Buying property in Indonesia? Find your stage and next action
Market research
Market research
Explore Indonesia’s property market, price trends, ownership rules, and key considerations.
Market research
Planning & eligibility
Planning & eligibility
Plan your move, check eligibility
Planning & eligibility
Aug 4, 2026
Common Legal Mistakes Foreign Property Buyers Make in IndonesiaRead article →
Planning & eligibility
Aug 4, 2026
EU vs non-EU Property Buyers in IndonesiaRead article →
Planning & eligibility
Aug 13, 2026
Investment Property vs Primary Residence: Which Should You Buy?Read article →
Planning & eligibility
Aug 14, 2026
Can Foreigners Buy Property in Indonesia Without a Visa or Residency Permit?Read article →
Planning & eligibility
Aug 18, 2026
Best Banks for Foreign Property Buyers in IndonesiaRead article →
Planning & eligibility
Aug 4, 2026
6 Hidden Costs of Buying Property in Indonesia as a foreignerRead article →
Planning & eligibility
Aug 4, 2026
Indonesia Property Taxes: What Foreign Buyers Need to Know 2026Read article →
Planning & eligibility
Aug 4, 2026
Can Foreigners Own Property in Indonesia? Complete Legal GuideRead article →
Budget
Budget
Estimate the cost of buying in Indonesia, including taxes, fees, maintenance, and household expenses.
Budget
Aug 5, 2026
Can Foreigners Get a Property Mortgage in Indonesia? Guide for 2026Read article →
Budget
Aug 5, 2026
Indonesia Mortgage Eligibility Requirements for Expats [2026 Guide]Read article →
Budget
Aug 18, 2026
Current Mortgage Rates in Indonesia for Expats (2026 Guide)Read article →
Budget
Aug 18, 2026
How to Transfer Money Internationally for a Property Purchase in IndonesiaRead article →
Property Search
Property Search
Compare Indonesian cities and neighbourhoods by cost, lifestyle, and amenities.
Property Search
Aug 6, 2026
Property Viewing Checklist: Questions to Ask Before Buying in IndonesiaRead article →
Property Search
Aug 6, 2026
Best Family-Friendly Areas in BaliRead article →
Property Search
Aug 14, 2026
New-build vs Resale Property in Indonesia for ExpatsRead article →
Property Search
Aug 18, 2026
Red Flags When Buying Property in IndonesiaRead article →
Property Search
Aug 18, 2026
Best Places to Retire in Indonesia [Expat Guide]Read article →
Property Search
Aug 18, 2026
Indonesia Property Due Diligence Checklist for ExpatsRead article →
Property Search
Aug 18, 2026
Property Inspection Checklist Before Buying in IndonesiaRead article →
Purchase process
Purchase process
Follow the buying process, from making an offer to securing finance and signing.
Purchase process
Aug 5, 2026
Apartment vs. House in Indonesia: What Suits Expats Best?Read article →
Purchase process
Aug 5, 2026
How to Buy Property in Indonesia: Step-by-Step Guide for Foreigners [2026]Read article →
Purchase process
Aug 5, 2026
Documents Required to Buy Property in Indonesia as a ForeignerRead article →
Purchase process
Aug 5, 2026
Property Reservation Agreements in Indonesia: What Buyers Need to Know [2026 Guide]Read article →
Transaction & closing
Transaction & closing
Understand the final steps, from legal checks and taxes to title transfer and registration.
Transaction & closing
Aug 5, 2026
Property Taxes in Indonesia: Guide for ExpatsRead article →
Transaction & closing
Aug 5, 2026
Indonesia Property Closing Costs: Full Buyer Breakdown 2026Read article →
After purchase
After purchase
Learn what comes next, from moving in to managing taxes and maintaining your property.
After purchase
Aug 5, 2026
Home Insurance in Indonesia: Complete Guide for 2026Read article →
After purchase
Aug 5, 2026
Property Management in Indonesia for Overseas OwnersRead article →
After purchase
Aug 5, 2026