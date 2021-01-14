Civil rights in Austria A democratic and peaceful society, Austria ranks 15th out of 162 countries overall on the Human Freedom Index 2020. The Index details the state of human freedom around the world, taking into account personal, civil, and economic freedom. Austria has a democratic system of government that chooses its leaders in multiparty elections. The country guarantees political rights and civil liberties for its citizens. The privacy of the dwelling is also explicitly protected under Austrian law. Living The legal system and crime in Austria Read more In addition, Austrians have the right to a fair trial, enjoy the right to work, reasonable pay, and free choice of employment, as well as the right to form trade unions. Citizens also have the right to vote and the right to freedom of assembly and association. They also have the right to participate in cultural and social life. Under Austrian law, a person cannot be detained for more than 48 hours without a trial. Furthermore, investigative detention must be complete before two years are up. In Austria, the right to free speech is subject to limitations. A noteworthy example is a prohibition to call the prophet Muhammad a pedophile. In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights upheld this stipulation.

Political rights in Austria Every Austrian citizen that registers as 16 or above on election day may vote. Those who turn 18 on election day also have the right to be elected. If convicted of a criminal offense that exceeds one year’s imprisonment, that citizen will then lose their voting rights.

Social and cultural rights in Austria The system of social security in Austria covers social pension, health, education, work accident insurance, and unemployment. It covers all those gainfully employed, and typically their dependents. Austria also provides universal schemes such as family allowance and tax credit for children, childcare allowance, and a long-term care system. In addition, there are public welfare benefits available from the federal, provincial, and municipal authorities for citizens not covered by the insurance system. Islam is the largest minority religion in Austria. In January 2020, the government announced plans to institute a controversial surveillance program on Muslims in the country. They state the reason is to fight against so-called “political Islam.” However, the plan is drawing criticism from academics, rights groups, and lawmakers.

Workers' rights in Austria Austria's labor laws and employment rights are clear and coherent. EU/EEA citizens are free to work in Austria and don't need any permits for the first three months. However, if you are staying longer than 90 days, you must apply for a certificate of registration. For those who are outside of the EU, however, Austria uses a points-based system to determine which category an applicant falls under. This includes divisions like skilled workers who can fill shortages as well as start-up founders, graduates of local higher education institutions, and self-employed key workers. All of these categories qualify for a Red-White-Red Card. This is what most foreigners apply for when working in Austria. After five years of living in Austria, anyone can apply for a long-term residence certificate. There is no statutory national minimum wage, but the Federal Arbitration Board has set minimum rates at a sector level. Austrian employees enjoy one of the best annual leave entitlements in the world. Employees enjoy 25 days' paid holiday, which rises to 30 days after 25 years' service. As an added bonus, workers get an additional 13 paid public holidays each year. Employers also have to pay their employees holiday pay before the holiday period starts. Unlike other countries in Europe, Austria has no ingrained strike culture. Only workers have the right to initiate a strike; students, for instance, do not. Strike action is usually initiated by the trade union, but there is no formal system in place for calling a strike.

LGBTQ+ rights in Austria Austria ranks 17th in the latest ILGA-Europe rating of 49 European countries in the world. The rankings are based on the laws and policies of each country regarding the LGBT+ community. The results track each country on factors such as equality, family issues, hate speech, legal gender recognition, freedom of expression, and asylum rights. This places Austria in a fairly central position on the scale for Europe; with Malta and Belgium leading the way and Türkiye and Azerbaijan lagging. EuroPride 2019 in Vienna Fortunately, social acceptance is considered high in Austria. For instance, in 2019, Vienna hosted the EuroPride festival for the second time with great success and fanfare. The country's larger cities are also home to many gay-friendly areas, while a general air of inclusion pervades the nightlife scene. In 2015, the Constitutional Court of Austria legalized full joint adoption for same-sex couples. And as of January 2019, same-sex couples can marry in Austria. Following a 2018 Constitutional Court ruling, those who do not identify as either male or female can also register a third gender option.

Disability rights in Austria The rights of disabled persons differ vastly around the world. In Austria, the situation for people with disabilities depends on the Bundesland (state) where they live. While the legal framework in Vienna and Styria is robust, for instance, many other states offer poorer options. Support for disabled persons consists of both services as well as financial support. On one hand, Austria was among the first nations to sign the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2008. On the other hand, however, the move to put strategies in place has been slow.

Migrant and refugee rights in Austria In Austria, asylum seekers have the right to basic care. In ECRI’s report mentioned above, the council notes a reverse in the positive trend in Austria for implementing comprehensive integration policies. This was based on restrictions to integration measures, such as family reunification and naturalization. In addition, the recent Law on the Federal Agency for Care and Support in 2019 raised concerns about the provision of free legal aid to asylum seekers. Austria continues to deport rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan despite the uncertain security situation in the country. As a result, the number of asylum applications also continues to decline. In May 2019, Parliament passed the Fundamental Law on Social Assistance. This reduced social benefits for people with subsidiary protection status to the level of basic care provided for asylum seekers. Then in June, Austria passed a law that replaced independent civil society counseling with a governmental agency, raising concerns of fairness in the asylum procedure.