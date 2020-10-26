Das LOFT Bar and Lounge Perched on the 18th floor of the stylish five-star SO/Vienna hotel, Das LOFT rooftop bar is famous for its breathtaking views and killer cocktails. Decked out with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, ultra-modern furniture, and a mesmerizing art installation overhead, this is the ideal spot to catch the sunset over Austria’s capital with a refreshing drink in hand. The glass walls allow guests to enjoy a spectacular panoramic view over Vienna, including unobstructed sights of St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Meanwhile, a team of experienced mixologists is on hand to whip up hand-crafted cocktails, French and Austrian wines. There is also a huge selection of gins, whiskies, and premium spirits to choose from. Needless to say, this spectacular venue earns a well-deserved spot on our list of the best bars in Vienna. Das LOFT Bar & Lounge, Praterstraße 1, 1020 Vienna

The Sign Cocktail Lounge If there is one bar cocktail lovers must add to their Viennese bucket list, it’s The Sign. The multi-award-winning venue serves a whopping 200 unique cocktail variations; from beloved classics to fresh new concoctions. The playful bar is famous for its creativity and tendency to throw surprising ingredients into the mix. Seaweed or squid ink, anyone? What’s more, the staff’s passion for theatre and presentation means you can expect dashes of creativity with your drink. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself sipping on a unicorn mug or perfume bottle. Or better still, a Fish & Gin complete with a Nemo tail! With such snap-worthy delights up its sleeve, it’s no surprise this neighborhood gem is a huge hit among Instagrammers who consider it one of the coolest bars in Vienna. The Sign Cocktail Lounge, Liechtensteinstraße 104/106, 1090 Vienna

1516 Brewing Company For unique home-brewed Austrian beers, fewer bars beat 1516 Brewing Company. The cozy pub brews its own ales and beers from malted barley on the premises served alongside hearty Austrian dishes. Caramelized malts, roasted malts, and even smoked malts in the grain bill give the brews specific aromas, a robust body, and a distinctive color that you aren’t likely to find elsewhere in Vienna. Beer lovers will no doubt enjoy exploring the unique drafts on offer. The 1516 Shades of Earl Grey (Teabagged IPA), spiced with Earl Grey tea, for instance, is a winner. With such an impressive variety of craft beer on offer, deciding what to order might be a challenge for some. Luckily, the friendly bartenders are happy to let you sample a taste before you commit. No wonder this charming venue remains one of Vienna’s most popular beer bars. Lifestyle Top 10 Austrian foods – with recipes Read more 1516 Brewing Company, Schwarzenbergstraße 2, 1010 Vienna

The Birdyard With striking murals of exotic flowers and animals plastered along its walls, The Birdyard should definitely be on every cocktail lover’s bucket list – especially those with an active Instagram account. Within the stylish and atmospheric bar, guests can delve into a menu of fancy hand-crafted cocktails that are just as snap-worthy as the interior. From beloved classics to inventive new concoctions, the bartenders are on hand to whip up all manner of creations. In true cocktail bar style, these are often elaborately presented and contain some surprising ingredients. Think mini corn on the cobs. Needless to say, the bar staff goes above and beyond to impress their guests. And if you feel peckish, you can always pop upstairs and grab a bite to eat in the dining area. The Birdyard, Lange Gasse 84, 1080 Vienna

Loos American Bar With a history spanning more than a century, it’s safe to say that Loos is one of the most established bars in Vienna. The unique appeal of this legendary gem lies largely in its moody interior, which was designed by the famous Austrian architect, Adolf Loos. Decked out with sprawling mirrors, a checkered floor, and a wood-paneled bar, the dimly-lit watering hole oozes art deco chic. This makes it an ideal spot in which to enjoy some of the finest cocktails in town. From the classic Old Fashioned to the signature Adolf Loos (soda and Champagne cocktail), each creation is perfectly executed. Be warned though, the menu is seemingly endless; so get comfy, as you may be here for some time! Loos American Bar, Kärntner Durchgang 10, 1010 Vienna

Strandbar Herrmann What could be more heavenly than feeling the sand between your toes as you sip on a cool cocktail? Well, at popular Viennese hangout Strandbar Herrmann, you really can have it all. Located along the Danube Canal (Donaukanal), this tropical oasis in the center of the city is a prime spot for catching the sunset while sipping on a dreamy cocktail. Guests can sink into the comfy deck chairs or hammocks, or, if the mood strikes, partake in a friendly game of volleyball on the nearby court. With a busy lineup of events on offer, including silent discos, morning yoga sessions, and football matches on the big screen, this is certainly one of the more lively bars in Vienna. The regular live DJ sets also make it popular among party-goers looking to let their hair down. Unsurprisingly, come summertime, this is the place to be in the nation’s capital. Strandbar Herrmann, Herrmannpark, 1030 Vienna

Needle Vinyl Bar For the ultimate blast from the past, a visit to Vienna’s dedicated vinyl bar certainly won’t disappoint. Tucked away discreetly on a narrow street in the heart of Vienna, the charming and welcoming Needle Vinyl Bar is not only a hit with music enthusiasts but also those seeking a laid-back ambiance and cozy spot in which to indulge in a cocktail – or three! As the name implies, the popular bar is wholly committed to spinning the best tunes on vinyl. As a result, guests can kick back and relax to all manner of songs spanning the decades with a tasty cocktail in hand. If you’re a lover of music, and especially vinyl, this will no doubt be your favorite bar in Vienna. Needle Vinyl Bar, Färbergasse 8, 1010 Vienna

Ammutsøn Craft Beer Dive Tucked away in a cobbled alleyway in central Vienna, Ammutsøn is the place to be if you love nothing more than sipping on a cool craft beer in a casual setting. The popular venue proudly supports independent brewers and is dedicated to serving the best beer selection possible from Austrian and European craft breweries. There are 12 different beers on tap to choose from, which change every 10 days to two weeks; giving you plenty of variety, no matter what your preferences are. Beer lovers can either pull up a stool at the bar or settle down on the wooden communal bench seating and soak up the laid-back atmosphere with a cold one in hand. Ammutsøn Craft Beer Dive, Barnabitengasse 10, 1060 Vienna

Le Bar If you’re seeking the royal treatment in Vienna, then the opulent Le Bar certainly delivers. Housed inside the five-star Sans Souci Wien hotel, just a three-minute walk from MuseumsQuartier, the luxury bar is the epitome of decadence. Sat beneath a sky of sparkling chandeliers in a chair fit for a king – or queen – this is an absolutely dreamy spot in which to indulge in a cheeky glass of Champagne after a day exploring the city. And you’ll certainly be spoilt for choice. After all, there are more than a hundred vintage Champagnes on offer, eight of which are available by the glass. But if it’s a cocktail you crave, the tentative barkeeper is more than happy to treat you to one of his bespoke cocktails. Pure bliss. Le Bar, Burggasse 2, 1070 Vienna