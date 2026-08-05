Documents Required to Buy Property in Indonesia as a Foreigner

This guide explains the documents to buy property in Indonesia for expats, covering buyer papers, seller papers, due diligence, and the checks to make before any deposit becomes hard to recover.
Table of contents
Key takeaways
- Confirm the ownership route before paying any reservation fee
- Prepare your passport, residency documents, NPWP tax number, and marital papers early
- Have the original title documents verified before paying a non-refundable deposit
- Check the building permits, zoning, and property tax records before signing a sale agreement
- Ensure the seller is legally entitled to transfer the property
- Complete the final sale contract, tax records, and registration documents at closing
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Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia?
In Indonesia, that legal route used to buy property shapes the right you can hold, the taxes that may apply, and the papers a Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah, or PPAT land official, will want to review.
Foreign nationals generally cannot hold Hak Milik, the strongest freehold land title, in their own names. However, other ownership options may apply depending on buyer status, property type and other factors.
This article was checked against official and professional sources in July 2026. Local practice, property type, and immigration requirements should still be verified before any money changes hands.
Which ownership route changes the documents you need
In practice, most foreign buyers end up looking at Hak Pakai, Hak Sewa, strata-title apartment ownership where allowed, or a PT PMA, which is a foreign investment company structure. Those labels matter because they change whose name goes on the right, what proof of eligibility is needed, and how much paperwork sits behind the deal.
|Route
|Who it may suit
|Extra document burden
|Hak Pakai
|Foreign resident buying for personal use
|Indonesian immigration status, tax, and right-specific checks
|Strata title apartment
|Buyer considering an apartment unit, where allowed
|Unit records and building papers
|Hak Sewa or leasehold
|Buyer wanting use rights, not full title transfer
|Lease deed terms and seller authority
|PT PMA
|Buyer using a business structure
|Company deed, OSS permit and licensing, tax, and approvals
*Checked using publicly available resources in July 2026 – as details can change over time and may be implemented differently on the ground, you’ll need to check the documents needed with a professional early in the purchase process
This guide is for general information, not legal, tax, or investment advice. The practical rules and required documents should be confirmed again with a PPAT, lawyer, or local land office before you act.
Mixed nationality marriages, spousal consent, and nominee risk
If you are married to an Indonesian citizen, the PPAT may ask how your marital property is structured, especially if the property may count as joint marital assets. This may trigger additional document checks and legal complexity, and should be tackled early in the purchase process.
Nominee arrangements are different. They should be treated as a serious legal risk, not a safe shortcut. If someone offers you the ‘opportunity’ to buy a property in Indonesia through a local nominee, to get around the issue of foreign freehold ownership, that should be an immediate red flag.
Buyer documents to prepare before you make an offer
Your own document pack should be ready early. Not every item is mandatory for every route, but you should be able to give a PPAT, seller, or lender a clean file when asked.
Separate what is legally required from what is commonly requested in practice. The mix can change with the route, the property type, and whether a major local bank is involved.
Before you make an offer on your property in Indonesia, it’s a smart plan to gather documents including:
- Your own identity documents
- Immigration or residency documents
- Tax registration details
- Marital-status documents
- Funding and source-of-funds records
Identity, residency, and tax documents
Start with the papers that prove who you are and whether your personal situation fits the property purchase route being discussed. One thing worth knowing is that published guidance on stay permits does not always read the same way, so the safest step is to ask the PPAT or lawyer which documents apply to your exact deal.
A typical document pack can include:
- Passport, plus a clear copy of the photo page
- Current stay permit, where required for the route, such as KITAS or KITAP
- Local address or domicile evidence, if requested
- NPWP, or Nomor Pokok Wajib Pajak, tax identifier if relevant to tax handling or processing
- Indonesian contact details for notices and draft documents
- Power of attorney, if someone will sign on your behalf
- PT PMA company documents, if you are buying through a company
Proof of funds, banking records, and marriage documents
You may also be asked to show bank statements, proof of funds, source-of-funds evidence, or loan pre-approval if financing is involved.
Keep your marriage certificate, divorce order, death certificate, or marital agreement ready if any of those documents explain your current legal status. These papers matter because spousal consent, inheritance rights, and who can sign are important issues in an Indonesian property transfer.
Seller and property documents to verify before paying a deposit
Before you proceed with buying a property in Indonesia as an expat, you’ll need to complete a thorough due diligence process with the help of your legal team.
This is the stage to slow down, ask for originals where needed, and let a PPAT, notary, or property lawyer run formal checks. Early questions buyers should ask include what title is being sold, who has authority to sell it, and whether the land is under seizure or mortgage.
Title records and ownership papers
The core document is the land or unit certificate, often called the Sertifikat. In practice, you want to know whose name is on it, whether the right matches the route being sold, and whether the seller is the person who can actually sign the transfer.
These checks do not prove the deal is clean on their own, but they help you see whether the paperwork is complete and internally consistent.
Look out for:
- Original land or unit certificate
- Seller’s ID and matching legal name
- Spouse consent or marital agreement, where relevant
- Power of attorney or corporate approval, if the owner is not signing personally
- Heir documents, if the property comes from an inheritance
- Land-office checks for disputes, mortgage rights, or other encumbrances
Building approvals, zoning checks, and tax receipts
Do not stop at the certificate. Missing building and tax papers can delay transfer, complicate financing, and create problems later if you want to resell, renovate, or register utilities.
Older files may show an IMB, or Izin Mendirikan Bangunan, building approval, while newer ones may use the PBG process, or Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung. You also want annual land and building tax proof, called PBB, and some form of zoning or land-use confirmation that matches how the property is being marketed.
|Document name
|Indonesian term
|What it proves
|Who should verify it
|Building approval
|IMB or PBG
|The building was approved under the relevant system
|PPAT, lawyer, local building office
|Land and building tax receipt
|PBB
|Annual tax status and property identifier
|PPAT, seller, local tax office
|Zoning or spatial-use confirmation
|RTRW or local zoning record
|The property can legally be used as described
|Lawyer, PPAT, local government
|Certificate of proper function, where relevant
|SLF
|The completed building meets use requirements
|Seller, lawyer, local building office
*Other documents may also be needed based on the specific property – get legal advice if you are unsure
How the purchase process works from checks to transfer
Here’s a run through of the property purchase process in Indonesia, step by step, so you know what to expect:
- Confirm which ownership route is legally open to you.
- Prepare your buyer ID, status, tax, marital, and funding documents.
- Ask the seller for title, tax, building, and authority documents.
- Run due diligence through a PPAT and, if needed, a property lawyer.
- Sign a PPJB if the deal needs a preliminary binding agreement.
- Pay the taxes and fees that must be cleared before transfer.
- Sign the AJB or relevant final deed and complete registration.
The order matters because each stage unlocks the next one. If title, tax, or authority checks are weak, paying first does not fix the risk, it only moves the risk onto you.
Before you pay a deposit
The key question is whether the documents support the story you have been told. If originals are missing, if the seller cannot explain signing authority, or if you are being rushed, pause before any fee becomes non-refundable.
Use the PPAT, a lawyer, and land-office checks to verify documents rather than relying on verbal promises or chat screenshots. At minimum, check the following before you release serious money:
- Your ownership route and eligibility
- The original certificate or verified land record
- Seller identity and authority to sign
- PBB status and basic building papers
- Any mortgage, dispute, or seizure issue
- Draft PPJB refund and default terms
From PPJB to AJB and registration
PPJB stands for Perjanjian Pengikatan Jual Beli, which is usually a preliminary binding sale and purchase agreement. It sets the price, payment schedule, conditions, and deadlines before the final transfer can happen.
AJB stands for Akta Jual Beli, the final deed of sale and purchase signed before the PPAT. This is different from a PPJB because the AJB is the transfer-stage document itself, with taxes and supporting papers checked first.
After signing, the PPAT handles the next registration steps with Badan Pertanahan Nasional, or BPN.
Taxes, fees, and legal checks before closing
By the closing stage, document work and tax work merge. You will usually hear about BPHTB, or Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan – acquisition duty, along with PPAT or notary fees, registration costs, and route-specific expenses such as company or lease documentation.
Not every cost is fixed nationwide in one easy list. Some thresholds are local, some items are negotiated, and some depend on the ownership route.
Confirm the current numbers with the PPAT, the contract draft, and the relevant local tax office rather than assuming who pays what.
|Fee type
|Who usually pays it
|When it is due
|How to verify it
|BPHTB
|Usually buyer
|Before final transfer or registration
|PPAT and local tax office
|Seller income tax on sale
|Usually seller, but check the contract
|Before or at transfer
|PPAT and tax proof
|PPAT or notary fee
|Often split or negotiated
|During drafting and closing
|Written fee quote
|Registration and certificate update costs
|Usually buyer or as agreed
|After signing and filing
|PPAT fee schedule
|Company, lease, or extra due-diligence costs
|Purchase route-dependent
|Before closing or on signing
|Engagement letter or draft deed
Foreign-buyer mortgage access can be limited and route-dependent. If you need financing, compare current requirements from major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BNI, and check which ownership route the lender will accept before you make any decisions.
Common mistakes foreigners should avoid
The most expensive mistake is misunderstanding the legalities around your property purchase. Bali-specific habits, broker shortcuts, or a seller’s preference do not override the legal structure of the deal in the province where you are buying.
A second mistake is paying a deposit before the title, seller authority, spouse or heir position, and tax checks are clear. In Indonesia, early money without early verification can leave you chasing documents after your leverage is gone.
Finally, don’t fall into the trap of signing papers you do not fully understand. Get translations or explanations for every certificate, deed, annex, and tax slip.
- Do not use nominee arrangements as a workaround
- Do not assume Hak Milik can be transferred to you personally
- Do not rely only on scans when originals should be checked
- Do not skip spouse, heir, or company approval checks
- Do not ignore zoning, PBB, IMB, or PBG issues
Conclusion
A complete file should prove who the buyer and seller are, what right is being transferred, whether the building and use are permitted, and what must happen before payment. Check originals and official records through an independent lawyer and PPAT before any deposit becomes non-refundable.
FAQ
Documents needed to buy property in Indonesia for foreigners
Can foreigners own land in Indonesia?
Not in the same way Indonesian citizens can. Foreigners can’t own Hak Milik (freehold) land outright in their own names. Foreign buyers usually need a different route, such as Hak Pakai, Hak Sewa, a strata-title apartment route where applicable, or a company structure.
Do I need a KITAS or KITAP to buy property in Indonesia?
Sometimes, but not always in exactly the same way across every purchase structure and route. Published guidance and market practice can differ, so you should confirm the current stay-permit requirement for your ownership path with a PPAT, lawyer, or official source before you pay a deposit or sign.
What is the difference between PPJB and AJB in Indonesia?
PPJB is usually the preliminary binding agreement that sets the commercial terms before transfer is ready. AJB is the final deed signed before the PPAT for the actual transfer stage. Buyers usually work through the PPJB stage first, and move on to the AJB later.
What documents should I ask the seller for before paying a deposit?
Ask first for the original certificate or verified title record, the seller’s ID, spouse or heir documents where relevant, recent PBB receipts, and the key building or zoning papers. Copies can help you start reviewing, but originals and formal checks matter more than scans or verbal assurances.
Can foreigners get a mortgage from major local banks in Indonesia?
Sometimes, but eligibility is usually narrower than for Indonesian citizens and can depend on residency, income, and the ownership route. If you want financing, compare the current requirements from Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BNI, and check early whether the bank accepts the exact structure you plan to use.
Sources
- OSS Indonesia Guidance for Company Licensing and Related Business Setup: official guidance on PT PMA licensing, business activity codes, and company compliance, with core information available in Indonesian, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Basic Agrarian Law No. 5 of 1960: Indonesia’s foundational land law covering the main land-rights framework, including restrictions on foreign ownership of Hak Milik freehold land, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Government Regulation No. 18 of 2021 on Land Rights, Apartment Units, and Land Registration: official regulation covering land rights, eligible apartment ownership, registration procedures, and the current framework relevant to foreign property buyers, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Government Regulation No. 24 of 1997 on Land Registration: official regulation outlining Indonesia’s land-registration system, certificate records, and procedures for registering changes to property rights, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Government Regulation No. 37 of 1998 on the PPAT Role: official regulation defining the responsibilities of PPAT land deed officials in preparing deeds and supporting property-right registration, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on buying property, transaction costs, and the Indonesian real estate market, consulted on 29 July 2026.