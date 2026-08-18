Current Mortgage Rates in Indonesia for Expats (2026 Guide)

Key takeaways Eligibility: foreigners are not always eligible for mortgages from local banks, so confirm the lender’s criteria before proceeding.

foreigners are not always eligible for mortgages from local banks, so confirm the lender’s criteria before proceeding. Promotional rates: fixed introductory rates can rise after the promotional period, so ask for the follow-on terms.

fixed introductory rates can rise after the promotional period, so ask for the follow-on terms. Property title: a lender may accept your finances but reject the title or certificate structure of the property.

a lender may accept your finances but reject the title or certificate structure of the property. International payments: exchange rates and transfer fees can affect the amount of IDR available for deposits, legal costs, and repayments. This guide is for informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, tax, or mortgage advice. Make cross-currency mortgage payments with Wise If your deposit, property costs, or mortgage payments are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you organise currency conversion before sending IDR. Compare the exchange rate, fees, transfer limits, and lender or notary payment instructions before moving funds. Go to website

Understanding mortgage rates in Indonesia KPR (Kredit Pemilikan Rumah) is the local term for a home mortgage. The advertised rate is only one part of the deal, so understanding how the rate works in practice is important when assessing affordability. How Bank Indonesia, lender pricing, and benchmark signals connect The BI-Rate is Bank Indonesia’s policy rate. It influences borrowing conditions, but it is not the mortgage rate a lender will necessarily offer you. Banks set KPR pricing according to factors such as funding costs, risk, tenure, property type, and promotions. The BI-Rate and an individual mortgage offer can therefore move differently in practice. Check Bank Indonesia for policy-rate updates.

Check lender KPR pages for current published terms.

Ask whether the quote is fixed, floating, or tiered. Fixed, floating, and sharia home financing Fixed rates apply for a set period, which can make early repayments easier to budget. Floating rates can change later, so the opening rate may not reflect the longer-term cost of the loan. Sharia home financing uses a different structure from a standard interest-based loan. Ask how margins, installment changes, and early settlement work before signing. Structure How it works Benefit Watch-out Fixed Same rate for a set number of years Easier planning The rate may revert later Floating The bank reviews the rate later The rate can fall or rise Payments may increase Sharia Different contract structure May suit borrower preference Ask how pricing or margins change

Can foreigners get a mortgage in Indonesia? Sometimes, but eligibility depends on your residency status, the property’s ownership structure, and the lender’s criteria. Foreign buyers may face higher deposits, stricter affordability checks, and fewer financing options than Indonesian citizens. Which property titles matter for expats Ownership rights and mortgage eligibility are separate questions. A bank may accept your income profile but reject the title or certificate structure of the property. For foreign buyers, the title can therefore become a major obstacle to financing. Confirm the exact ownership and certificate structure before paying a booking fee. Hak Milik: full ownership, generally not held directly by foreign individuals.

full ownership, generally not held directly by foreign individuals. Hak Pakai: right-to-use title and a route commonly relevant to foreign ownership.

right-to-use title and a route commonly relevant to foreign ownership. HGB or SHGB: right-to-build certificates found in many project structures; lender acceptance varies.

right-to-build certificates found in many project structures; lender acceptance varies. Apartments: ask how the individual unit is certified.

ask how the individual unit is certified. Landed homes: check zoning, ownership form, and lender acceptance. Common eligibility requirements for KITAS and KITAP holders KITAS is a temporary stay permit, while KITAP is a longer-term permanent stay permit. Some lenders may review KITAS cases, while others may require stronger residency or longer remaining permit validity. Banks may also review age, income, work history, existing debts, and local banking records. Weak documentation or a permit that is close to expiry can affect the application. When applying for a mortgage, you may be asked for documents such as: Passport and current residence permit.

Income evidence and employment documents.

Indonesian bank statements.

NPWP, the Indonesian tax number, if requested.

Spouse documents if joint income is being used.

Current mortgage rates in Indonesia explained Published KPR offers can give you a starting point for comparing lenders, but promotional rates, fixed periods, property categories, and later pricing can differ substantially. How to compare rates from major local banks Bank Example fixed rate Fixed period What follows BCA 4.39% or 5.40% purchase promotions 3 or 5 years Public page shows 11% floating after the fixed period Bank Mandiri 2.60% fixed for 1 year or 2.66% fixed for 3 years 1 to 3 years Ask for the current floating basis in writing BNI 3.75% to 4.75% fixed for 3 years 3 years Floating after the fixed period Rates were checked on 14 August 2026. Terms can change before you apply, and the published offers may not be available to every foreign borrower. Bank offers are not directly comparable because tenure, property category, follow-on pricing, and promotional conditions differ. Public KPR pages also do not necessarily confirm that the same eligibility criteria or promotions apply to expat applicants. Developer-linked categories, minimum tenors, and fixed-to-floating mechanics can therefore change the real cost of a mortgage even when the opening rate appears attractive. How to verify promo rates, floating rates, and reversion periods The lowest first-year rate is not always the cheapest loan over time. What happens after the promotional period can have a significant effect on later repayments. Ask for the later rate basis before paying valuation or notary costs. Before proceeding with a loan, check: The length of the promotional period.

The rate or pricing basis that follows it.

How often the mortgage can be repriced.

Any tenure, loan-size, or developer conditions attached to the offer.

What your mortgage really costs beyond the headline rate The interest or financing rate matters, but your cash costs begin before the first mortgage payment. Deposits, bank charges, property taxes, legal costs, insurance, and ongoing ownership expenses can all affect the amount you need. Down payment, fees, taxes, and insurance Expect to fund a meaningful down payment from your own money. Foreign borrowers may need more cash if the available LTV (loan-to-value) ratio is lower or if title acceptance is more restrictive. BPHTB is the acquisition tax, while PBB is the annual land and building tax. Appraisal, notary, insurance, and apartment charges can add further costs. Cost When paid Why it matters What to check Down payment Upfront Usually the biggest immediate cash requirement Ask for your applicable LTV Appraisal and bank fees During underwriting Some costs may be non-refundable Request the fee schedule Notary and transfer costs Near signing Add to transaction costs Ask for an estimate PBB, insurance, and apartment charges After completion Ongoing ownership costs Include them in your annual budget How exchange rates affect deposits and repayments Even with an IDR mortgage, your deposit, legal fees, or later repayments may be funded from another currency. Exchange-rate movements and transfer charges can change the amount of IDR that ultimately reaches the recipient. Wise money transfer is one option for international transfers and currency conversion. Compare the exchange rate, applicable fees, transfer limits, and final IDR amount received, and follow the payment instructions provided by your lender, notary, or other professional handling the transaction. Go to Wise

How much can you borrow in Indonesia? The amount a bank is prepared to lend can depend on your income, residence permit, down payment, existing debts, and the property itself. Loan-to-value ratios and affordability checks LTV, or loan-to-value, is the share of the property’s value that the bank finances. A larger down payment reduces the amount that needs to be borrowed and may affect how a lender assesses the application. Banks may also review income, existing debts, permit validity, and the property’s valuation and suitability as collateral. Net income after existing debts.

KITAS or KITAP validity.

Down payment size and source.

Bank valuation and collateral acceptance.

How to apply for a mortgage in Indonesia Expect a document-heavy process, particularly when foreign residency and property-title checks are involved. Applying through a bank Individual lenders have their own procedures, but a mortgage application may follow these steps: 1 Shortlist lenders that may consider your residency, income, and property structure. 2 Prepare your residence permit, income, tax, and banking documents. 3 Ask the lender to pre-check the property and arrange any required appraisal. 4 Submit the application file and respond to follow-up document requests. 5 Review the offer letter, rate structure, fees, and conditions before signing. Approval can take days or weeks depending on the documents and the complexity of the property and ownership structure. Using a broker or developer financing A broker may be useful if you do not know which lenders are likely to consider your residency and title structure. Ask how the broker is paid so you can understand whether any costs are included in the overall fees or rate quoted. Developer financing may provide another option when conventional bank eligibility is limited. Compare the complete repayment schedule rather than looking only at the initial rate.

Legal checks before you sign Before signing a mortgage, confirm that you can legally hold the property using the proposed ownership structure. You also need to establish whether the lender will accept the exact property as collateral. Documents, due diligence, and title review Title: verify the certificate type, registered owner, and any encumbrances.

verify the certificate type, registered owner, and any encumbrances. Zoning and permits: check IMB/PBG building permits, permitted use, and whether the property matches the approved documents.

check IMB/PBG building permits, permitted use, and whether the property matches the approved documents. Taxes and receipts: confirm the latest PBB and any unpaid obligations.

confirm the latest PBB and any unpaid obligations. Notary review: use a licensed notary for the relevant sale, loan, and transfer documents.

use a licensed notary for the relevant sale, loan, and transfer documents. Bankability: confirm that the lender accepts the exact property before focusing on small differences in advertised rates. Expat-specific risks to watch for Rules and local practice can change.

Permit expiry can affect mortgage approval or the available tenure.

Nominee structures can create legal and practical risks.

Floating-rate terms may be unclear, so ask how repricing works.

Do not assume that foreign and Indonesian borrowers receive the same eligibility criteria or terms. Confirm the legal and financial details with an appropriately qualified notary, mortgage specialist, or legal advisor before committing to a transaction.