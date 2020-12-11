An overview of children’s healthcare in Austria In Austria, pediatric and adolescent health provision is built on a complex system that spans the Ministry of Health, social insurance funds, and provincial boards. Typically, primary pediatric care runs through General Physicians and General Pediatricians who have developed long-term relationships with individual children. Typically, once you sign up with a GP, they will be your first point of call and refer you to a specialist doctor if need be. Secondary care is mostly provided by children’s hospitals, while tertiary (highly specialized) care runs through the state university hospitals as well as one private university hospital. The training program of residents takes six years and is completed by a final examination. Healthcare The healthcare system in Austria Read more Fortunately, the rate of child mortality in children under five years old has fallen significantly in Austria over the past twenty years. Essentially, the launch of the Mutter-Kind-Pass (Mother and Child Passport) in 1974 was an important step to reduce infant and child mortality. However, that rate is still approximately 30% higher than other leading nations and is on par with other German-speaking countries.

Taking your child to the pediatrician in Austria Essentially, children’s healthcare in Austria is a mixed system of GPs and pediatricians, and this depends on whether you live in a rural or urban area. Access to pediatricians and other specialists is widely available throughout the country and you don’t usually need a referral to access them. For children and adolescents up to 19 years of age, 70% of the services fall under the statutory health insurance provided by a ratio of 2.5 GPs to 1 pediatrician. As of 2013, there were 99 pediatricians per 100,000 children in Austria. Ten years prior to this, the ratio was 70 pediatricians per 100,000 children. In the same decade, pediatricians in hospitals and private practice increased from 35 to 45 per 100,000 children. To put that in perspective, over the same time frame, the number of GPs only grew from 73 to 75 per 100,000. Typically, the best way to find a pediatrician (or in fact any doctor) is to head to Praxisplan.at. You can then search under ‘areas of expertise’ for Kinder und Jugendheilkunde (pediatrics) nearest your location. Routine childhood health checkups in Austria In Austria, health checkups for children are free of charge with your state health insurance. However, if you want an investigative in-depth medical check, AUSTRIAN HEALTH offers an elaborate program. This includes heart, abdomen, kidneys, and hip sonography, blood test, urine analysis, hearing test, eye test, vaccination check, and detailed advice for around €1,500. Additionally, they can provide allergy testing, among other checks. Vaccinations for children in Austria Interestingly, vaccinations are voluntary in Austria. Therefore, parents can decide whether, when, and for which diseases their child will have vaccinations against. In Austria, there are currently 12 free vaccines for children up to 15 years. The vaccination program starts with the following: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, HIB, pneumococcal vaccine, rotavirus, and the combined vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) for children aged between zero and six years old. Children between the ages of 7 and 15 will also receive booster injections for the above. Additionally, both boys and girls may have the HPC vaccine (added in 2014) at age 9. They may also have the meningococcal vaccine at 12 years old. Finally, optional vaccines such as those against tick-borne encephalitis (TPE) and influenza are available with a subsidy. Ordinarily, a GP, pediatrician, local health authority, or school doctor will administer vaccinations. Hospitals do not typically offer these.

Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist in Austria As mentioned above, you don’t need a referral to see a specialist in Austria. You can simply book an appointment and take your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and your child with you. Luckily, Austria is known for having doctors with a high level of training across all disciplines. Furthermore, doctors in specific fields are plentiful throughout the country. As a result, you will find that Austria is an excellent place to fulfill your child’s healthcare needs with all fields of specialist medicine pretty much covered.

Children’s dental care in Austria Essentially, all children have access to free dental care in Austria. Coverage for basic dental is included in the broad-ranging social security program. Typically, orthodontics (braces and retainers) is not covered. However, in 2015, the health insurance fund began covering dental braces for children under 18 in the case of serious misalignment. Generally, you can find a dentist for your child at What Clinic, or consult the GCR, which lists the top-rated dentists in Austria. You can read more about this in our guide to dentists in Austria.

Mental healthcare in Austria In the main, mental health services are the responsibility of each of the nine Austrian federal states. Reforms in the late 70s changed the principles for treatments for mental health. The changes favored dehospitalization and community psychiatry. As a result, the size of psychiatric hospitals was reduced. Now, more mentally ill patients are treated as in-patients in non-psychiatric wards. Child and youth psychiatry is also integrated into the Austrian Structural Health Plan (ÖSG). According to WHO, in Austria, there are 262 psychiatric beds for children and adolescents in general hospitals and 135 beds in mental hospitals. Psychiatric services for children and adolescents are separate from other mental health services. Importantly, in 2017, the national Austrian Suicide Prevention Plan (SUPRA) and SUPRA-web portal was launched.

Preventative healthcare programs for children in Austria In essence, there is a tradition of preventive health programs in Austria. This includes the 1974 Mutter-Kind-Pass that follows pregnant mothers and children right up to the age of five and is still in practice today. The program includes the vaccination program and free health check-ups for children. Additionally, there is funding for the National Nutrition Action Plan which includes nutritional goals. There is also the National Action Plan for Physical Activity and the 2011 Child and Youth Health Strategy. Furthermore, the 2014 Health Promotion Strategy focuses on several preventative measures. These include early childhood support, healthy crèches and nursery schools/kindergartens, healthy schools, healthy living environments, healthy lifestyles for young people, and health literacy of young people.