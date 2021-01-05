An overview of Austrian public holidays There are 13 annual Austrian bank holidays observed by the whole country, as well as some state holidays that are only acknowledged in certain states. Here is a list of public holidays in Austria in 2022 and 2023, in addition to some other important dates.

Public holidays in Austria during 2022 When these holidays occur, most people in Austria get the day off; however, please note that dates may change. 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day

Regional holidays in Austria during 2022 These holidays also occur in 2022, but only in certain Austrian states. 19 March (Saturday): Saint Joseph’s Day – Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg

Saint Martin’s Day – Burgenland 15 November (Tuesday): Saint Leopold’s Day – Lower Austria, Vienna

27 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time starting

Father’s Day 30 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time ending

Public holidays in Austria during 2023 When these holidays occur, most people in Austria get the day off; however, please note that dates may change. 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day

Regional holidays in Austria during 2023 These holidays also occur in 2022, but only in certain Austrian states. 19 March (Sunday): Saint Joseph’s Day – Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Vorarlberg

Saint Martin’s Day – Burgenland 15 November (Wednesday): Saint Leopold’s Day – Lower Austria, Vienna

12 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as a result of daylight saving time starting

Father’s Day 29 October (Sunday): Clocks go back one hour as a result of daylight saving time ending