Books: Non-fiction Hitler's Vienna: A Dictator's Apprenticeship by Brigitte Hamann Believe it or not, most people don't realize that Hitler was, in fact, Austrian. In her no-holds-barred biography, Hitler's Vienna: A Dictator's Apprenticeship, Brigitte Hamann takes an unflinching look at how a young Hitler spent his formative years in Vienna, and how that set the foundation for the dictator he came to be. The Hapsburgs: The History of Dynasty by Benjamin Curtis Vienna was once the seat of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and their most famous dynasty, the Hapsburgs. And even though you'll be surrounded by their relics – such as the Hofburg in Vienna – you probably don't know that much about them. Well, The Hapsburgs: The History of Dynasty will change all that. Written by Benjamin Curtis, this tome of a book explores the legendary dynasty. Along the way, you can expect dramatic stories, captivating characters, and rising (and falling) political fortunes. Beethoven: The Music and The Life by Lewis Lockwood Beethoven: The Music and The Life is a compelling biography. Amidst the backdrop of Vienna, it skillfully pulls together an exciting tale about the famous Austrian composer's life. In doing so, it also exposes his quirks and legacy. The Spell of the Vienna Woods: Inspiration and Influence from Beethoven to Kafka by Paul Hoffman The Austrian capital of Vienna has seen plenty throughout its long history. And The Spell of the Vienna Woods: Inspiration and Influence from Beethoven to Kafka invites you to take a deep dive behind the grand architecture and genteel civility of this charming city. The spell-binding history of the unique capital is created through personal anecdotes, little-known factoids, and forgotten stories not to be missed. Fin-De-Siècle Vienna: Politics and Culture by Carl E Schorske Austria's cultural and political legacy was born in Vienna. In fact, this was largely a result of its prevalent coffeehouse culture. Carl E. Schorske explores Vienna's rich heritage in Fin-de-Siècle Vienna: Politics and Culture. He expertly analyzes the city's influence on modern art and political thought through Viennese's greatest sons like Klimt and Freud.

Books: Fiction The Seven-Per-Cent Solution by Nicholas Meyer The Seven-Per-Cent Solution sees fictional Sherlock Holmes and very real Sigmund Freud team up to solve a sinister kidnapping. The two may never have met, but thanks to Nicholas Meyer's creative clout, the wonderfully playful and intriguing mystery unfolds in the pages of this gripping novel. The unique mystery sees Freud help Holmes through the recovery of his cocaine addiction while preventing a war and finding the missing person. Unsurprisingly, the story has also been adapted into one of the most intriguing Austrian movies. The Radetzky March by Joseph Roth Consistently named one of the best books about Austria, The Radetzky March by Joseph Roth follows the fortunes of four generations of an aristocratic Viennese family as the Hapsburg Dynasty and Austro-Hungarian Empire begins to decline. A Death in Vienna by Daniel Silva Daniel Silva's Gabriel Allon series is known for its incredible plots and attention to detail. And A Death in Vienna is no different. This time, the Israeli assassin is sent to the Austrian capital to investigate a bombing in a Jewish center. During his investigation, he discovers a shocking series of secrets that were woven in the wake of World War II. Henry James' Midnight Song by Carol de Chellis Hill Don't let the name fool you – the famed turn-of-the-century American writer did not write Henry James' Midnight Song. Instead Carol de Chellis Hill weaves a glittering society tale in fin de siècle Vienna. Plenty of real-life contemporary characters make appearances here, from Sigmund Freud and Edith Wharton to Carl Jung and yes, Henry James. The novel is a fast-paced, grandiose tale of murder, mystery, and passion set against the backdrop of a Vienna dealing with the upheaval of music, art, fashion, literature, psychology, and a society divided by Anti-Semitism, racism, and feminism. The Exiles Return by Elisabeth de Waal World War II left its scars on Austria and its citizens. In The Exiles Return, Elisabeth de Waal poignantly describes the lives of three Viennese exiles who return to the city after World War II and try to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives – and city.