Permanent residence in Austria After you have legally been in Austria for five uninterrupted years, and have met a number of other requirements, you may apply for the Austrian residence permit, the Long-term resident – EC, which grants you permanent right of residence. In German, this is called Aufenthaltstitel “Daueraufenthalt EU”. Aufenthaltstitel “Daueraufenthalt EU” Overseen by provincial government authorities, this permit grants you the right to stay and work in Austria for five years. It is renewable and it also allows you to live and work in other EU countries, provided you qualify. For more information, read our Guide to visas and immigration in Austria and EU workers rights: the laws that protect European citizens.

The difference between citizenship and permanent residence in Austria As both a permanent resident and a citizen, you have the right to live and work freely in Austria, however, there are some differences. To become a citizen, for example, you must pass a written exam about Austria’s history and democratic system. An election banner at the Austrian Parliament encouraging citizens to vote Another difference lies in voting rights. Only Austrian citizens, and some EU citizens in some elections, can stand in and vote in elections. Unfortunately, as a permanent resident hailing from a non-European country, your political impact in Austria will likely be limited.

Requirements for permanent residence in Austria In order to apply for Austrian permanent residence, you must have met the following requirements: Had legal status in Austria for the past five years, uninterrupted

Been financially self-sufficient, whether through independent means, a job, or self-employment

Maintained health insurance for those five years

Maintained adequate accommodation, and had your accommodation registered with the government, for those five years

Been no threat to security or public order

You also must have completed Module 2 of the Integration Agreement, which includes attaining a B1 level of German Expatica’s guide to Discover how to learn German in Austria Read more Requirements for asylum seekers Austrian permanent residence is also available to asylum seekers and the requirements are very similar. In 2019, nearly 1,200 asylum-seekers received permanent residency in Austria. For more information about applying as an asylum seeker, you can visit the Asylum Information Database.

How to apply for permanent residence in Austria To apply for Austrian permanent residence, you will need to apply in person at the provincial government authority in your city. Processing times vary, but once you are approved, you will receive your credit-card shaped residence permit which is valid for the next five years. To apply, you will need to present the following documents: Application for a residence permit, Antrag auf Erteilung einer Aufenthaltsbewilligung (in German)

Passport, or another valid travel document

Passport photo that is compliant with EU regulations and no older than six months

Birth certificate, or another equivalent document

Proof of adequate accommodation, such as a rental agreement, lease, or proof of ownership

Proof of financial self-sufficiency, such as employment contract or income statement

Completion of Module of Integration Agreement proof

Valid Austrian health insurance proof

Credit history

Any of the following applicable documents: marriage certificate, divorce certificate, civil partnership certificate, certificate of dissolution of a civil partnership, adoption certificate, and other documents proving family relationships For more information, you can visit this government site.

Permanent residence costs in Austria Applying for permanent residence in Austria costs €210 for adults, however, this does not include the costs of translation and certification of documents. Companies such as lingoking can provide a fast and flexible translation service to assist you with your application for permanent residence. You can pay for your Austrian residence permit by cash or credit card. Because applicants are required to be financially self-sufficient, they are expected to pay the non-refundable costs of the application.

Renewing your permanent residence in Austria Austrian permanent residence lasts for five years and after this, you will need to renew it. You should renew it before it expires, however, keep in mind that the renewal window opens three months before your residency expires. You will need to contact your provincial government authority to begin the renewal process, and as long as everything is in order, your renewal should proceed smoothly.

Permanent residence in Austria for family members Family members of those with permanent residency can also receive it, provided that they meet the requirements. In this case, ‘family’ is defined as a spouse or civil partner and children (including step and adopted children) under 18. Fortunately, because you need to have lived in Austria for five years before you can qualify for permanent residence, chances are that your family has already been by your side for that time, too. You can find more in-depth information about this in our guide to applying for an Austrian spouse visa.

Losing your permanent residence rights in Austria Unfortunately, it is possible to lose your Austrian permanent residence. Possible reasons include staying outside of the EU for more than 12 consecutive months or not living in Austria for six years. You could also lose residency if you become a public safety or criminal risk. Fortunately, though, losing residency is not very common.