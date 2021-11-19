Mental healthcare in the Netherlands

Mental healthcare services in the Netherlands The Dutch government states that mental healthcare is fully integrated within the country’s healthcare system. This is overseen by the Ministry of Health, Wellbeing, and Sports. However, mental healthcare operates directly through the GGZ (Geestelijke Gezondheids Zorg or Mental Healthcare), the institution in charge of the complete network of mental healthcare facilities and professionals across the Netherlands. Other relevant institutions include Trimbos, which focuses on drug use and addiction, PsyQ, which provides overall mental health assistance including psychology and psychiatry, and Parnassia, which specializes in psychiatry. Additionally, social organizations provide a variety of voluntary services relating to mental health. For example, De Regenboog Groep created its ‘buddy assistance program’ which links a person in need with a volunteer who can meet with them once a week and help their social needs.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists in the Netherlands There are several organizations that provide a list of healthcare professionals ranging from psychologists to psychiatrists and everything in between. In the Netherlands, you require a GP referral to access a primary care consultation with a mental health expert. Basic health insurance policies usually cover this under their ‘mental healthcare’ section. However, for in-depth and secondary care treatment, coverage can vary depending on your health insurance policy. In the Netherlands, trained professionals provide social services, which can include aid in psychological issues. They are available 24/7 and you don’t require a referral from your GP to access them. Other organizations such as Fiom also provide similar private services and don’t require a GP referral, either.

Drug and alcohol services in the Netherlands Drug and alcohol addiction can require specialized attention and treatment and can lead to mental difficulties. More often than not, these services are covered in the ‘mental health’ clause of the standard health insurance policy. However, again, the extent of that coverage can vary from one provider to the next. Therefore, it’s important to check the particular coverage range for these services if you think you might make use of them. You can access these services through a referral from your GP. The network for addiction treatment and derived mental health conditions is wide and large across the Netherlands. For instance, de Nederlandse GGZ is the Dutch Association of Mental Health and Addiction Care. It provides information on nearly a hundred organizations that are focused on mental healthcare and addiction treatment. Furthermore, one of the main sources of information and aid in the country is the Trimbos Institute, which gathers over two hundred specialists in the use of addictive substances and their mental health effects. This includes legal substances such as tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis. Because Trimbos is an NGO, you do not require a referral from a GP to access it. You can arrange a consultation, even for mild issues, through the Trimbos Institute’s website or by calling +31 (0) 30 297 1100.

Services dealing with eating disorders in the Netherlands Unfortunately, government-level information and public resources regarding the treatment of eating disorders in the Netherlands are somewhat limited. However, according to the Netherlands Institute for Healthcare Research (NIVEL), there has been a decrease in the number of incidents of bulimia nervosa over the last three decades; but sustained levels of anorexia diagnoses. The method for accessing these services is the same as any other – i.e., through a GP referral. However, although these services are meant to be compiled under the ‘mental healthcare’ title in your health insurance policy, they generally go unmentioned. So where can you find help for these issues? One of the main sources is the Dutch Academy of Eating Disorders (NAE), which provides a network of over 150 professionals from a variety of fields that specialize in eating disorders. This includes psychologists and psychiatrists but also nurses, dieticians, and specialized pediatricians. Other recommended organizations include Weet, Novarum, and Changes GGZ.

Mental healthcare for people with severe mental health problems If your mental health condition is severe and requires long-term admission to a mental health institution or facility, you will be covered for free during the first three years of treatment, as per the Chronic Care Act (WLZ). However, the remaining fees will have to be paid privately if it is deemed necessary that you require more time. Mentrum psychiatric clinic in Amsterdam In other cases, where the condition is severe but does not require in-house treatment, your doctor will refer the case to secondary care. This second referral will involve the care of a specialist who can give their full attention to the issue at hand. This includes matters such as long-standing personality disorders, severe anxiety, depression, PTSD, and others. Your health insurance provider will partially cover the majority of secondary care treatment. That said, your choice of policy will have a major impact on how much coverage you get and what you can use it for. You shouldn’t have to wait longer than a week to have an appointment with your GP. However, just bear in mind that referrals between facilities could take some time to process. This is partly due to finding the right fit between you and a healthcare professional.

Children and young people’s mental health The Dutch government website provides a thorough guide on the different ways to safeguard a child; from Centers for Youth and Family that aid in their upbringing to a National Council for Child Protection that can place children under a family guardian, if necessary. Furthermore, children’s healthcare in the Netherlands is vast and many resources fall under social security provisions. Expatica’s guide to Read our guide to children’s healthcare in the Netherlands Read more However, when it comes to children, it is essential that their care and protection also take into account their mental wellbeing. So what additional resources can you find in the country that cater to their mental health? Children under the age of 18 who are in need of a mental health consultation can be referred by their GP to Jeugd GGZ, an institution that focuses on child and teenager care. These referrals will most likely be for primary mental health consultations with the possibility of further referrals if the issue requires it. There is also a Veilig Thuis (Safe House) in every region of the country which assists victims, perpetrators, and bystanders in the safe-keeping of children as well as young adults and the elderly. You can reach them 24/7 by calling 0800 2000 free of charge.

Mental health prevention and education programs in the Netherlands One national mental health program worth mentioning is the Dare to Ask Foundation. Using famous Dutch YouTubers as their main ambassadors, the platform aims to open up the conversation about mental health among young people and encourage them to seek help. The project is part of the Hey, it’s okay initiative by the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport. Furthermore, in 2022, the Netherlands will boost its funding of mental healthcare as it transitions to the care performance model. This aims to provide faster, easier, and better quality diagnoses for patients and reduce administration to what is strictly necessary.

Emergency support and crisis lines in the Netherlands Below are the main emergency support services and contact numbers in the Netherlands. You can find more in our detailed guide. Police (Politie) – 0900 8844

Ambulance/Health emergency – 112

Netherlands Suicide Hotline – 0800 0113

Veiligthuis (National Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Elderly Abuse) – 0800 2000

Sexual Violence Hotline – 020 613 0245

Children Abuse Hotline – 0800 0432