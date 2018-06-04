Beaches, batik, and the art of island living
Expat guides
Understand buying property in Indonesia as a foreigner before you send a deposit or sign any papers. Buying a beachfront villa in Bali or an investment apartment in Jakarta may be a dream, but understanding your legal rights and obligations is essential to make sure everything goes through smoothly.
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Buying property in Indonesia means checking more than the condition of the building. A useful inspection should cover the structure, utilities, access, drainage, documents, and local compliance issues before you pay a deposit or sign anything final. T
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