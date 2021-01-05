Country Flag
Public holidays in Austria in 2022 and 2023

Living in Austria? Here’s a list of all the public holidays in Austria that you need to know in 2022 and 2023, as well as other important dates to mark.

Austria holidays
writer

By Danielle Richardson

Updated 2-1-2024

Whether you live in Vienna or are just visiting the alpine nation, it’s important to note the dates of Austria’s holidays. This is because many public institutions and companies across Austria close on these days. Therefore, it’s good to have a heads up. To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, this guide lists Austria’s public holidays as well as important dates for your calendar.

An overview of Austrian public holidays

There are 13 annual Austrian bank holidays observed by the whole country, as well as some state holidays that are only acknowledged in certain states. 

Here is a list of public holidays in Austria in 2022 and 2023, in addition to some other important dates.

Public holidays in Austria during 2022

When these holidays occur, most people in Austria get the day off; however, please note that dates may change.

  • 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day
  • 6 January (Thursday): Epiphany
  • 18 April (Monday): Easter Monday
  • 1 May (Sunday): Labor Day (also referred to as May Day)
  • 26 May (Thursday): Ascension Day
  • 6 June (Monday): Whit Monday
  • 16 June (Thursday): Corpus Christi
  • 15 August (Monday): Assumption of Mary
  • 26 October (Wednesday): National Day
  • 1 November (Tuesday): All Saints’ Day
  • 8 December (Thursday): Immaculate Conception
  • 24 December (Saturday): Christmas Eve bank holiday
  • 25 December (Sunday): Christmas Day
  • 26 December (Monday): Saint Stephen’s Day

Regional holidays in Austria during 2022

These holidays also occur in 2022, but only in certain Austrian states.

  • 19 March (Saturday): Saint Joseph’s Day – Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg
  • 4 May (Wednesday): Saint Florian’s Day – Upper Austria
  • 24 September (Saturday): Saint Rupert’s Day – Salzburg
  • 10 October (Monday): Plebiscite Day – Carinthia
  • 11 November (Friday): Saint Martin’s Day – Burgenland
  • 15 November (Tuesday): Saint Leopold’s Day – Lower Austria, Vienna

Important dates in Austria during 2022

  • 27 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time starting
  • 15 April (Friday): Good Friday
  • 8 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day
  • 12 June (Sunday): Father’s Day
  • 30 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time ending

Public holidays in Austria during 2023

When these holidays occur, most people in Austria get the day off; however, please note that dates may change.

  • 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day
  • 6 January (Friday): Epiphany
  • 10 April (Monday): Easter Monday
  • 1 May (Monday): Labor Day (also referred to as May Day)
  • 18 May (Thursday): Ascension Day
  • 29 May (Monday): Whit Monday
  • 8 June (Tuesday): Corpus Christi
  • 15 August (Tuesday): Assumption of Mary
  • 26 October (Thursday): National Day
  • 1 November (Wednesday): All Saints’ Day
  • 8 December (Friday): Immaculate Conception
  • 25 December (Monday): Christmas Day
  • 26 December (Tuesday): Saint Stephen’s Day

Regional holidays in Austria during 2023

These holidays also occur in 2022, but only in certain Austrian states.

  • 19 March (Sunday): Saint Joseph’s Day – Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg
  • 4 May (Thursday): Saint Florian’s Day – Upper Austria
  • 24 September (Sunday): Saint Rupert’s Day – Salzburg
  • 10 October (Tuesday): Referendum Day – Carinthia
  • 11 November (Saturday): Saint Martin’s Day – Burgenland
  • 15 November (Wednesday): Saint Leopold’s Day – Lower Austria, Vienna

Important dates in Austria during 2023

  • 12 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time starting
  • 7 April (Friday): Good Friday
  • 14 May (Sunday): Mother’s Day
  • 18 June (Sunday): Father’s Day
  • 29 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time ending

Austrian school holidays

If your kids attend an Austrian school, read even more in our comprehensive guide to school holidays in Austria.

