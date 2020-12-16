The climate and seasons in Austria

The climate in Austria The Austria climate can vary greatly by region and season. Here’s what you should know about weathering this temperamental climate. Regional climates in Austria Because of its location in the heart of Europe, the Austria climate can be quite temperamental. As such, the weather can be vastly different in different parts of the country. For example, the lowland areas generally have cold winters, hot summers, and a moderate amount of rain throughout the year. Conversely, the south-eastern regions have longer, warmer summers that are almost Mediterranean. Meanwhile, western Austria has a far more temperate Atlantic climate with mild winters and warm summers. The west, however, gets a lot of rain over the year. The different climates are due to Austria’s variable topography. As such, the mountainous Alps experience freezing cold winters and lots of snow, while Vienna, which sits in a plain, has a more temperate climate. The other major cities, however – such as Salzburg and Innsbruck – experience colder winters and milder summers along with lots of rain, owing to their elevation. Austria climate averages As in most of Europe, January is usually the coldest month in Austria. Because of this, you can expect temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius and up to 4 degrees Celsius. Summers are far hotter, with temperatures in some parts of the country reaching over 30 degrees Celsius during the peak of summer. However, even in the summer, evenings can get quite cool. Lifestyle The 10 most beautiful places to visit in Austria Read more Because of the variable climate in Austria, you can expect rain at almost any time of the year. However, summer tends to be the wettest season, with plenty of afternoon thunderstorms. Conversely, winter tends to be much drier. Once again, altitude can make a big difference in rainfall. As such, the Alps get over 2,000mm of rain a year, while other areas – such as Vienna – only have about 600mm of rain annually. Generally, Austria gets 10 to 15 days of rain each month. The Austrian climate also allows for a good amount of sunshine in the summer months. Because of this, on average, Austria can experience anything from 120 to 250 hours of sunshine each month between March and October. Of course, during the winter, sunshine is far more scarce and you can expect an average of 50 to 70 hours of rays a month. Lifestyle Public holidays in Austria in 2022 and 2023 Read more Similarly, snowfall in Austria differs greatly between regions and seasons. On average, the country gets a hefty 69 centimeters. Of course, much of this falls in the mountainous Alps during the winter. For example, Sonnblick mountain can receive up to 2,103 centimeters of snow during the peak of winter. Conversely, Vienna only receives about 101 centimeters of snow during the season.

Holiday seasons in Austria Because of the fantastic Austrian climate in summer, most tourists visit the country during this season. Similarly, many Austrians take a long summer vacation because of the local school holidays. As such, the season can be very busy in some parts of the country; especially Salzkammergut and Salzburg, the Carinthia region, and many of the lakes like Weissensee and Achensee. Hallstatt in Salzkammergut Conversely, winter is much quieter as locals tend to take a shorter vacation during the season, and many of the smaller towns close. Nevertheless, when going on holiday, most locals head straight for the mountains. As such, places like Innsbruck, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Zell am See-Kaprun, and Salzburgerland are all reasonably busy.