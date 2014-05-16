1. Don’t shop for groceries when you’re hungry Okay, so this might sound like a really obvious tip, but one of the most common mistakes that people tend to make when shopping for groceries is heading to the supermarket on an empty stomach. After all, if you’re cruising down the aisles with a rumbling belly, you’re far more likely to throw more items in your basket or trolly and end up spending more than you intended. If your blood sugar levels are low, you are also more likely to succumb to the temptation of buying more sugary, high-fat foods and snacks, which aren’t great for your health in the long run. Therefore, a simple way to ensure that you only leave the supermarket with the (healthy) groceries that you need is to eat before you hit the aisles.

2. Make a shopping list – and stick to it! We’re all aware of the sneaky tactics that supermarkets use to try and lure us into spending more money on things we don’t need. And unfortunately, one of their biggest tricks is positioning sugary snacks where we can’t avoid them. We’re looking at you, checkout counter chocolate! But fear not, because one simple tip to help you avoid caving in to impulse buys and adding to your food bill is to make a simple shopping list – and stick to it. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to UK supermarkets and grocery stores Read more Of course, this does require some willpower. After all, those colorfully packaged treats can look awfully tempting. But sticking to your shopping list will help you to resist the urge to splurge on things you don’t need – or aren’t good for you – and only buy what you actually intended. This will ultimately prevent your supermarket receipt from expanding – along with your waistline!

3. Come up with a weekly meal plan A great way to keep your grocery expenses within budget is to draw up a weekly meal plan so that you use all the ingredients on your list. Of course, this will also help you to write a well-thought-out shopping list to take to the supermarket. Luckily, there are numerous meal planning apps, websites, and even meal kit providers that can make the task seem effortless. Whether you live alone or have a family to feed, these can save you the time, money, and stress that planning what to eat each week can create; not to mention ensure that you eat well in the process. Furthermore, many of these apps, websites, and providers allow you to tailor your meal plan to cater to specific dietary requirements; this might include vegan, vegetarian, or diabetic-friendly recipes. Here are some great options to get you started: BBC Good Food – plan a week of healthy and cheap family suppers

British Nutrition Foundation – design a seven-day meal plan for adults

HelloFresh – have a range of delicious recipes and meal kits delivered straight to your doorstep for you to cook up in your kitchen

NHS Change4Life – discover quick and easy healthy family meals for each day of the week

4. Waste less food by freezing leftovers Did you know that UK households throw away 4.5 million tonnes of food each year? That’s £14 billion worth of food? Pretty shocking, isn’t it? Well, just imagine how much money that amounts to in a person’s lifetime – okay, maybe don’t! One simple and effective way to reduce food waste is to freeze any leftovers or unused food so that you can enjoy them another day. Of course, you could also cook extra portions of your evening meal so that you can eat the leftovers for lunch the next day. This is where a good quality set of food storage containers can really come in handy. Fortunately, there are plenty to choose from on the market. Many of them are also designed to serve a specific purpose and are made to be airtight, fridge and freezer safe, and leak-resistant. You can also follow these handy Food Standards Agency guidelines to make sure that you store food correctly and avoid any risk of food poisoning. Reducing how much food you throw away is not only an effective way to keep your monthly food bill in check, it’s also one of the most simple and powerful ways that you can help the environment; not to mention help the UN achieve its target of halving global food waste by 2030.

5. Eat less meat and more veggies Naturally, some ingredients on your shopping list will be more expensive than others, and this is especially true of meat and fish. Therefore, one great way of ensuring that you get your healthy five-a-day fix while saving money in the process is to eat less meat and more vegetables. Healthy green foods such as broccoli, spinach, cabbage, and kale are not only extremely nutritious but also incredibly cheap in the UK. Therefore, adding them to your daily meals can not only help you achieve the recommended daily nutritional intake but also keep your food costs down. What’s more, shopping for fruit and veg at your local market can prove to be even cheaper than heading to the nearest supermarkets or farm shop. So if you’re looking to eat healthy food on the cheap in the UK, this is a great place to start. Many people in the UK are also choosing to take part in the global Meat Free Monday campaign, which aims to encourage people to reduce the amount of meat they consume each week. This is not only bringing about numerous environmental benefits, but also helping to prevent 45,000 deaths in the UK each year which are caused by heart disease, cancer, and stroke; thus saving the NHS £1.2 billion in costs. So you see, there’s a lot of power in those little greens!