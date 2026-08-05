Can Foreigners Get a Property Mortgage in Indonesia? Guide for 2026

Can foreigners get a mortgage in Indonesia? Yes, foreigners can sometimes get an Indonesian mortgage, usually called a KPR, or home ownership credit. Approval depends on your residency status, income, time in Indonesia, legal title, and whether the property works as collateral. One thing worth knowing is that “mortgage” can mean different things. A bank KPR, a developer installment plan, and a PT PMA financing structure are not the same, and many expats find that a developer plan or business-linked route is more realistic than a standard bank loan. Foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, the freehold title reserved for Indonesian citizens under Law No. 5 of 1960.

The most workable paths usually involve Hak Pakai, right to use, HGB, right to build, or a PT PMA, a foreign-owned Indonesian company, for business-linked ownership.

Lender appetite varies widely, and a product for Indonesian citizens may not accept foreign borrowers or foreign income.

Bali has many foreigner-facing listings, but that does not mean a property is automatically mortgageable. Who is most likely to qualify? Readers with a valid KITAS, Limited Stay Permit, or KITAP, Permanent Stay Permit, and stable documented income usually have the strongest chance of passing the first screening. Banks still check whether the property title, payment history, and source of funds fit their own policy. Long-term residents with a local work contract, local tax record, and predictable repayment history

Buyers using a home to live in, rather than a speculative flip or loosely structured villa deal

Applicants who can document salary, savings, and any overseas income clearly, including how money reaches Indonesia

Which financing route fits your situation? If you’re unsure whether you need a mortgage, ask which route matches your legal setup. For example, Permata Bank’s current KPR page lists Indonesian and foreign nationals for one home finance product, but only within that product’s own rules. By contrast, some general KPR products still target Indonesian citizens only. CCB Indonesia’s published mortgage page is one example, which shows that the wider KPR market is still built mainly for domestic borrowers. Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BTN are major players in the broader market, but expat eligibility is often narrower than mainstream mortgage marketing suggests. Some sellers also call a non-bank installment plan a mortgage when it is really staged payments under a sale contract. Route Best for Typical requirements Main drawback What to verify Bank mortgage Foreign residents with stronger documents and a financeable title Residency evidence, income proof, bank statements, acceptable collateral Narrower eligibility and slower checks Title type, lender policy, down payment, and whether overseas income is accepted Developer installment plan Buyers of new or off-plan property who need flexibility Reservation fee, deposit, staged payments, developer contract Weaker protection than a bank loan Refund rules, build timeline, penalties, and legal status of the project PT PMA or business-linked financing Investors buying through a foreign-owned Indonesian company Company setup, legal advice, business compliance More complex and costlier to maintain Whether the structure suits your purpose and local compliance burden Which properties are usually easier to finance? Property type matters, but title structure usually matters more. A house or apartment can look expat-friendly and still be hard to finance if the underlying rights do not match lender policy. Apartments or houses with clear registered rights and complete project paperwork are often easier to assess

Properties held under Hak Pakai may be more realistic for individual foreign buyers than assets marketed as informal freehold workarounds

Leasehold deals can be attractive commercially, but many are harder to use as bank collateral, so ask about title before you budget for financing

How to fund the purchase from abroad For expats, even once you’ve secured a mortgage and found an ideal property, making payments can still be a headache. Reservation money, down payments, legal fees, and stage payments are usually due in IDR even if your savings are in USD, GBP, EUR, SGD, or AUD. That means finding cost effective and safe ways to convert your funds and send them to Indonesia to cover your bills. The exchange rate on transfer day affects your real property cost, and delays can be expensive if a seller or developer sets firm deadlines. Before you send money, compare your bank with Wise if you want a clear view of fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Wise payments are designed for international transfers, offer mid-market exchange, and can have automatic fee discounts included for higher value transfers. Other steps to take when funding the purchase of your Indonesian home include: Check when reservation money becomes non-refundable and whether it counts toward the purchase price

Ask for a written payment schedule covering deposit, lender disbursement, legal bills, taxes, and any final balance

Confirm the exact receiving account, account name, and supporting documents before sending a large transfer

Think about exchange-rate timing early, especially if several property costs fall due on different dates Using Wise for large property payments Wise does not offer mortgages itself, but it can help with the payment side of a purchase when moving money into Indonesia. You can register and verify your Wise account from many countries globally, using just a phone or laptop. You’ll then be able to generate a no obligation quote for your payment, and get the help of the dedicated large transfer team if you need it. Consider a Wise money transfer when sending a down payment, a PPAT or lawyer invoice, or staged developer payments from an overseas salary or savings account

Keep records of each transfer, because your lender, PPAT, or tax adviser may ask how the purchase funds reached Indonesia

What documents and checks should you expect? Expect paperwork early, not at the end. Besides your passport, lenders or developers may ask for residency evidence such as a KITAS or KITAP stay permit, an NPWP (Indonesia’s tax identification number), proof of employment or business activity, bank statements, and documents showing where your deposit funds came from. Property paperwork matters just as much. Review the certificate, seller identity, tax receipts, permits, and draft sale documents before you send serious money. In practice, PPATs – land deed officials who handle property transfers, and Indonesian property lawyers often treat title review as the gatekeeper step, because a listing can be marketable without being easy for a lender to accept as collateral. The most important documents when buying property in Indonesia as an expat include: Passport and residency documents, including KITAS or KITAP where the route requires them

NPWP if the lender, developer, notary, or tax process requires an Indonesian tax number

Proof of income, such as payslips, contracts, business documents, and several months of bank statements

Property paperwork, including the title certificate, seller data, building permits, and draft sale documents

Extra cash for a larger deposit than you may expect at home, because foreign buyers are often offered a smaller loan share Common costs beyond the down payment The deposit is only one part of the upfront budget. According to Direktorat Jenderal Pajak guidance on home ownership taxes, buyers may also face BPHTB, the land and building acquisition duty, and annual PBB, the land and building tax, alongside route-specific costs. Legal and notary bills, often through a PPAT handling the transfer documents

Valuation or appraisal costs if a lender needs an independent property assessment

Taxes, insurance, and admin charges attached to the chosen route

Translation, document legalization, or compliance costs if overseas income or foreign paperwork needs extra review If part of your budget is arriving from abroad, compare the costs of sending money with your bank with Wise again before each payment date, so the transfer cost does not become an afterthought.