Whether you live in Vienna or are just visiting the alpine nation, it’s important to note the dates of Austria’s holidays. This is because many public institutions and companies across Austria close on these days. Therefore, it’s good to have a heads up. To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, this guide lists Austria’s public holidays as well as important dates for your calendar.
An overview of Austrian public holidays
There are 13 annual Austrian bank holidays observed by the whole country, as well as some state holidays that are only acknowledged in certain states.
Here is a list of public holidays in Austria in 2022 and 2023, in addition to some other important dates.
Public holidays in Austria during 2022
When these holidays occur, most people in Austria get the day off; however, please note that dates may change.
- 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day
- 6 January (Thursday): Epiphany
- 18 April (Monday): Easter Monday
- 1 May (Sunday): Labor Day (also referred to as May Day)
- 26 May (Thursday): Ascension Day
- 6 June (Monday): Whit Monday
- 16 June (Thursday): Corpus Christi
- 15 August (Monday): Assumption of Mary
- 26 October (Wednesday): National Day
- 1 November (Tuesday): All Saints’ Day
- 8 December (Thursday): Immaculate Conception
- 24 December (Saturday): Christmas Eve bank holiday
- 25 December (Sunday): Christmas Day
- 26 December (Monday): Saint Stephen’s Day
Regional holidays in Austria during 2022
These holidays also occur in 2022, but only in certain Austrian states.
- 19 March (Saturday): Saint Joseph’s Day – Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg
- 4 May (Wednesday): Saint Florian’s Day – Upper Austria
- 24 September (Saturday): Saint Rupert’s Day – Salzburg
- 10 October (Monday): Plebiscite Day – Carinthia
- 11 November (Friday): Saint Martin’s Day – Burgenland
- 15 November (Tuesday): Saint Leopold’s Day – Lower Austria, Vienna
Important dates in Austria during 2022
- 27 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time starting
- 15 April (Friday): Good Friday
- 8 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day
- 12 June (Sunday): Father’s Day
- 30 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time ending
Public holidays in Austria during 2023
When these holidays occur, most people in Austria get the day off; however, please note that dates may change.
- 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day
- 6 January (Friday): Epiphany
- 10 April (Monday): Easter Monday
- 1 May (Monday): Labor Day (also referred to as May Day)
- 18 May (Thursday): Ascension Day
- 29 May (Monday): Whit Monday
- 8 June (Tuesday): Corpus Christi
- 15 August (Tuesday): Assumption of Mary
- 26 October (Thursday): National Day
- 1 November (Wednesday): All Saints’ Day
- 8 December (Friday): Immaculate Conception
- 25 December (Monday): Christmas Day
- 26 December (Tuesday): Saint Stephen’s Day
Regional holidays in Austria during 2023
These holidays also occur in 2022, but only in certain Austrian states.
- 19 March (Sunday): Saint Joseph’s Day – Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg
- 4 May (Thursday): Saint Florian’s Day – Upper Austria
- 24 September (Sunday): Saint Rupert’s Day – Salzburg
- 10 October (Tuesday): Referendum Day – Carinthia
- 11 November (Saturday): Saint Martin’s Day – Burgenland
- 15 November (Wednesday): Saint Leopold’s Day – Lower Austria, Vienna
Important dates in Austria during 2023
- 12 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time starting
- 7 April (Friday): Good Friday
- 14 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day
- 18 June (Sunday): Father’s Day
- 29 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time ending
Austrian school holidays
