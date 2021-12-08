An overview of mental health in Austria Austria has a long history in the field of mental health. Indeed, the famous Austrian neurologist, Sigmund Freud, started researching talk therapy in the 1880s while working as a neurologist at the University of Vienna. He later coined the term ‘psychoanalysis’. Despite this, attitudes towards accessing mental health resources are surprisingly conservative across the country. As a result, speaking to a mental health professional still carries a stigma, particularly among the older generations. A waxwork of Sigmund Freud at the Madame Tussauds museum in Vienna Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in Austria. This has become more prevalent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on people’s mental health. Indeed, according to the OECD’s 2021 Health as a Glance report, around 21% of the population reported symptoms of depression in 2020; this is more than twice as high as in 2019.

How to access mental health services in Austria Your regular doctor (Hausarzt) is your first port of call when it comes to seeking mental health support in Austria. They can prescribe medication for symptoms of depression or other mental illnesses. Your GP can also refer you to clinics or specialists that can provide you with the best possible care. Notably, you will need to bring your health insurance card (e-card) with you when you visit the doctor. You will receive this once you are registered in Austria’s social security, health insurance, and pension system.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists Psychology and psychiatry are the two traditional branches of mental healthcare in Austria. Psychiatrists work mainly with medication and can diagnose mental health diseases. Psychologists, meanwhile, offer talk therapy techniques. Both psychologists and psychiatrists usually charge upwards of €75/hour for one-on-one therapy sessions. However, public health insurance from ÖGK covers 80% of in-network referrals. This reduces the amount to around €28 per session. Other public insurance funds offer slightly different rates. Expatica’s guide to Search our Directory for mental health services in Austria Read more As an expat, finding in-network doctors who can speak English or have English-language websites can be difficult. This is largely due to the fact that the ÖGK website is only searchable in German. That said, your regular doctor (Hausarzt) should be able to help you find an in-network therapist and assist you with the initial paperwork. Professional organizations for registered therapists Psychologists and psychiatrists have to register with a national professional organization in order to practice in Austria. Psychiatrists must register with ÖBVP, which lists 1,144 psychiatrists who offer therapy (in English) on its German-language search engine. Meanwhile, Austrian psychologists must register with BÖP, a professional organization that provides certification for online therapists practicing in the country. Conveniently, the BÖP provides a searchable database for registered therapists. While the site is only searchable in German, it does list several hundred psychologists that can provide therapy in English. The BÖP hotline (+43 1 504 8000) also provides quick psychological help (in English) free of charge and anonymously. The hotline is available from Monday to Sunday from 09:00 to 20:00 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Your first appointment: what to expect Your first session with a therapist will likely be a consultation where you can see if you can work together. The therapist will review the initial diagnosis from your general practitioner and discuss your symptoms and concerns. They will then talk you through a treatment plan as well as any further recommended tests or medications you might need. Once you have a referral from your GP, you won’t usually have to wait long to get an appointment with a therapist. That said, some in-network specialists are only able to work with a set number of patients and therefore have waiting lists. If you want to speed up the process, it is possible to make an appointment with a therapist and bring the doctor’s referral information later on. Accessing remote psychological help If you don’t mind paying out-of-pocket for therapy sessions, private organizations such as Instahelp, It’s Complicated, and Better Help may be a solution. They offer in-person and online therapy and will match you with psychologists within your area. Better Help can also match you with a therapist who is not located in Austria. These organizations can also combine online therapy sessions and chats with live sessions. Psychology Today also provides a searchable network of verified English-speaking therapists in Austria, by town or region. This includes psychotherapists, psychiatrists, and therapists who are still undergoing training observation, which generally makes them less expensive. Some therapists also offer online therapy. TherapyRoute is another searchable database that helps connect you to English-speaking therapists worldwide.

Services dealing with eating disorders Similar to other mental health issues, it is best to consult your family doctor if you are suffering from symptoms of an eating disorder (Essstörungen). Alternatively, you can contact a local social organization that specializes in helping sufferers. Some public organizations that can help include: The Austrian Eating Disorders Network – operated by the Austrian Society on Eating Disorders (ASED), offering information and links in both German and English

The Institute for Women’s and Men’s Health – offers online support nationally and has health centers in Vienna for women and girls (FEM) and men and boys (MEN) for all areas of mental health; particularly eating disorders

The eating disorder hotline – you can call 0800 20 11 20, or visit their website for more information (they are based in Vienna) After receiving an initial diagnosis, patients can seek care at in-patient or out-patient clinics or work directly with a psychologist or psychiatrist who specializes in providing care for their specific needs.

Healthcare for people with severe mental health problems In Austria, most psychiatric clinics are departments within public hospitals. However, there are also some private ‘luxury’ rehabilitation clinics such as Parachute Vienna that are associated with a hospital or research facility. These are open to anyone who can afford to pay. Parachute Vienna An in-patient stay at a hospital psychiatric clinic might be the best option for those experiencing severe or long-term mental health problems. This could just be an overnight stay or last several weeks to a year. If you need to stay at a psychiatric clinic, your doctors will set a care goal for your release. Therapy will continue on an out-patient basis after your stay at the clinic, and this may include seeing affiliated therapists or doctors.

Children and young people’s mental health services Your pediatrician or family doctor is typically your first port of call when it comes to seeking support or advice regarding your child’s mental health. However, it is important to bear in mind that because of the nature of mental health disorders in children and young people, they can take longer to diagnose and treat. Doctors will monitor and treat symptoms as they are reported, and may recommend additional care with specialists or support groups. Healthcare Children’s healthcare in Austria Read more School doctors and social workers can also be an important point of contact for young people experiencing mental health issues. If a school doctor or pediatrician feels that a child should be referred to a specialist or clinic, there are several types of therapies and testing that are available, including: Psychiatric diagnostic assessments

Psychological diagnostic

Psychotherapeutic diagnostics

Neuropsychological and neurophysiological diagnostics

Academic monitoring and special education

Speech therapy

Sport therapy Multidisciplinary public clinics for young people, such as Die Boje in Vienna and the Kepler Jugendklinik in Linz, also offer help in acute situations. These allow both parents and children to make an appointment for the same day, and visits are covered by public insurance. Mental healthcare hotlines for young people There are several crisis hotlines in Austria that are designed to be friendly to young people and encourage them to call on behalf of their family members. One such hotline, Rat auf Drat (147) provides advice to children and young people about diverse health topics. They can usually connect you with an English-speaking assistant right away. The hotline also provides advice for parents regarding anything from puberty and sexual health to anxiety, depression, and borderline personality disorder. There are two main resources for children and young people at risk of suicide. One of them, bittelebe (which means ‘please live’) is a suicide prevention service that provides links to many local services in Austria. The other is the SUPRA hotline for young people, which is available 24/7 and can be reached by dialing 0800 567 567. SUPRA is a government program to support people with suicidal depression. The organization also lists other resources and crisis numbers on its website. You can also find the contact details of school psychologists (Schulpsychologie Bildungsberatung) in your area or call the organization on 0800 211320.

Mental healthcare services for special groups Many out-patient psychology clinics offer group therapy that is free or on a sliding cost scale. For instance, the Sigmund Freud University in Vienna offers several forms of therapy and out-patient care in English and other languages. Most other cities also offer support groups for migrants and refugees. Notably, group therapy at out-patient clinics is often free or charged on a sliding scale according to the member’s income. Prospective patients are encouraged to write to [email protected] for more information. Additionally, women and children experiencing abuse or shelter instability can access emergency mental healthcare by calling the nationwide Frauen Helpline on 0800 222 555. Alternatively, they can contact the Women’s Emergency Services or Wien für Wienerinnen support groups in Vienna which provide hotlines that offer assistance in sign language via video calls. Meanwhile, men and boys can access help for escaping abusive situations by dialing 0720 70 44 00 or visiting the Männer Info website. Members of the LGTBQI+ community can also contact the Villa for assistance related to discrimination, housing, and psychological stresses.

Emergency support and crisis lines Below are the main national emergency numbers relating to mental health in Austria: General emergency and rescue hotline: 144 or 112

Non-emergency medical assistance hotline: 1450

The 24-hour hotline for children and teens ‘Rat auf drat‘ (help on the line): 147

The Frauen Helpline: 0800 222 555

Vienna’s women’s emergency hotline: 01 717 19

Emergency mental health hotline (Sozialpsychiatrischer Notdienst): 01 31330

BÖP emergency mental health hotline:+43 1 504 8000 (from Monday to Sunday from 09.00 to 20.00) or via e-mail at [email protected] Austria’s suicide prevention organization, SUPRA, also provides a comprehensive list of crisis hotlines available throughout the country.