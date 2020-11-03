Looking for somewhere to rent in Austria? Spotahome takes the hassle out of househunting by doing the hard work for you. Their online platform lets you find, view, and book rental properties all from the comfort of your own home. Take the stress out of househunting in Austria with Spotahome.

To help you narrow down your options and choose your next home in Austria, this guide provides the following information:

Unsurprisingly, Vienna is one of the most popular cities in Austria among expats. The illustrious capital city offers truly world-class living, including some of Austria’s most captivating museums . That said, there are plenty of other beautiful cities in Austria to consider calling home. So, depending on what you are looking for, you may want to explore other options. From university towns to cheaper riverside villages, the country really has it all – and that includes different styles of housing .

The best cities in Austria

Vienna

Vienna always ranks among the top cities in the world for quality of living. In fact, in 2019, Vienna was named the world’s most livable city for the tenth time in the Mercer ranking. This is hardly surprising given that the city has so much to offer. As well as great culture and leisure facilities, Vienna has a great public transport network and world-class healthcare. Additionally, the capital has a very low crime rate, high-quality housing, and is fairly eco-friendly. It is also the most welcoming and progressive city in Austria, with people from all walks of life living there.

Vienna is famous for its cultural gems, which include museums, historical landmarks, and musical pursuits. From the masterpieces at the Künsthistoriches Museum and the grandeur of Schönbrunn Palace to the many coffee houses and churches, there is plenty to keep you busy. Then, there are the many events the city hosts throughout the year. The ball season, for example, is an annual highlight – especially the glamorous Vienna Opera Ball. Additionally, there are many musical, cultural, and foodie festivals, such as the European Street Food Festival and the Vienna Jazz Festival. The city’s annual Christmas markets, however, are perhaps the most anticipated event of all.

The Austrian capital is famous for its historic buildings. Because of this, homes here often have parquet floors, period details, and high ceilings. And, with so many neighborhoods on offer, you’ll be able to find a stunning home in an area that suits you.

For expats with families, for instance, Währing and Döbling are popular neighborhoods. That is because they are near the city’s international schools and offer plenty of parks. Of course, there are many other areas to consider. Hipster Neubau, cultural (and LGBTQ-friendly) Mariahilf, or refined Josefstadt, for example, are all desirable districts. Just take your time when looking at where to live in Vienna.

Salzburg

Of all the cities in Austria, Salzburg is the only one to hold the distinction of being a UNESCO World Heritage site. In fact, the city boasts stunning Baroque architecture at every turn. It is also the birthplace of Mozart, the prolific 18th-century composer, and famous as the filming location of The Sound of Music. Additionally, the city hosts a series of exciting events every year, including Mozart Week, the Salzburg Festival, and Winterfest. For this reason, Salzburg is a great city for creatives and artistic types.

Salzburg offers a bit of something for everyone. There are many high-quality schools and universities, popular sports teams, and famous brands (including Red Bull and Porsche). Salzburg is also one of the greenest cities in Austria. In fact, the city’s renewable energy use makes up 70% of the country’s total energy consumption. It is also home to Austria’s most eco-friendly public transport system.

If you are looking to live in Salzburg, there are a few neighborhoods to look into. Both Mülln and Nonntal combine a quiet atmosphere with Salzburg’s historic and grand architecture. Similarly, the residential district of Gneis boasts beautiful 19th-century villas. Another popular choice is Taxham, a family-friendly district that offers rural charm and easy access to the city center.

Graz

The second-largest of the cities in Austria, Graz is home to over 440,000 residents. Because the city also has so many great universities, it is popular with students. Its location towards the south of Austria also means it has a more temperate climate. Nevertheless, expats will find that the biggest drawback of Graz is that it is less international and touristy than places like Vienna.

Despite this, Graz is still a lovely place to live. In fact, it offers an annual roster of lively cultural events, good (if not quite diverse) food, and a plethora of museums. While here, be sure to check out the charming UNESCO-listed Old Town, the splendid Kunsthaus Graz, and Schloss Eggenberg, a 17th-century Baroque palace. There are also plenty of lively annual events, such as the Spring Festival, a tribute to electronica music; and La Strada, a festival of music, magic, comedy, and circus acts that take over the city streets. In addition, Graz is the IT hub of Austria, and therefore a top choice if you work in this field.

If you plan to live in Graz, you should pay attention to the various neighborhoods. Students tend to live near the universities, so areas like Geidorf, St. Leonhard, and Eggenberg are popular student districts. However, the Innere Stadt is a great option for single expats. Conversely, families should look at the city outskirts – like Straßgang, Liebenau, and Puntigam for quieter areas with access to supermarkets, schools, and detached houses. That said, Mariatrost and Ries are also popular as they are classical middle to high-class neighborhoods with beautiful villas.

Linz

One of the most picturesque cities in Austria, Linz offers a charming riverside location. It is also the country’s third-biggest urban area and is home to 203,000 people. Although there is great public transport, the city is very walkable. Notably, living in Linz is far easier if you speak German, even though there are many international companies there. Along with all of this, the city offers good education and healthcare and access to the stunning natural surroundings of Upper Austria.

The Linz skyline

In addition, Linz is home to a number of lovely attractions that are worth checking out while you’re there. This includes Pöstlingberg, the local mountain that features a zoo, photo gallery, fairy grotto, and Basilica; the Linzer Schloss; and the OÖ Kulturquartier that houses art collections, an arthouse cinema, and dining options.

If you are planning to move to Linz, there are a few neighborhoods you can consider living in. Urfahr, for instance, is considered one of the prettier areas, while Ebelsberg and Pöstlingberg are solid choices, too.

Innsbruck

This mountain city is best known as a winter destination. However, it can be a good place to live year-round. As well as the stunning natural surroundings, Innsbruck has everything the bigger cities have, including great infrastructure and architecture. While there, it’s worth exploring the pedestrian-friendly Old Town and its incredible architecture, Nordkette mountain, and the 16th-century Schloss Ambras.

Innsbruck sits between the mountains and lakes

Additionally, because of its smaller size, there is a sense of community in Innsbruck. It is also reasonably eco-friendly since you can walk almost everywhere. Because of its status as a tourist center, Innsbruck is also particularly attractive to expats working in tourism and hospitality.

Despite its charm, you will probably want to avoid the Old Town, though, which is often overrun by tourists and students. Instead, the surrounding suburbs and villages are an attractive choice. For example, you could look at the small – but charming – village of Axams, the residential suburb of Hotting, or the more upmarket district of Pradl.