Sebastian Arthofer spent an enriching year in the United States, living in Texas and Ohio. During this time, he gained invaluable experience working first at a major telecommunications company and later at a large and fast-growing startup.

In 2018, Sebastian co-founded krankenversichern.at together with his brother, establishing himself as one of Austria’s leading experts in private health insurance. Over the years, he has been interviewed by various media outlets, sharing his expertise on the nuances of Austria’s healthcare system.

Sebastian’s mission is to provide individuals with clarity and confidence when navigating private health insurance, helping them make the best decisions for their needs.

Outside of work, Sebastian is a devoted family man who cherishes time with his loved ones. He is a proud father to his young son and finds his greatest joy in creating a loving and supportive environment for his family.