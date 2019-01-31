Taking an intensive Dutch language course

What is an intensive Dutch language course? Rather than meeting for a fixed class once or twice per week, an intensive course offers concentrated lesson time for rapid learning. Different programs have different definitions of ‘intensive’; for some, it can mean more Dutch classes per week or longer sessions, while for others, the goal is to fully immerse students in the Dutch language for a set period of time.

Learn Dutch with the nuns You’ve probably heard about someone who went away to learn Dutch with the nuns. In the 1960s, an order of nuns who taught a secondary education boarding school formed a language institute. The nuns of Vught gained a reputation for a totally immersive method of learning Dutch. The program became highly sought-after among the well-to-do. The language school left the convent in the 1980s, so the concept of learning with the nuns is now outdated. People still seek out the immersive classes at the Language Institute Regina Coeli, however. Nowadays, the school offers weekend programs or private courses taught by the week. These are paired together with the option to stay on campus in Vught, in the south of the Netherlands. It’s a modern take on their boarding school roots. If that sounds a little too intensive for you, there are also more down-to-earth options, such as the Dutch Brainwash intensive course with Talencoach. Set in Amsterdam, the Brainwash is a week-long group course that focuses on the fun and functionality of Dutch. Teacher Albert Both explains that “many courses focus on a certain topic. For example, you learn how to book a hotel room. Well, you do that and you feel very good about yourself; then the topic changes you don’t know what to say. I think it’s really important to learn how to talk about anything and not just one thing. With the Brainwash, I focus on creativity and improvisation, while of course still using a structured way of thinking.”

The benefits of intensive learning Taking an intensive language course has a lot of benefits, most of which come from the simple fact that you’re giving the language your focused attention. You’re not trying to juggle your time Anyone who has tried to focus on a Dutch course after a long day of work knows that it can be a challenge to learn a new language when you’re dead tired and only half-present. Taking an intensive Dutch language course means you’ve set aside time to focus exclusively on your language. You’ve at least given yourself the benefit of putting yourself in a new context. You can get deep comprehension and let your subconscious take over When you take a class once or twice a week, there’s a lot of stop-and-start that can hold you back from progressing with the new language. As soon as you warm up, the class ends. Instead, with an intensive class, you get time to settle into the language and its sounds. Your mind will have the chance to make deep connections, and stop hunting for the right words with every sentence and to speak from the unconscious—just as it does with your native tongue. Better bonding time with your classmates Not all intensive courses involve classmates. For those that do, you’ll have more time up front to get to know one another. Rather than just meeting once a week with a group of strangers, intensive courses tend to foster a sense of camaraderie. In turn, that camaraderie will help you get over your self-consciousness, as you all make a lot of mistakes in good fun! Homework is for suckers “The best part of an intensive course is probably that it’s not important that you do your homework,” grins Albert. “Once you leave class, you’re done for the day.” Of course Albert nuances his joke, as revising your notes for 30–45 minutes is always helpful to sink the lessons in. The focused practice of an intensive Dutch language course makes cramming things in less of a necessity; rather, the concept revolves around understanding the language than packing information in. Hour for hour, you may get more learning value than with a weekly course Do the math: with a weekly course, you may be signed up for a three- or six-month course. It might actually be the case that you have fewer learning hours in a more drawn-out course schedule.