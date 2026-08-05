Can Foreigners Get a Property Mortgage in Indonesia? Guide for 2026

Key takeaways
- Long-term residents with clear income and a local financial footprint have the best chance of qualifying
- Your residency, employment, or business profile must meet the lender’s criteria
- Bank mortgages, developer plans, and PT PMA structures serve different purposes
- Foreign buyers should expect to provide significant upfront cash
- The property’s title structure can determine whether financing is available
- Have the title and seller documents reviewed by a PPAT before making a large payment
Table of contents
Wise for funding a property purchase in Indonesia
A Wise account can support the payment side of an Indonesian property purchase when your savings or income are held abroad. Compare the quoted fee, exchange rate, receiving amount, and transfer timing before sending funds.
Can foreigners get a mortgage in Indonesia?
Yes, foreigners can sometimes get an Indonesian mortgage, usually called a KPR, or home ownership credit. Approval depends on your residency status, income, time in Indonesia, legal title, and whether the property works as collateral.
One thing worth knowing is that “mortgage” can mean different things. A bank KPR, a developer installment plan, and a PT PMA financing structure are not the same, and many expats find that a developer plan or business-linked route is more realistic than a standard bank loan.
- Foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, the freehold title reserved for Indonesian citizens under Law No. 5 of 1960.
- The most workable paths usually involve Hak Pakai, right to use, HGB, right to build, or a PT PMA, a foreign-owned Indonesian company, for business-linked ownership.
- Lender appetite varies widely, and a product for Indonesian citizens may not accept foreign borrowers or foreign income.
- Bali has many foreigner-facing listings, but that does not mean a property is automatically mortgageable.
Who is most likely to qualify?
Readers with a valid KITAS, Limited Stay Permit, or KITAP, Permanent Stay Permit, and stable documented income usually have the strongest chance of passing the first screening. Banks still check whether the property title, payment history, and source of funds fit their own policy.
- Long-term residents with a local work contract, local tax record, and predictable repayment history
- Buyers using a home to live in, rather than a speculative flip or loosely structured villa deal
- Applicants who can document salary, savings, and any overseas income clearly, including how money reaches Indonesia
Which financing route fits your situation?
If you’re unsure whether you need a mortgage, ask which route matches your legal setup. For example, Permata Bank’s current KPR page lists Indonesian and foreign nationals for one home finance product, but only within that product’s own rules.
By contrast, some general KPR products still target Indonesian citizens only. CCB Indonesia’s published mortgage page is one example, which shows that the wider KPR market is still built mainly for domestic borrowers. Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BTN are major players in the broader market, but expat eligibility is often narrower than mainstream mortgage marketing suggests.
Some sellers also call a non-bank installment plan a mortgage when it is really staged payments under a sale contract.
|Route
|Best for
|Typical requirements
|Main drawback
|What to verify
|Bank mortgage
|Foreign residents with stronger documents and a financeable title
|Residency evidence, income proof, bank statements, acceptable collateral
|Narrower eligibility and slower checks
|Title type, lender policy, down payment, and whether overseas income is accepted
|Developer installment plan
|Buyers of new or off-plan property who need flexibility
|Reservation fee, deposit, staged payments, developer contract
|Weaker protection than a bank loan
|Refund rules, build timeline, penalties, and legal status of the project
|PT PMA or business-linked financing
|Investors buying through a foreign-owned Indonesian company
|Company setup, legal advice, business compliance
|More complex and costlier to maintain
|Whether the structure suits your purpose and local compliance burden
Which properties are usually easier to finance?
Property type matters, but title structure usually matters more. A house or apartment can look expat-friendly and still be hard to finance if the underlying rights do not match lender policy.
- Apartments or houses with clear registered rights and complete project paperwork are often easier to assess
- Properties held under Hak Pakai may be more realistic for individual foreign buyers than assets marketed as informal freehold workarounds
- Leasehold deals can be attractive commercially, but many are harder to use as bank collateral, so ask about title before you budget for financing
How to fund the purchase from abroad
For expats, even once you’ve secured a mortgage and found an ideal property, making payments can still be a headache. Reservation money, down payments, legal fees, and stage payments are usually due in IDR even if your savings are in USD, GBP, EUR, SGD, or AUD. That means finding cost effective and safe ways to convert your funds and send them to Indonesia to cover your bills.
The exchange rate on transfer day affects your real property cost, and delays can be expensive if a seller or developer sets firm deadlines. Before you send money, compare your bank with Wise if you want a clear view of fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Wise payments are designed for international transfers, offer mid-market exchange, and can have automatic fee discounts included for higher value transfers.
Other steps to take when funding the purchase of your Indonesian home include:
- Check when reservation money becomes non-refundable and whether it counts toward the purchase price
- Ask for a written payment schedule covering deposit, lender disbursement, legal bills, taxes, and any final balance
- Confirm the exact receiving account, account name, and supporting documents before sending a large transfer
- Think about exchange-rate timing early, especially if several property costs fall due on different dates
Using Wise for large property payments
Wise does not offer mortgages itself, but it can help with the payment side of a purchase when moving money into Indonesia. You can register and verify your Wise account from many countries globally, using just a phone or laptop. You’ll then be able to generate a no obligation quote for your payment, and get the help of the dedicated large transfer team if you need it.
- Consider a Wise money transfer when sending a down payment, a PPAT or lawyer invoice, or staged developer payments from an overseas salary or savings account
- Keep records of each transfer, because your lender, PPAT, or tax adviser may ask how the purchase funds reached Indonesia
What documents and checks should you expect?
Expect paperwork early, not at the end. Besides your passport, lenders or developers may ask for residency evidence such as a KITAS or KITAP stay permit, an NPWP (Indonesia’s tax identification number), proof of employment or business activity, bank statements, and documents showing where your deposit funds came from.
Property paperwork matters just as much. Review the certificate, seller identity, tax receipts, permits, and draft sale documents before you send serious money. In practice, PPATs – land deed officials who handle property transfers, and Indonesian property lawyers often treat title review as the gatekeeper step, because a listing can be marketable without being easy for a lender to accept as collateral.
The most important documents when buying property in Indonesia as an expat include:
- Passport and residency documents, including KITAS or KITAP where the route requires them
- NPWP if the lender, developer, notary, or tax process requires an Indonesian tax number
- Proof of income, such as payslips, contracts, business documents, and several months of bank statements
- Property paperwork, including the title certificate, seller data, building permits, and draft sale documents
- Extra cash for a larger deposit than you may expect at home, because foreign buyers are often offered a smaller loan share
Common costs beyond the down payment
The deposit is only one part of the upfront budget. According to Direktorat Jenderal Pajak guidance on home ownership taxes, buyers may also face BPHTB, the land and building acquisition duty, and annual PBB, the land and building tax, alongside route-specific costs.
- Legal and notary bills, often through a PPAT handling the transfer documents
- Valuation or appraisal costs if a lender needs an independent property assessment
- Taxes, insurance, and admin charges attached to the chosen route
- Translation, document legalization, or compliance costs if overseas income or foreign paperwork needs extra review
If part of your budget is arriving from abroad, compare the costs of sending money with your bank with Wise again before each payment date, so the transfer cost does not become an afterthought.
How the process works and what to verify before signing
A safe process starts before any non-refundable money changes hands.
Check your route and budget. Decide whether you are pursuing bank KPR, developer installments, or PT PMA financing, and make sure you can meet the cash requirement if approval takes longer than expected.
Verify the title and eligibility first. Ask for the title type, basic permit data, and seller identity, then have a PPAT or qualified lawyer confirm whether the property can legally be sold to your chosen structure.
Ask lenders or developers for route-specific terms. A bank may ask for pre-screening documents before valuation, while a developer may show deposit and installment terms first. Read both as offers with conditions, not promises.
Review the numbers before paying a reservation fee. Check the deposit rules, timelines, taxes, and whether missing a stage payment changes the deal or forfeits money.
Sign only after legal review. The AJB, Akta Jual Beli, or sale and purchase deed, should match the structure, title, payment terms, and parties involved.
Transfer funds and keep records. Once documents are verified, send the money to the confirmed account, save receipts, and keep copies of the certificate, deed, tax payments, and lender paperwork for future compliance.
Red flags to avoid
- Any suggestion that you use a nominee arrangement to control freehold property in a local person’s name
- A property that is marketed as foreigner-safe, but the seller will not show the certificate or title type early
- Missing tax receipts, unclear permit history, or pressure to rely on verbal explanations instead of documents
- A request for a large reservation fee before your PPAT or lawyer has reviewed the structure
- Claims that foreigners can always refinance later, without a named lender and written criteria
Conclusion
Financing an Indonesian property as a foreign buyer starts with the legal route and title, not with a headline loan offer. Compare the available funding routes, obtain independent title advice, and confirm every payment instruction before committing funds.
FAQ
Mortgages in Indonesia for foreigners: guide for expats
Can foreigners get a mortgage in Indonesia without KITAS or KITAP?
Usually not through a standard bank KPR. Some non-resident buyers end up using developer installment plans, business structures, or cash because mainstream mortgage options are much harder to find without long-term Indonesian residency.
Is it easier to finance an apartment than a house in Indonesia as a foreigner?
Sometimes, but the underlying title and project paperwork matter more than the property label. An apartment with clear rights and lender acceptance can be simpler than a landed house with a complicated structure.
How much down payment do foreigners usually need in Indonesia?
Foreign buyers often need a larger upfront cash contribution than Indonesian citizens, whether through a higher bank down payment or a bigger developer deposit. Before you proceed, confirm the current requirement directly with the lender or developer.
Can you use overseas income to qualify for an Indonesian mortgage?
Sometimes, yes, but expect extra scrutiny. A bank may ask how stable the income is, how it is documented, and how it reaches Indonesia, especially if the loan and property costs are in IDR.
Is Bali different from the rest of Indonesia for foreign mortgages?
Bali feels different because the market is full of foreigner-facing listings and alternative payment structures. But the core legal and financing framework still has to be checked case by case, so do not assume a Bali listing is easier to mortgage.
Sources
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on buying property, transaction costs, and the Indonesian real estate market, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Permata Bank KPR iB IMBT: Permata Bank home-financing product page used to review a mortgage option open to eligible Indonesian and foreign applicants, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- PwC Indonesia: overview of Indonesian taxes, including annual property tax, acquisition duty, and taxes associated with property transfers, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Basic Agrarian Law No. 5 of 1960: official legislation used to confirm Indonesia’s principal land-rights framework and the restriction preventing foreign individuals from directly holding Hak Milik freehold title, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Government Regulation No. 18 of 2021 on Land Rights and Land Registration: official regulation covering land rights such as Hak Pakai and HGB, property registration, and the framework for foreign residential ownership, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak Guide to Home Ownership and Taxes: official Indonesian tax guidance used to explain home-ownership costs, including BPHTB acquisition duty and annual PBB land and building tax, consulted on 28 July 2026.