronger labor regulations. Mexican citizenship – the passport is the 17th-most powerful with visa-free travel to 145 countries – requires five years of residency prior to the application date. If you come from a Spanish-speaking country, you can apply for naturalization after two years; on the other hand, Britons, Americans, and Australians can apply for dual citizenship straightaway. Life in Mexico is far cheaper than in the rest of North America. A one-bedroom apartment in the city center rents for MX$24,207 per month.

Montenegro With its gorgeous medieval villages, dramatic natural contrasts, yachting appeal, and unlikely status as an adventure sports hotspot, tiny Montenegro is paradise for Instagrammers. Its low taxes and business start-up costs and multicultural population simply enhance that appeal. It’s been called the next French Riviera and is home to 64 millionaires. Since declaring independence in 2006, Montenegro’s economy has been service-led, with some dependence on the tourism and renewable energy sectors. A candidate country for accession to the European Union, Montenegro enjoys a stable credit rating and an economy with a 4.1% annual growth rate. The history of Montenegro begins in the early Middle Ages; the former Roman province of Dalmatia that forms present-day Montenegro Anyone can apply for a one-year residence visa in what appears to be one of the easiest countries to immigrate to on grounds of employment, education, medical treatment, or family reunion. Residence through employment is considerably easy with non-residents setting up a company and appointing themselves as employees. The country also launched a new program for citizenship through investing money; this is a faster (though significantly more expensive) route, requiring a minimum investment of at least €350,000. Head over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information. Life in Montenegro is markedly affordable. A single person could live on €451 per month in the 10th-century capital city of Podgorica; for an additional €300, you can find a one-bedroom apartment in the center of town.

Czechia Since joining the European Union in 2004, Czechia has greatly diversified its economy. The country is no longer solely focussed on manufacturing; Czechia is moving into the high-tech, services-led knowledge sectors, too. The country’s strong labor market means that Czechia now has the highest rate of job vacancies in the European Union – at 6%, nearly twice that of Belgium and Germany. With its fairytale skyline, Prague is home to some of Europe’s most amazing nightlife At over half a million, foreigners make up just under 5% of the country’s population and 11% of the country’s workforce, according to statistics from the Ministry of Interior. Although expats here tend to earn more than nationals, general attitudes towards foreigners are positive, with over half the population welcoming immigrants who have a business reason to live in the country. The majority of expats are citizens from fellow EU countries who have moved with employment contracts. The nation’s appeal to people from outside Europe lies in its status as the world’s seventh safest country, according to the Global Peace Index. Working in Czechia Non-EEA nationals can apply to move to Czechia as self-employed persons, on an EU employment Blue Card, on a family visa, or under a working holiday scheme. People with permanent residency for five years may apply for citizenship and need to pass a Czech language test. Fluency in Czech requires 1,100 class hours for a native English speaker, according to estimates by the U.S. Department of State. Although Czechia lies at the heart of Europe, setting up a business is harder than in other EU countries; the nation ranks 35th on the latest World Bank index. However, it remains a relatively reasonably priced place to live. A one-bedroom city center apartment costs about CZK29,314.

Singapore Squeaky-clean (they say you can eat off the roads, but we wouldn’t risk the fine) Singapore has long been a popular draw for expats, with its strong economy, political stability, and family-friendly society. With Chinese and English being the main languages of business, it appeals equally to Western and Chinese expats. That being said, soaring prices and increasingly tight visa restrictions have dimmed its charm in recent years. Singapore is a lively blend of cultures (Photo: Lily Banse / Unsplash) Nevertheless, the Lion City consistently ranks among the top expat destinations, topping HSBC’s list for the fourth year in a row in 2018. Expats comprise about a quarter of the city-state’s 5.6 million residents, according to the Department of Statistics. Technology, finance, manufacturing, and healthcare are the biggest industries, with one in three highly skilled jobs remaining unfulfilled for at least six months. Working in Singapore To make a life in Singapore, you’ll either need to find a job that pays over SGD3,300, qualify for one of the country’s EntrePass entrepreneur visas, or make a business investment of SGD2.5 million under the Global Investor Program. Once you’ve got a job, it’s easy enough to apply for permanent residence, two years after which you become eligible for citizenship. Singapore is the second-easiest place in the world to do business (after New Zealand); several cash grants are available to start-up companies, including those run by foreigners. Singapore remains an expensive place to live, however, with life on the Red Dot resulting in elevated consumer costs. A city-center apartment can set you back SGD1,745 in rent.