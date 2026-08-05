Indonesia Mortgage Eligibility Requirements for Expats [2026 Guide]

Key takeaways
- Mortgages are available to some expats but not most casual buyers
- Eligibility usually depends on residency, income, and deposit size
- A financeable property title is as important as the buyer’s financial profile
- Expats should expect to provide a larger deposit upfront
- Lenders typically require residency documents, an NPWP tax ID, and proof of funds
- Confirm the title, lending criteria, taxes, and transfer timeline before proceeding
Can expats get a mortgage in Indonesia?
Yes, some expats can get a mortgage in Indonesia, but approval is limited and highly case specific. Banks usually look at your residency status, provable income, deposit size, age, and the property’s title. The bank is really asking whether the loan is workable and enforceable if something goes wrong.
Which property titles can foreigners finance?
In Indonesia, title type is the first filter. Foreign individuals generally cannot directly hold Hak Milik, the freehold title reserved for Indonesian citizens. The title most often discussed for individuals is Hak Pakai, the right to use, while business structures may involve HGB, or Hak Guna Bangunan, the right to build.
Apartment purchases may also involve SHMSRS, short for Sertifikat Hak Milik Satuan Rumah Susun, which is the strata-title certificate for an apartment unit.
A common question is whether every legal foreign-buyer title is eligible for a mortgage. It usually is not, which is why title law and lender policy need to be checked together.
- Hak Pakai can be relevant for an individual buyer, but the bank still checks certificate quality and transferability.
- HGB is more common in company-backed structures and is not a simple personal-buyer shortcut.
- SHMSRS can work for qualifying apartment units, but the underlying land right still matters.
- If a title needs conversion or missing paperwork, financing may pause until that is fixed.
How to verify: ask a PPAT, the licensed land deed official handling the deal, to confirm certificate status with ATR/BPN (the government body responsible for land administration, property certification, and planning) and ask the lender to confirm product suitability before you pay a booking fee.
Expat mortgage requirements in Indonesia
In Indonesia, mortgages are usually called KPR, short for Kredit Pemilikan Rumah. Most expat mortgage requirements in Indonesia depend on three key things: the borrower, the property, and the paperwork.
This guide is informational only, and rules should be confirmed locally before you commit.
Residency, income, and document checklist
Lenders are usually testing legal stay, repayment ability, and traceable funds. Overseas income can count, but not every bank weighs it the same way.
The documents you’re likely to be asked for when you apply for an Indonesian mortgagee as a foreigner can include:
- Passport and current visa or permit details
- KITAS, a limited stay permit, or KITAP, a permanent stay permit, where required
- Income proof, such as salary slips, employer letters, tax returns, or business income
- Local and overseas bank statements
- NPWP, the Indonesian tax number, if required
- Proof of address
- Core property papers, including certificate copy and tax record
If you need to move a deposit or legal fees from abroad, compare your bank’s transfer costs and exchange rates with specialist services like Wise. Look at the quoted fee and exchange-rate including the final amount that will be received in IDR in the end, to help you decide on the best payment route for your specific needs.
Use Wise to send the down payment when buying a house in Indonesia
If your deposit, fees, or repayments are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to a verified recipient.
Minimum price thresholds and property rules
Foreign buyers may face minimum purchase thresholds that vary by province and property type. This is important, because the legal minimum can rule out a lower-priced property even if you could afford it. Confirm the current rule locally before you reserve.
|Region
|Minimum price: landed homes
|Minimum price: apartments
|What to verify
|Jakarta
|Usually among the highest
|Often high
|Confirm the current province rule
|Bali
|Commonly high
|Varies by project
|Check threshold and zoning
|Other provinces
|Sometimes lower
|Varies widely
|Confirm the local rule, not a national summary
How much can foreigners borrow in Indonesia?
How much foreigners can borrow in Indonesia depends more on the bank’s risk view than on one public rule. Foreign borrowers often face lower loan-to-value ratios, stricter affordability checks, and tighter term limits than Indonesian citizens.
Down payments, LTV, and loan terms
When readers ask how much they can borrow, they are really asking how much cash they need upfront. Many expat cases are discussed in the 50% to 70% borrowing range, with deposits around 30% to 40% or more, but no quoted range is guaranteed.
|Scenario
|Deposit
|Possible LTV
|Main drivers
|Strong resident applicant
|30% to 40%+
|60% to 70%
|Permit, income, clean title
|Mixed or overseas income
|35% to 50%+
|50% to 65%
|Proof of funds, currency risk
|Harder property or shorter permit runway
|40%+
|50% or lower
|Title issues, age limits, term limits
Terms may also be capped by retirement age or permit validity. How to verify: use the lender’s current product page, written pre-qualification, or a direct branch reply, not only an agent’s estimate.
Banks and alternative financing routes
The market is broad, but the pool that will seriously review expat files can be much narrower. Major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and Permata Bank shape the market, yet branch policy can differ. Banks supervised by Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, OJK, still set their own expat credit rules.
Indonesian banks do not often advertise expat pathways clearly, so direct branch confirmation matters. You’ll need to give the branch some more details about yourself and your situation to learn whether or not they can consider you for a mortgage.
Alternative financing is not automatically easier. Developer installment plans may be more flexible on paperwork, but they can mean shorter terms or different protections. PT PMA, a foreign investment company structure, can also come up in business cases, but it brings extra legal, tax, and compliance work.
- Ask which titles the lender will finance for expats
- Confirm whether overseas income is accepted
- Check if pre-approval is possible before making a binding payment
- Compare developer finance on total cost, term, and exit flexibility
How to apply for a mortgage in Indonesia
Check title and property fit first, compare lenders next, prepare documents after that, and only then move toward pre-approval or formal review. That order reduces the chance of paying money too early. Let’s look in more detail.
From property search to bank approval
Use this order to keep the process practical:
- Shortlist properties that are actually open to foreign buyers.
- Ask a PPAT to check title, zoning, seller identity, and any pending conversion work.
- Compare a small lender list on expat policy, deposit needs, and term limits.
- Prepare residency, income, bank statement, and tax documents.
- Seek pre-approval or a written lending indication before sending a large deposit.
Do not pay a non-refundable reservation fee before those first checks are done. A common mistake is relying only on an agent’s assurance that a property is “fine for foreigners” without asking whether it is also fine for the lender.
Due diligence, notary, and closing
After the bank is comfortable in principle, the file usually moves into valuation, underwriting, tax checks, insurance, and deeper legal review. This is where a deal can slow down if past taxes, permits, or certificate details do not line up. One missed tax receipt can delay fund release.
Independent review matters because the seller wants to close, the bank wants acceptable collateral, and you need a valid purchase plus a workable exit later.
How to verify: use your own PPAT or independent legal review, not only the seller’s preferred professional.
- The bank orders or reviews a valuation.
- The PPAT checks title history, zoning, permits, and transfer papers.
- Taxes and closing fees are prepared and confirmed.
- Closing happens only after loan conditions and deed signing steps are clear.
Costs, risks, and moving money to Indonesia
Affordability is not just about the monthly mortgage payment. In Indonesia, the real cost can also include taxes, PPAT or notary fees, valuation charges, insurance, bank administration, and exchange-rate movement if your money starts overseas. A deposit fixed in IDR can cost more in your home currency by the time you transfer.
Taxes, fees, and exchange-rate planning
Before you commit, build a full cash plan.
- BPHTB is the duty on the acquisition of land and building rights – to calculate this check the local rule where the property sits.
- PPAT or notary fees may apply for deed work and closing support.
- Banks may charge administration, appraisal, and insurance costs.
- PBB, the annual land and building tax, continues after purchase.
- Large inbound transfers may trigger extra proof-of-funds questions.
A buyer may need a 35% deposit plus BPHTB, legal fees, valuation costs, insurance, and a buffer for exchange-rate movement. Large inbound transfers can also prompt bank questions about source of funds and purpose of payment.
How to verify: confirm taxes locally with the PPAT and local tax office, and confirm bank fees on the lender’s latest schedule.
Using Wise to send a property deposit from abroad
This is the stage where a money transfer provider becomes relevant. Wise can be a practical comparison option when you need to send a deposit, pay legal fees, or top up an Indonesian account from overseas.
Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate to convert your home currency to IDR, with low, variable fees you can see before you confirm your payment. Transfers are designed for international transfers, and if you’re sending a high value amount you may also find you qualify automatically for fee discounts and dedicated support from the Wise page transfer team.
When sending a payment for your Indonesian property deposit:
- Compare the live transfer cost with your bank
- Match sender and buyer records where possible
- Keep transfer confirmations for the bank, seller, and PPAT file
- Send money only after title, fees, and payment instructions are checked locally
Conclusion
Mortgage access for expats in Indonesia depends on both the borrower and the property. Confirm the title, lender policy, deposit, fees, and source-of-funds requirements in writing before paying a reservation fee or moving a large sum.
FAQ
Expat mortgage requirements in Indonesia
Can foreigners get a mortgage in Indonesia without KITAS or KITAP?
Some lenders may not consider the application at all without local residency documents, so having a valid KITAS or KITAP is often crucial. Ask for the current rule in writing before you spend time on a full application.
How much down payment do expats need in Indonesia?
A larger deposit is common for expat buyers, often around 30% to 40% or more depending on the property, lender, and borrower profile. Verify your own preferred lender’s requirements before you proceed.
Can foreigners buy freehold property in Indonesia?
Foreigners generally cannot directly hold Hak Milik, which is the freehold title reserved for Indonesian citizens. Check eligible alternatives such as Hak Pakai or qualifying strata structures, and have a PPAT confirm the title before you discuss finance.
What documents do banks ask expats for in Indonesia?
The core list often includes your passport, permit status, NPWP tax ID, income proof, bank statements, and the property’s key papers. Some lenders may also ask for employer letters, business records, tax returns, or extra proof showing where the deposit funds came from.
Is it better to rent or buy as an expat in Indonesia?
Buying may suit long-term residents with stable income, clear residency status, and enough cash for a large upfront cost. Renting may be safer if your stay is uncertain, your permit situation may change, or you are not yet comfortable with title and transaction risk.
Sources
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on buying property, transaction costs, and the Indonesian real estate market, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Permata Bank KPR iB IMBT: Permata Bank home-financing product page used to review a mortgage option available to eligible Indonesian and foreign applicants, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- PwC Indonesia: overview of Indonesian taxes, including property-related taxes, acquisition duties, and transfer costs, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Indonesia eVisa and Immigration: official immigration portal used for information on Indonesian visas and stay permits, including KITAS and KITAP documentation, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- OJK: official Financial Services Authority portal providing regulatory and consumer information on Indonesian banks, lenders, and financial services, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- ATR/BPN: official land administration portal used for information on property titles, land rights, certificates, and registration procedures, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Bank Indonesia: official central bank source for information on Indonesia’s banking system, monetary conditions, and residential property market, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Directorate General of Taxes: official Indonesian tax authority source for information on NPWP registration and property-related taxes such as BPHTB and PBB, consulted on 28 July 2026.