Indonesia Mortgage Eligibility Requirements for Expats [2026 Guide]

Key takeaways Mortgages are available to some expats but not most casual buyers

Eligibility usually depends on residency, income, and deposit size

A financeable property title is as important as the buyer’s financial profile

Expats should expect to provide a larger deposit upfront

Lenders typically require residency documents, an NPWP tax ID, and proof of funds

Confirm the title, lending criteria, taxes, and transfer timeline before proceeding

Can expats get a mortgage in Indonesia? Yes, some expats can get a mortgage in Indonesia, but approval is limited and highly case specific. Banks usually look at your residency status, provable income, deposit size, age, and the property’s title. The bank is really asking whether the loan is workable and enforceable if something goes wrong. Which property titles can foreigners finance? In Indonesia, title type is the first filter. Foreign individuals generally cannot directly hold Hak Milik, the freehold title reserved for Indonesian citizens. The title most often discussed for individuals is Hak Pakai, the right to use, while business structures may involve HGB, or Hak Guna Bangunan, the right to build. Apartment purchases may also involve SHMSRS, short for Sertifikat Hak Milik Satuan Rumah Susun, which is the strata-title certificate for an apartment unit. A common question is whether every legal foreign-buyer title is eligible for a mortgage. It usually is not, which is why title law and lender policy need to be checked together. Hak Pakai can be relevant for an individual buyer, but the bank still checks certificate quality and transferability.

HGB is more common in company-backed structures and is not a simple personal-buyer shortcut.

SHMSRS can work for qualifying apartment units, but the underlying land right still matters.

If a title needs conversion or missing paperwork, financing may pause until that is fixed. How to verify: ask a PPAT, the licensed land deed official handling the deal, to confirm certificate status with ATR/BPN (the government body responsible for land administration, property certification, and planning) and ask the lender to confirm product suitability before you pay a booking fee.

Expat mortgage requirements in Indonesia In Indonesia, mortgages are usually called KPR, short for Kredit Pemilikan Rumah. Most expat mortgage requirements in Indonesia depend on three key things: the borrower, the property, and the paperwork. This guide is informational only, and rules should be confirmed locally before you commit. Residency, income, and document checklist Lenders are usually testing legal stay, repayment ability, and traceable funds. Overseas income can count, but not every bank weighs it the same way. The documents you’re likely to be asked for when you apply for an Indonesian mortgagee as a foreigner can include: Passport and current visa or permit details

KITAS, a limited stay permit, or KITAP, a permanent stay permit, where required

Income proof, such as salary slips, employer letters, tax returns, or business income

Local and overseas bank statements

NPWP, the Indonesian tax number, if required

Proof of address

Core property papers, including certificate copy and tax record If you need to move a deposit or legal fees from abroad, compare your bank’s transfer costs and exchange rates with specialist services like Wise. Look at the quoted fee and exchange-rate including the final amount that will be received in IDR in the end, to help you decide on the best payment route for your specific needs. Use Wise to send the down payment when buying a house in Indonesia If your deposit, fees, or repayments are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to a verified recipient. Go to website Minimum price thresholds and property rules Foreign buyers may face minimum purchase thresholds that vary by province and property type. This is important, because the legal minimum can rule out a lower-priced property even if you could afford it. Confirm the current rule locally before you reserve. Region Minimum price: landed homes Minimum price: apartments What to verify Jakarta Usually among the highest Often high Confirm the current province rule Bali Commonly high Varies by project Check threshold and zoning Other provinces Sometimes lower Varies widely Confirm the local rule, not a national summary

How much can foreigners borrow in Indonesia? How much foreigners can borrow in Indonesia depends more on the bank’s risk view than on one public rule. Foreign borrowers often face lower loan-to-value ratios, stricter affordability checks, and tighter term limits than Indonesian citizens. Down payments, LTV, and loan terms When readers ask how much they can borrow, they are really asking how much cash they need upfront. Many expat cases are discussed in the 50% to 70% borrowing range, with deposits around 30% to 40% or more, but no quoted range is guaranteed. Scenario Deposit Possible LTV Main drivers Strong resident applicant 30% to 40%+ 60% to 70% Permit, income, clean title Mixed or overseas income 35% to 50%+ 50% to 65% Proof of funds, currency risk Harder property or shorter permit runway 40%+ 50% or lower Title issues, age limits, term limits Terms may also be capped by retirement age or permit validity. How to verify: use the lender’s current product page, written pre-qualification, or a direct branch reply, not only an agent’s estimate. Banks and alternative financing routes The market is broad, but the pool that will seriously review expat files can be much narrower. Major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and Permata Bank shape the market, yet branch policy can differ. Banks supervised by Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, OJK, still set their own expat credit rules. Indonesian banks do not often advertise expat pathways clearly, so direct branch confirmation matters. You’ll need to give the branch some more details about yourself and your situation to learn whether or not they can consider you for a mortgage. Alternative financing is not automatically easier. Developer installment plans may be more flexible on paperwork, but they can mean shorter terms or different protections. PT PMA, a foreign investment company structure, can also come up in business cases, but it brings extra legal, tax, and compliance work. Ask which titles the lender will finance for expats

Confirm whether overseas income is accepted

Check if pre-approval is possible before making a binding payment

Compare developer finance on total cost, term, and exit flexibility

How to apply for a mortgage in Indonesia Check title and property fit first, compare lenders next, prepare documents after that, and only then move toward pre-approval or formal review. That order reduces the chance of paying money too early. Let’s look in more detail. From property search to bank approval Use this order to keep the process practical: Shortlist properties that are actually open to foreign buyers. Ask a PPAT to check title, zoning, seller identity, and any pending conversion work. Compare a small lender list on expat policy, deposit needs, and term limits. Prepare residency, income, bank statement, and tax documents. Seek pre-approval or a written lending indication before sending a large deposit. Do not pay a non-refundable reservation fee before those first checks are done. A common mistake is relying only on an agent’s assurance that a property is “fine for foreigners” without asking whether it is also fine for the lender. Due diligence, notary, and closing After the bank is comfortable in principle, the file usually moves into valuation, underwriting, tax checks, insurance, and deeper legal review. This is where a deal can slow down if past taxes, permits, or certificate details do not line up. One missed tax receipt can delay fund release. Independent review matters because the seller wants to close, the bank wants acceptable collateral, and you need a valid purchase plus a workable exit later. How to verify: use your own PPAT or independent legal review, not only the seller’s preferred professional. The bank orders or reviews a valuation. The PPAT checks title history, zoning, permits, and transfer papers. Taxes and closing fees are prepared and confirmed. Closing happens only after loan conditions and deed signing steps are clear.