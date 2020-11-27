It's no secret that moving abroad can be stressful. Sirelo's team of removal advisers is here to help. They provide five free quotes from international shipping companies so you can find the best options at the best prices. Take the stress out of your relocation to Austria with Sirelo.

Home of the Alps, Mozart, and the Wiener Schnitzel, Austria has much to offer adventurous expats. But, like anywhere in the world, when considering a big move, it is important to consider both the pros and cons of living in your new home country. And if you are thinking about living in Austria, there is certainly a lot to consider. To help you get started, this guide reviews the positive and negative aspects of living in the beautiful alpine country.

The pros of living in Austria

Overall, you will find that Austria has a great many positive things to offer any expat, and here are some of the big ones.

High quality of life

The quality of life in Austria is very high. In fact, a 2019 global study placed Austria in second place for quality of life. Additionally, Vienna has topped the list of Most Livable Cities in the world for ten straight years. Austria also ranks highly when it comes to press freedom, women’s rights, and human rights.

Between the clean alpine air, efficient public transport, and high-quality healthcare and education, Austria is certainly impressing its residents.

Transportation

Public transport in Austria is excellent and punctual, and buses, trams, and metros operate extensively within cities. Between cities, you can take the ÖBB Railjet which can travel at a whopping 143 miles per hour. You might not even notice that, however, as you relax in your ergonomic chair and enjoy using the free Wi-Fi. You can read more about public transport in Austria in our helpful guide.

Education

The education system in Austria is high-quality and well-developed. Offering free universal, pre-school, and public primary and secondary school, the Austrian population is well-educated. Students can even choose between vocational and academic schools. Uniquely, all Austrian and EU students can access public universities in Austria at no cost. And, amazingly, even for non-EU students, public university costs are incredibly low; usually between €1,000 and €2,000. Of course, this is assuming that you can speak German.

Healthcare

Healthcare in Austria is universal and accessible. The vast majority of health concerns and medications are covered, and treatment is high-quality and efficient. In fact, healthcare is so well-regarded that many people will travel to Austria to seek medical care and pay the costs out-of-pocket.

Private healthcare in Austria is available for those who either cannot or would rather not use public healthcare. Generally, private healthcare means no waiting times, wider physician choice, and the choice of public or private clinics and hospitals. Although the quality of care does not vary hugely, the comfort of care might. You can find more in-depth information about this in our guide to getting health insurance in Austria.

Crime and safety

Austria is an incredibly safe country, and crime is rare and violent crime even rarer. There are usually less than 100 murders per year throughout the whole country. For comparison, Israel, a country with a similar population, had 123 homicides in 2017. Of course, certain petty crimes, such as pickpocketing, can happen anywhere and you should be vigilant in crowds and public spaces.

Cultural scene

Living in Austria means enjoying easy access to world-class museums, opera houses, theaters, and concerts. Furthermore, you will find yourself constantly surrounded by stunning architecture, stately churches, and quaint coffee shops. In fact, no matter what your tastes are, you will be in awe of all the cultural wonders on offer.

Outdoor activities

Living in Austria can have you imagining yourself as an extra in the Sound of Music. Nestled in the Alps, the country is the perfect destination if you enjoy being outdoors. Unsurprisingly, you will find a great many activities, including forest hiking, mountain climbing, swimming in icy lakes, relaxing in thermal baths, and camping among scenic vistas.

And, in winter, you’ll want to practice your skiing or snowboarding – because, when you live in Austria, how could you not take advantage of the Alps? For more inspiration, read our guide to popular sports in Austria.

Ease of travel

One of the best things about living in Austria is how convenient its location is. If you fancy a quick weekend getaway, for instance, you can easily visit Germany, Switzerland, or any of the six other countries along Austria’s border. And because it is a geographical hub, you can easily travel, by train or by plane, to various European destinations.

Active expat community

One of the gems of being an expat in Austria is finding fellow expats who are quick to befriend, support, and celebrate each other. You will find expat groups dedicated to socializing, business, travel, and more. And, if you are missing your native customs, you will surely find fellow compatriots who are willing to recreate them with you!

If you are seeking more than just friendship, however, you might want to get the lowdown on dating in Austria and maybe even try to find your match on our Expatica Dating Site.