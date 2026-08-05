Apartment vs. House in Indonesia: What Suits Expats Best?

Key takeaways
- Apartments are often better suited to new arrivals, professionals, couples, and shorter stays
- Houses typically offer more space and privacy for families, pet owners, and long-term residents
- Apartments are commonly found in central areas with easier access to offices and amenities
- Houses are more common in residential areas but may involve longer journeys and heavier traffic
- Apartment living generally requires less maintenance, while houses come with more upkeep responsibilities.
How apartments and houses differ in Indonesia
In Indonesia, the choice is not only between an apartment and landed living. You are also choosing between different rental setups, neighborhood patterns, and maintenance expectations.
An apartment is usually a unit in a multi-story building. A serviced apartment adds hospitality-style extras such as cleaning, reception, or bundled utilities.
A landed house sits on its own plot, while cluster housing usually means homes inside a managed compound with shared security. A kost is a simpler room rental, often for students or workers, and usually not what expats mean when they are comparing full homes.
What you usually get with an apartment
Apartments in Indonesia often trade private space for convenience. You may get a central address, shared security, elevators, parking, a gym, a pool, and a furnished or partly furnished setup that makes move-in easier.
Apartment living in Jakarta often works well for newcomers, especially if you want fewer moving parts in your first months. You’ll be able to talk to one agent or building manager if there are issues with your new home, rather than having to find many different contractors and sort out teething problems on your own.
What you usually get with a house
A house usually gives you more room, more privacy, and more flexibility. In practice, that can mean extra bedrooms, staff space, storage, a yard, or space for guests, pets, and family routines.
The trade-off is that a house rental in Indonesia often comes with more day to day responsibility. In landed and gated community houses, or in cluster housing in Indonesia, you need to check carefully for who is responsible when something stops working – including repairs, drainage, utilities, and AC servicing.
How costs compare for expats
The risk here is comparing only the headline rent. For expat housing in Indonesia, the real difference often shows up in deposit size, furnishing gaps, service charges, commuting, and how much cash you need before the keys are handed over.
Upfront costs and move-in cash flow
Upfront costs can include a deposit, advance rent, parking, utility setup, moving costs, and any furnishing items the property does not provide. A furnished apartment in Indonesia may still need basics such as kitchen items, linens, routers, or extra storage, while a house may need a larger first spend on garden tools, filters, or safety items.
Get every item in writing before you pay. That includes the exact amount, the currency, who receives it, what it covers, and when it should be refunded if the deal falls through. If you need to send a deposit or first month’s rent from overseas, Wise money transfer can be useful because it lets you see the transfer fee, exchange-rate cost, and expected delivery timing before you commit.
Use Wise for planning housing payments in Indonesia
If your deposit, rent, or moving costs are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to a verified recipient.
Ongoing costs and hidden extras
Your monthly cost may include more than rent. Apartments can bring service charges, parking, and building rules that affect deliveries or guests. Houses can bring AC servicing, repairs, pest control, water filters, and higher transport costs if you live farther from work or school.
One thing worth knowing is that payment costs matter too if funds are coming from abroad. For example, one provider may charge a fixed fee plus a percentage, while another may show a low transfer fee but build more cost into the exchange rate. Compare the full payment cost with major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and BNI, not just the headline fee.
What location, commute, and climate mean in practice
A common question is whether apartments or houses are simply better value. In Indonesia, the better choice is often the one that fits your route to work, school, groceries, and weekend life.
That is why expat housing in Indonesia is so location-sensitive. A smaller apartment near your office may feel easier than a larger house if you are spending two extra hours on the road each day. The opposite can also be true if you work from home and need quiet space.
City-center apartments vs. suburban houses
City-center apartments are common in business-heavy areas such as Kuningan, Sudirman, and parts of central Jakarta. They often make sense if you care most about commute time, walkable errands, building security, and low-friction move-in.
Houses are more common in residential zones such as Kemang, Pondok Indah, Cilandak, or in lower-density Bali areas such as Sanur and Ubud. These can work better for family housing in Indonesia, but only if the daily route still fits your life. A house that looks cheaper on paper can become an expensive choice if school runs, groceries, and traffic eat into your time and transport budget.
Rainy season, heat, and day-to-day upkeep
Indonesia’s climate changes how a place feels after move-in. Humidity can worsen mold, heavy AC use can raise bills, and drainage issues may matter more in a house than they would in an upper-floor apartment.
Use a viewing checklist:
- Test every AC unit and ask when it was last serviced
- Check water pressure and hot water
- Look for damp smells, bubbling paint, or mold spots
- Ask about drainage, flood history, and generator coverage
- Listen for traffic noise and check window seals
What expats should know about renting, leasing, and ownership
Rules can vary by property type, title structure, residency status, contract terms, and region, so treat every listing as a starting point, not a legal conclusion.
What to verify before you sign or pay
Use this checklist before you commit:
- 📝 Contract term: Confirm the start date, end date, renewal terms, and any penalty for leaving early.
- 💰 Deposit rules: Check the amount, refund timeline, and what deductions are allowed.
- 📦 Furnishing inventory: Ask for a written list of furniture, appliances, keys, remotes, and parking access.
- 🔧 Repairs: Clarify who pays for leaks, AC servicing, pests, pool care, garden work, and appliance failure.
- 👤 Authority: Ask who owns or manages the property and whether the advertiser can prove authority to rent or sell it.
- 🏦 Payment method: Confirm the payee name, account details, due date, and currency before sending funds.
How to verify matters almost as much as what to verify. Ask for written documents, not just chat messages, and use building management, a licensed local agent, or a notary or PPAT where appropriate to confirm who is actually authorized.
When ownership questions need extra caution
Some readers will also wonder whether renting an apartment in Indonesia is smarter than buying one. That is a fair question, but ownership rules are more complex than most listing pages suggest.
Foreign ownership, lease rights, strata arrangements, title types, and financing can all change the answer. Verify current rules with ATR/BPN, a licensed notary or PPAT, and up to date local legal guidance before assuming a foreigner can buy a specific apartment or landed house.
How to choose based on your expat profile
If you are not sure which way to go, match the home to your current stage, not your ideal future life.
|Profile
|An apartment is often the better fit if…
|A house is often the better fit if…
|What to do next
|Solo professional or couple
|You want a short commute, easy move-in, and fewer maintenance tasks
|You work mostly from home and need more separation or guest space
|Test your work route at rush hour before choosing
|Family with children
|You can stay close to school, activities, and daily errands
|You need extra bedrooms, storage, staff space, or outdoor play area
|Compare school access and weekend errands, not just rent
|Remote worker or longer-term resident
|You still want building support and a central base
|You want privacy, pets, hosting space, or a quieter routine
|Visit the area at different times of day and in wet weather
A solo professional arriving for a Jakarta posting may find that a serviced apartment option or a simple furnished apartment in Kuningan makes the first six months much easier. A family moving for several years may decide that a landed house or cluster housing setup is worth the extra work once school routes, shopping, and support services are clear.
Once you have chosen, confirm the exact IDR amount, the deadline, and the named recipient before sending funds. If you are moving money from abroad, Wise can help you convert with the mid-market rate and low fees, and then track when a deposit or first rent payment should arrive so your move-in timeline is easier to manage.
Conclusion
The better choice between an apartment and a house in Indonesia depends on commute, upkeep, space, and the stage of your move. Compare the full monthly cost, inspect the property in real conditions, and verify the contract, recipient, and repair responsibilities before paying a deposit.
FAQ
Apartment vs. house in Indonesia: what suits expats best
Is it cheaper to rent an apartment or a house in Indonesia?
It depends on the city, neighborhood, size, and furnishing level. An apartment may look more expensive in rent but save money on commuting, while a house may offer more space for the price but bring extra costs such as transport, repairs, or AC use.
Are apartments or houses better for expat families in Indonesia?
Many families prefer houses because they offer more storage, privacy, and outdoor space. That said, apartments can still be the better choice if they cut school travel time, simplify security, and keep daily life close to shops and activities.
Can foreigners buy an apartment or house in Indonesia?
Possibly, but the rules can vary by property type, title, lease structure, residency status, and region. Do not rely on a listing or forum summary alone, verify the current position with official or licensed local sources before treating a property as legally available to you.
Which areas are better for apartments vs. houses in Indonesia?
Apartments are often more common in dense business districts and central urban zones, for example Kuningan or Sudirman in Jakarta. Houses are often a better fit in more residential or lower-density areas, for example Kemang, Pondok Indah, Sanur, or Ubud. Use real estate listings to narrow down your property search based on your preferred location in Indonesia.
What should expats check before paying a housing deposit in Indonesia?
Check the written payment terms, refund conditions, furnishing inventory, proof that the recipient is authorized to rent the property, and the exact amount and currency due. It also helps to confirm when the payment must arrive, especially if you are sending funds internationally and timing affects key handover.
Sources
- Rightmove Indonesia: live property listings used to review examples of apartments and houses available in different parts of Indonesia, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on buying property, transaction costs, and the Indonesian real estate market, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- PwC Indonesia: overview of Indonesian taxes, including property-related taxes and costs associated with buying or owning a home, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Wise Pricing: information on Wise transfer fees and exchange-rate pricing used to compare the cost of sending housing payments to Indonesia, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Noble Asia: property-search information used to review housing and home-office options in Jakarta, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Living in Indonesia: background information for expatriates on buying property and understanding foreign ownership considerations in Indonesia, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Rumah123: Jakarta apartment listing used as an example of urban housing stock, location, and available building amenities, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- Bali Moves: Sanur rental listings used to review examples of houses and villas available in a lower-density Bali neighborhood, consulted on 28 July 2026.
- TransJakarta: official route information used to assess public transport access and commuting options between Jakarta neighborhoods, consulted on 28 July 2026.