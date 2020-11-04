As an expat, international schools in Austria provide a good choice for education. Furthermore, they offer many advantages over local state schools. They provide a very holistic education while offering global qualifications and a unique experience. In fact, most offer the rigorous but widely-accepted International Baccalaureate (IB) program in the final two years of school. In this helpful guide, we break down the ins and outs of choosing an international school in Austria, including the following:

In Austria, education has both a public and private sector. Therefore, there are state-run and private schools . Public education is the purview of local governments and the Ministry of Education. Conversely, private schools usually operate independently. As such, the sector includes international schools, most of which are privately owned. Additionally, while education in Austria is largely free, private and international schools come with hefty fees.

International schools differ from others in several ways. Firstly, you have to pay to attend them, whereas local Austrian schools are free. Secondly, they offer a very global education that you would not find at a regular school. Thirdly, international schools usually offer a full education from kindergarten through to 12th grade. Conversely, public schools often have different institutions for primary and secondary education.

Despite being very expensive, international schools are a popular choice for expats in Austria . This is because they offer high-quality, holistic education. As such, Austria has numerous international schools, most of which are located in the capital, Vienna . Additionally, 16 of these are IB World schools that offer the International Baccalaureate diploma.

Types of international schools in Austria

There are many types of international schools in Austria. In addition, these schools offer different styles of education and qualifications. Therefore, the exact curriculum of each school can be different. Nevertheless, all of the international schools in Austria are very similar in that they provide a holistic, high-level education in a multicultural environment. Most are also co-educational. In addition, most international schools in Austria offer bilingual programs or secondary languages.

While public schools in Austria are free, international schools can be very expensive. In general, day schools cost €5,000 per year. However, this can reach up to €40,000. Furthermore, boarding schools can cost up to €60,000 each year.

In general, exams are taken in the last few years of school. For example, in American schools, students will take PSATs and SATs. Similarly, students at French-style lycées will sometimes take the Baccalaureate. However, almost all international schools in Austria offer the International Baccalaureate. In any case, students who graduate from these schools usually go on to pursue Bachelor’s degrees at some of the top universities in Europe, the US, and Australia.

International Baccalaureate in Austria

The International Baccalaureate diploma program is very popular in Austria. In fact, almost all international schools in the country offer this system. This is because the degree is widely recognized and accepted throughout the world. In addition, it allows entry to the most prestigious universities in the world.

American international schools and Advanced Placement

Many international schools in Austria also follow the American education system. This includes the American International School of Vienna and American International School-Salzburg. As such, these schools use English as the main language of instruction. That said, they also offer language study in German, French, and Spanish.

Younger students at the American-style schools take MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) tests from grades three to nine. However, these tests are quite general and assess reading, language use, and maths. In high school, students can also take the PSAT and SAT exams if they want to. Although AP (Advanced Placement) classes are popular in the US, they are not widely available in Austria. Instead, many students graduate with the standard American High School Diploma of the full International Baccalaureate diploma.

French international schools

The main French school in Austria is the Lycée Français Wien in Vienna. Because it follows the French curriculum and offers the French Bac (Baccalaureate) on graduation, it is popular with students who want to pursue higher education in France.

Religious schools

Austria has a long religious history and as such, there are numerous international schools in Austria with religious affiliations. One of these is the International Christian School of Vienna. Many of these schools follow the American curriculum and offer the International Baccalaureate diploma. However, in these religious schools, students also have to undertake bible study and mission trips.

Further studies

Most students who go to international schools in Vienna go on to study at colleges and universities around the world. Despite this, the US and the UK remain the top choices for higher education. In fact, because most students gain an International Baccalaureate diploma on graduation, they have an advantage in gaining admission to these universities. Many international schools also offer counselors to help students prepare for and apply to universities.