The legal system and crime in Austria

The criminal justice system in Austria The Criminal Intelligence Service Austria (BK) began in 2002. Comprising seven departments, it acts as a service center to guard against international organized crime. It is Austria’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters and disseminates the Crime Monitor information, which is a database of all police reports and complaints. In 2012, a Cybercrime Competence Center was set up. And later, in 2016, the BK opened a new Joint Operational Office to combat human smuggling and human trafficking in Vienna. The Federal Agency for State Protection and Counterterrorism (BVT) was also established in 2002. The main responsibility of the agency is to combat extremist, illegal arms, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Essentially, in Austria, the ordinary courts are organized in four stages of the Austrian Judiciary. Some 115 district courts, 20 regional courts, 4 higher regional courts, and the Supreme Court carry out the judicial tasks. Generally, misdemeanors in Austria follow the law on administrative penal offenses. Typically, a fine is the most common penalty, but in Austria, these administrative penalties do not go into the criminal register.

Crime in Austria Remarkably, as of 2017, Austria (with a population of around 8.795 million) had an intentional homicide rate of 0.61 per 100,000 people. This is one of the lowest rates in the world. Generally speaking, crime is fairly uncommon across the board with most reports concerning pickpocketing.

Protecting yourself against crime in Austria Generally, the crime rate in Austria is low for all manner of crimes from serious to minor. However, you can still fall victim and should protect yourself accordingly. Petty theft and pickpocketing can happen in urban areas like Vienna. As such, you should ensure that your belongings are secure before going out to densely populated areas. Cybercrime is on the rise globally and affects Austria at a similar rate to the rest of Europe. As such, it is important to maintain strong passwords and be aware of potential scams. This includes watching out for any suspicious emails or phone calls from individuals masquerading as bank tellers or government officials. Of course, never give out your personal details unless you are sure of where you are sending them.

Reporting a crime in Austria If you are a victim of crime in Austria If you are the victim of a crime in Austria, you can first report it to the police or choose to report it to a public prosecutor. Alternatively, you can submit a report via a third party in writing with your signature. If you are submitting a written report, try to include any possible evidence along with the facts of the crime. Additionally, you may want to include your personal details in the report; although this is not a requirement. Notably, if you don’t speak German, you have the right to an interpreter free of charge. Also, there is no deadline for reporting a crime. That said, depending on the crime, if you leave it too long, the police might refuse to look at it. After reporting a crime, you may ask for a reference number. If you call your corresponding police station and quote this number, you can get in touch with the officer in charge of your case. Typically, you have the right to access the files pertaining to your case. As a victim, the police should tell you about your rights. Furthermore, they should give you details of victim support services and tell you the possibilities for compensation. This may either be from the offender or from the state. Healthcare Emergency numbers and services in Austria Read more Importantly, if you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual violence, you must be informed about the release of the offender. If you are reporting a crime of sexual violence, you have the right to ask for a police officer of the same sex. Additionally, you have the right to a private trial. Victim assistance services also include interpretation which the Federal Ministry of Justice funds. Witnessing a crime in Austria If you have been witness to a crime in Austria, you may need to go in for an interview to give testimony. Importantly, the only people that can be in your interview with you are the officials performing the interview along with your lawyer and your confidant. However, if there is a reason that you may not testify at trial, a magistrate might also be present. In this case, the offender and his or her lawyer, along with other victims, are able to be present and ask questions. Essentially, you can refuse to answer questions under certain circumstances; for example, if you consider the questions about details of sexual offenses unacceptable, or if you feel the answer would be shameful or cause considerable financial loss. That said, if your testimony is necessary for the case, they can demand an answer. If you are under the age of 14, you have the right to have an interview with a specially trained police officer in the presence of a confidant. Notably, if others are present in your interview, they must not disclose your personal information such as your home address.

The legal system in Austria The legal system in Austria is based on the civil law tradition and is rooted in Roman law. Austria’s law consists of public, private, and criminal law. Primarily, lawyers practice private and criminal law either individually or with a firm in Austria. The Allgemeine Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch is the law code that regulates the lawyers. Essentially, private law pertains to civil, commercial, and employment legal matters. In Austria, criminal lawyers must work under the “Fair Trial” tenet which means acquittal if there is still doubt by the end of the trial. Courts in Austria The Verfassungsgerichtshof is Austria’s Constitutional Court. It protects the civil rights of Austrian citizens and ensures that trials run according to the Austrian Constitution. However, the Oberster Gerichtshof (Supreme Court) is the most powerful Austrian court. This is where criminal and civil cases end up if they have gone through every other avenue first. Police in Austria In Austria, the city police are the Stadtpolizei. As of 2005, the three separate institutions of Federal Security Police, General Federal Police (Gendarmerie), and the Criminal Investigation Department merged into the Federal Police Department. The Federal Minister of the Interior is the highest authority for law enforcement in Austria. Then, the Regional Police Directorates acts as the federal authorities in individual provinces. Additionally, district administrative authorities report to the Regional Police. Prisons in Austria In essence, the Austrian penal system is a modern care system that focuses on human rights and the rehabilitation of inmates. While serving a prison sentence, prisoners have a structured routine and spend most of their time outside of their cells. Essentially, they are working, partaking in educational activities, in treatment, or playing sports or leisure activities. As a rule, the standard minimum of one hour outdoors is exceeded. There is only one juvenile correctional institute in Austria, The Prison for Juveniles Gerasdorf. This can house up to 122 prisoners. It incorporates psychologists, psychiatry, social workers, social pedagogues, occupational therapists, psychotherapists, and school and apprenticeship workshops into its program of rehabilitation. Disappointingly, the incarceration rate has risen since 2019 to 105.6 per 100,000 people. However, this is still extremely low when compared to the United States which held the highest prisoner rate at 655 per 100,000 in 2020. The 27 Austrian prisons and their 13 outposts have detained 8,800 persons over the last few years. In principle, none of the different prisons of Austria are designated specifically for foreigners. However, those awaiting deportation are kept in separate centers.

The trial process in Austria Effectively, the Österreichische Justiz (Judiciary of Austria) resolves disputes between residents or between residents and the government, as well as holding criminals accountable, and maintaining the Austrian and European constitutions. It also works to uphold international human rights standards and the general rule of law. For regional courts, trials happen before a panel of three professional judges. Sometimes, an additional two expert lay judges will assist with employment and social assistance cases. The Austrian constitution protects certain elements of procedure for criminal defendants. These include the following: the presumption that one is innocent until proven guilty

the right to a speedy trial

one cannot be tried in absentia

a person cannot be forced to incriminate themselves

one cannot be prosecuted for the same crime twice

they cannot be tried for transgressions that are not specifically defined to be criminal offenses by statutory law. Furthermore, for transgressions that were not specifically defined to be criminal offenses by statutory law at the time they were committed

have the right to an appeal

Your rights if you are arrested in Austria Importantly, the Austrian Code of Criminal Procedure states that anyone under accusation is told of his or her rights “as soon as possible.” The latest this can be done is before an interrogation by police begins. You also have the right to make a statement or to remain silent. You also have the right to consult a defense attorney. Notably, in Austria, lawyers are not able to charge commissions or brokerage fees. You can use the ‘Find a Lawyer’ function on the official website of Austrian Lawyers. Generally, in civil matter cases, litigants do have a right to appeal if they are aggrieved by the decision because it has a direct and adverse effect upon their person or property. In cases where the amount in dispute is under €2,700, there are only certain circumstances that allow for an appeal. For general information about legal protection against a decision by an administrative authority, visit this website.

Legal rights for foreigners in Austria If you are a foreigner and a victim of a crime in Austria, you have the same rights mentioned above as a regular Austrian citizen. Austria is in the process of making changes to its deportation laws for asylum seekers. Essentially, the new rules would make it faster to deport asylum seekers who commit crimes, even minor ones. Additionally, the current six years to become an Austrian citizen will rise to ten years. Furthermore, the current restricted movements on rejected asylum seekers will be further bound to only allow movement within the district they live in. Helpfully, the Austria pro bono directory provides information on legal aid for refugees. Extradition treaties If a non-EU member state requests extradition, a refusal to extradite is only possible if the person is an Austrian citizen. Ordinarily, this means that being an EU citizen with permanent residency in Austria isn’t enough.

Divorce laws in Austria There are three forms of divorce available under Austrian law. This includes fault-based divorce, divorce following separation for at least three years, and divorce by consent. In the case of dishonorable or serious immoral conduct, a spouse may file for divorce. Furthermore, if a couple has chosen to live apart for three years or more, either spouse may file for divorce. Finally, if a couple both agree that their marriage has broken down irretrievably and they have been living apart for six months they may jointly file. Generally, the spouses may agree to divide their property as they wish. If the spouses cannot reach an agreement on their property, however, they may ask the court to divide certain marital property between them. Similarly, separated parents have a wide scope for making their own childcare arrangements. Usually, parents will share joint parental responsibility. However, if they wish to file for full custody, they must do so with the court. That said, if joint parental responsibility is not in the child’s best interests, then the court will decide which parent gets sole parental responsibility. Living Getting a divorce in Austria Read more When it comes to maintenance support, the spouse who was at fault must pay the other spouse sufficient maintenance to maintain their lifestyle. However, this is only the case if the latter has insufficient income from assets or work. If both spouses are to blame for the divorce, but one spouse needs support, the court may order that the spouse get maintenance. Ordinarily, this will be subject to a time limit. Typically, it is possible to apply for legal aid for divorce cases, and you can seek initial legal advice in your area.