Why learn German in Austria? German is widely spoken in Austria, mainly because it is the official language. As such, expats who chose to learn German in Austria (or before they arrive) can enjoy a wealth of benefits. For example, being able to speak German will improve your job prospects because it is the main business language. In addition, you need it to study in Austria because it is the main language of instruction in most local schools and universities. Of course, German will also help with social integration and making friends with locals, as well as overcoming potential difficulties and awkward embarrassments. Furthermore, German is a rather useful language to learn. After all, around 130 million people worldwide speak German as their mother tongue. In fact, it is the most widely spoken native language in the EU and the official language in seven countries. Education The easiest language to learn: boosting your prospects for expat jobs Read more Additionally, for English speakers, German can be quite easy and quick to learn. This is because they are both Germanic languages. In fact, the United States Foreign Service Institute says that English speakers can learn German in 750 hours (or 30 weeks). As such, German would be far quicker to learn than say, Chinese, Japanese, or Arabic.

Learning German before moving to Austria While it is possible to learn German in Austria, it can be useful to learn the language before you move. This is because having a basic understanding of German will make the move far less daunting. Of course, it will help you a lot during your first few weeks, too. Speaking German will be useful when setting up the basics of life in Austria, such as looking for a place to live and opening a bank account and phone. International German-language schools There are several international German-language schools that cater to expats trying to learn the language, and these schools might have locations in your home country; so it’s worth checking their websites to find out. This can make it easier for you to learn German before you move but continue to learn German in Austria. Here are a few schools you should know about: Berlitz – a popular language school that specializes in German and many other languages and has offices around the world

Goethe Institute – the leading international destination for German culture and language, with a location in Vienna and many other cities around the world

Learn German online Whether you learn German in Austria or before you arrive, there are plenty of online courses and resources that can help. In fact, these are very useful because they can be done at your convenience. If you want to try online learning, here are a few places to start: Berlitz – access a range of resources, from bespoke bite-size lessons and interactive activities to videos and private one-to-one sessions with an instructor. In addition, Berlitz has classes for all levels and offers subsidies for job seekers, employees, and companies.

smarterGerman – expertly-crafted online lessons tailored to your needs.

Goethe Institute – find courses at all levels, access personal tutors, and try one-to-one learning, from €675.

Deutschakademie – try free online German courses with over 20,000 vocabulary and grammar exercises plus messaging and a help forum.

Deutsch Lernen – a website that offers great beginner’s resources, from word lists and exercises to verb and conjugations. Advanced students can also access a series of 24 useful lessons.

italki – 1-to-1 lessons online and access to the italki global community of language learners.

Babbel – a popular online language tool that offers one free beginner’s class. After that, you can pay €6.95/month to access six online courses that will teach you tenses, sentence structure, verbs, and culture.

LanguaTalk – 1-to-1 online tuition with native-speaking teachers.

Deutsche Welle – whether you are just beginning to learn German or are fine-tuning your language skills, this site has it all. It’s also very easy to use – you can even print off the exercises if you want to do them online.

BBC – this is a great website for free German lessons for beginners. Other handy online German-learning resources In addition to online language courses, there is also a selection of useful online resources to help you build your German vocabulary and skills. Here are a few to keep in mind: Cambridge Dictionary

Collins Dictionary (German)

DeepL Translate

Google Translate

Learn German with a computer or smartphone app While there are many ways to learn German in Austria, you might prefer a more casual approach. If that is the case, then you may want to try an app. Although these might not offer as comprehensive a course, they can still be fun and a great way to begin learning. Rosetta Stone This computer course and app offer a range of German courses. You can sign up for three months, 12 months, or lifetime access to keep your skills up to scratch. The extensive course is designed to fit your goals and offers pronunciation feedback, bite-size lessons, real-life scenarios, and life lessons. You can expect to pay €11/month (three-month course), €6/month (12-month course), or €130 (one-time payment for unlimited access). Duolingo Perhaps the most well-known app for languages, Duolingo is great for beginners. This is because it offers quick language lessons that are themed so that users can quickly learn vocabulary, sentence structure, and pronunciation. Pimsleur Another complete computer-and-app course, Pimsleur offers a 360-degree German learning experience. In a period of 80 hours, you can learn phrases, vocabulary, and grammar while learning to speak, understand, and read German. You can purchase all five levels for €480, or just buy one at a time for €130. Fluenz Offering a sophisticated approach, the Fluenz computer or smartphone app is an easy way to learn German. The system breaks down German syntax and grammar in a way that is easy for English speakers to understand. The app offers five levels of practical, everyday German. You can expect to pay €160 to €320. Here are a few more useful apps that you can use to learn German in Austria: Babbel

Busuu

Drops

Language Learning with Netflix (Chrome extension)

Lirica

Memrise

Mondly

Learning German outside the classroom As an expat, the best way to learn German in Austria might be outside the classroom. Since all locals speak German and use it in everyday life, you have a great opportunity to practice your German each day. If you are eager to expand your learning, here are a few ways to do so outside a formal setting: Find a local to meet up with and practice speaking German with

Join a conversation club with other expats

Watch German movies and series with subtitles to expand your vocabulary

Listen to local music so you get used to hearing it

Join a German practice group on Facebook

Find ways to interact with locals, whether they are your neighbors or shop owners

If you have children, host playdates with locals and you will quickly pick up basic German

Join a local sports club or society to practice your German

Language learning for children in Austria Because it is the official language of Austria, local schools all use German as the primary language. Similarly, all international schools offer German classes. As such, if you have children in school in Austria, they will likely become quite fluent in German. However, if you want to help them expand their knowledge of German, there are numerous other ways to do it. For example, you can encourage them to socialize with local children, watch films and shows in German with them, and work through beginner’s workbooks with them. Education Expat children and language learning Read more There are also a few places across Vienna and Austria that offer free German classes to minors. For example, Integrationshaus offers free classes in German for people aged 15 to 25.

Official language examinations and qualifications in Austria The Österreichisches Sprachdiplom Deutsch (ÖSD) is the state testing and assessment system for German as a foreign or second language in Austria. If you learn German in Austria, you may need to take these exams at some point. The ÖSD exams test your ability to speak and understand German in everyday situations. Fortunately, the certification is also recognized around the world. The cost of these exams will depend on which level and type you take, but some language schools include this in their course costs. Moving Austrian work visas and work permits Read more Taking the ÖSD can be very useful, and in some cases, you may need to do it while you are in Austria. For example, if you apply to a university in the country, you will need to present your ÖSD certificate. You will also need to do so to gain citizenship or get family residence permits. In addition, the ÖSD can be helpful for finding a job in Austria and integrating into society.