Austrian beer: a drinker’s guide to the Alpine nation

The history of Austrian beer For centuries, brewing in Austria has been intimately tied to that of German beer, which has arguably influenced it heavily while also drawing inspiration from brewing traditions in the United Kingdom. The oldest existing brewery in Austria, Brauerei Hofstetten, dates back to 1229 and has been producing local styles such as Märzen for generations. Since then, beer has remained a key component of Austrian cuisine and is enjoyed throughout the country. The face of Austrian beer underwent a dramatic change in the 19th century. Anton Dreher, a brewer in Schwechat, started maturing beer in a cold cellar (a process known today as lagering). As it turns out, this was a monumental contribution to beer production. Indeed, pale lagers which use this maturation method are now the most popular beers in the world. Dreher also used this process in combination with the distinctive Vienna malt and hot air kilns to create the Vienna lager, an Austrian beer style with a complex history and increasing popularity. Lifestyle A complete guide to Austrian drinks Read more Dating back to the 13th century, Austria’s hop production is lengthy and storied. The most notable historically-Austrian hop-growing region now lies outside of Austria’s borders; Saaz noble hops are native to the Czech town of Žatec. Domestic hop strains, on the other hand, tend to be imported English varieties. Vienna malt remains popular among brewers the world over and is renowned for imparting subtle sweetness and a more pale coloring than say, Munich malt.

Where Austrians drink their beer Going for a beer just about anywhere in Austria isn’t dissimilar from the experience you would find in neighboring Germany or Czechia. Typical pubs are warm and friendly with wooden tables and antiquated decor. If they serve food, it will fill you – think Schnitzel or Würstchen with a healthy portion of potatoes on the side. Unlike countries like the United Kingdom or the Netherlands, it’s uncommon for breweries to have a monopoly on local menus. As a result, most pubs serve beers from a variety of Austrian breweries. Summer means more places to enjoy a beer in the sun, like in this Salzburg beer garden Considering that today, Austrians drink more beer (107.6 liters per capita in 2018) than anyone else besides the Czechs (who consumed 191.8 liters in 2018), it’s unsurprising that they order drinks in larger formats. Indeed, Austrian bars typically serve beer in either a Krügel (0.5 liters) or a Seidl (0.3 liters), which are both tall and slender glasses with a handle on the side. By and large, Austrians drink beer domestically and imported beer remains somewhat niche in the country. Interestingly, beer is also more popular than wine in the western Austrian states than the eastern ones.

Craft beer and homebrewing in Austria Just like neighboring Czechia and Germany, it isn’t difficult to call the Austrian beer scene ‘craft’ even if you discount breweries that began operating within the last 20 years. Beer in Austria is an intensely local affair and while national brands exist and are quite popular everywhere from Vienna to Villach, it’s not uncommon for the average beer drinker to stick to the regionally-made options instead. Dimpled mugs of Grieskirchner beers (Photo: Michela Simoncini / Flickr) The most well-known craft brewery in Austria, Bevog, has a peculiar origin story. Based in the Styrian riverside spa town of Bad Radkersburg, Bevog is owned and mostly operated by Slovenians; the neighboring country lies just on the other side of the River Mur. Elsewhere, Upper Austria (which borders both Bavaria and South Bohemia) was a historical hub for brewers and remains so to this day. Cities such as Vienna and Salzburg, however, are becoming craft beer destinations in their own right, boasting plenty of brewpubs and Europe-focussed craft beer bars. Lifestyle The best bars in Vienna Read more A few of Austria’s most intriguing craft breweries include the following: Alefried Bier (Graz, Styria)

Bevog Brewery (Bad Radkersburg, Styria)

Bierol (Schwoich, Tyrol)

Brew Age (Vienna) Fortunately for adventurous beer lovers, homebrewing beer is legal in Austria. Indeed, there are no restrictions when it comes to producing it in your home as long as it’s for your own personal use – so get brewing! If you’re keen to give it a go, then webshops such as BeerLovers (in German) and Holzeis sell plenty of homebrewing equipment as well as the ingredients you need to start making your own brew.

The most popular beer brands in Austria Similar to other European countries, many of the biggest beer brands in Austria produce crisp and golden beers. That being said, while neighboring countries such as Czechia and Germany tend to devour pilseners in large quantities, Austrians favor the local style of Märzen. Similar to a Vienna lager, Austrian Märzen is typically brewed with caramel malts, giving the beer a slightly sweeter taste and sometimes a slightly darker golden color. The most popular Austrian beer brands include: Gösser (Leoben, Styria)

Ottakringer (Vienna)

Schloss Eggenberg (Vorchdorf, Upper Austria)

Stiegl (Salzburg)