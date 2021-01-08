Being an expat in Austria: 10 common questions answered

5. Can I afford housing in Austria? Essentially, Austria is an inexpensive place to live in. However, it all depends on where you live. If you would like a charming cottage in a rural town, for instance, then chances are, you will find a lovely one in your price range. If you are set on living in a city like Vienna, on the other hand, houses, and flats can be very expensive. Additionally, it’s a landlord’s market, meaning that there are plenty of tenants willing to rent and you will need to act quickly in order to bag a great place. If you are going to buy a home or build your own, there are plenty of reasonable options in Austria, too. Sustainable building options are also at the forefront, so you will likely be looking at very cost-effective bills after the initial outlay of funds. But again, it depends on where you build or buy your home. There are some restrictions on expats buying a property in certain areas of Austria, but generally speaking, it is quite easy. The downside is the fees that come with buying a house, which can be hefty.

8. What is the quality of healthcare in Austria? Expats moving to Austria are in for another treat when it comes to the health of themselves and their family. Essentially, the country’s healthcare is excellent, affordable, and accessible. In fact, healthcare in Austria is renowned throughout Europe and the world for its high quality. Again, just like childcare, healthcare is universal and covers pretty much 100% of the population. Once you move to Austria and register as a resident, you will receive your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) which will grant you access to healthcare. Along with your card, a photo ID is all you need to take with you to medical appointments. Children and spouses of expats will automatically enroll under the working member’s insurance scheme, too. Children’s healthcare Children’s healthcare in Austria is a mixed system of GPs and pediatricians, and access to doctors and other specialists is widely available throughout the country. Furthermore, you don’t usually need a referral to access them. For children and adolescents up to 19 years of age, 70% of the services fall under the statutory health insurance provided by a ratio of 2.5 GPs to 1 pediatrician. Needless to say, if you have children, you can rest assured that they will be in very safe hands in Austria.