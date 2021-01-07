Working in Austria Working in Austria as a European is a fairly straightforward process. However, working in Austria as a non-European, also called a third-country national, is a bit trickier. Third-country nationals need an Austrian work visa to be able to live and work in Austria. Generally, the easiest way to get one is to find a job with an Austrian employer. Managed by the federal government, the immigration system tends to favor highly skilled or trained people and those who will provide added value to the Austrian market.

Who needs an Austrian work visa? If you are a citizen of a country in the European Union or the European Free Trade Association, you don't need an Austrian work visa. If you plan to stay in Austria for longer than three months, however, you will need to register with your municipality. Non-Europeans, also called third-country nationals, will need an Austrian work visa. You can read our guide to visas in Austria for more information about the different types of visas and what to do upon arrival in the country.

Applying for Austrian work visas To begin the process of obtaining an Austrian work visa, you must first submit your application to the Austrian consulate in your home country. There, you will also be able to find details such as costs, processing times, and further required documents.

Work permits in Austria Expats seeking to move to Austria also have the option of seeking a work permit. Specifically, work permits give you authorization to work and are usually indefinite, meaning that they are not as time-limited as work visas. So, for example, if you have a full-time job in Austria that doesn't have an expiration date, you would probably have a work permit. Fortunately, the Austrian work permit system is quite simple. Red-White-Red Card The Red-White-Red Card is both a residence permit and work authorization. Notably, it is only granted in certain cases, the most common being an employment contract with an Austrian employer. Therefore, if you are a third-country national hoping to work in Austria indefinitely, you will need a Red-White-Red Card. Its length varies depending on why you received it in the first place but is usually good for 24 months. The cost of applying for a Red-White-Red card will vary depending on translations and certifying documents, however, it generally starts at €160. Translation services such as lingoking can help translate your documents into German. EU Blue Card The EU Blue Card grants third-country nationals the right to live and work in Austria, provided they meet certain requirements. In order to qualify, you must be a university graduate holding an employment contract with a minimum salary that is 1.5 times the national annual income in Austria (€65,579 in 2021). The EU Blue Card is usually issued for two years but it may be shorter depending on the length of the employment contract. This permit entitles you to bring your family to Austria and costs begin at €160.

Austrian work visas for self-employed people, freelancers, and entrepreneurs Third-country nationals who are looking for self-employed, freelance, or entrepreneurial work will need to obtain residence permits. If you would like to create a start-up company in Austria, there is a specific residence permit for that; however, the initial capital requirement is a minimum of €50,000. Generally, the requirements often involve a high amount of capital. Self-employed people may also apply for a residence permit, provided that their occupation creates macroeconomic benefits. You can read more about this in our guide to becoming a freelancer in Austria and our guide to starting a business in Austria.

Volunteering and work experience in Austria If you would like to spend some time volunteering in Austria, you will need to obtain a residence permit. You will also have to be volunteering with an organization in the framework of the European Voluntary Service. To apply and learn more about costs and timelines, you will need to visit the Austrian consulate in your home country.

Austrian work visas for family members Whether or not a family member can get a work visa in Austria will depend on the type of visa the sponsor holds. Some visas allow people to bring family members, automatically allowing them to work, while others do not. Requirements, costs, and timelines will also vary, so be sure to check with the consulate in your home country for more details. You can also read more about family life in Austria.