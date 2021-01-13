Traineeships, internships, and volunteering jobs in Austria Essentially, there are two forms of internship in Austria. You can either join as a volunteer or work as an employee. For students wishing to work to eventually become an employee, the usual labor laws apply. Conversely, for volunteers, they do not apply. Although German language skills are an asset, many of the opportunities are in the tourism industry where English and other languages may be a benefit. Beneficially, if you do a placement within a hotel or restaurant, you are likely to get free accommodation and food. Otherwise, in places like Vienna, you will find that flatshares are fairly easy to find. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to renting a property in Austria Read more As mentioned, EU passport holders and EEC citizens receive the same treatment as Austrians and require no work or other permits. However, non-EU residents need a work permit. Here are a couple of sites that you can check to search for internships: Erasmus – a renowned program where you can apply for internships and placements in Austria

Student Job – advertises volunteer, part-time, and internship positions for students all over Austria with a breakdown of each city

Applying for jobs in Austria In Austria, you will generally apply for a job by sending a CV and a cover letter. Hopefully, this will lead to an interview for the position. This may be with your main boss or it could involve several people from the company depending on how big it is. Second interviews are also common in Austria. In general, Austrian employers are careful and tend to take their time making decisions, so don’t expect an answer overnight. You will want to carefully craft your cover letter and CV to cater to the Austrian requirements. For example, in Austria, the cover letter is considered even more important than the CV as it contains more about your individual character and personality. Importantly, it should be written in German if at all possible. Typically, Austrian employers want to see written references from each of your previous employers. These references should include your job title and time spent working in the role, as well as details of the tasks you undertook and your responsibilities. You should also have a summary of your accomplishments and personal behavior that will reflect well on your character. If you’re unsure of where to start with your CV and cover letter, it’s worth trying out an online resume builder such as Resume.io to make the process easier.

Starting a job in Austria Once you have landed your dream job in Austria, you have little to worry about except wowing your employer. Fortunately, your employer will enroll you in all the necessary social and health insurance policies, including your pension. However, you will likely want to read up on the Austrian business culture to ensure that you nail it from the get-go and don’t make any cringe-worthy faux pas. For example, unlike in some countries around the world, staying late to appear enthusiastic will actually make you seem inefficient in Austria. Austrians also value their work-life balance immensely which is good news for expats.