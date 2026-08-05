Documents Required to Buy Property in Indonesia as a Foreigner

Key takeaways Confirm the ownership route before paying any reservation fee

Prepare your passport, residency documents, NPWP tax number, and marital papers early

Have the original title documents verified before paying a non-refundable deposit

Check the building permits, zoning, and property tax records before signing a sale agreement

Ensure the seller is legally entitled to transfer the property

Complete the final sale contract, tax records, and registration documents at closing

Send large amounts overseas with Wise Send and receive secure payments with Wise in just a few clicks. Go to website

Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia? In Indonesia, that legal route used to buy property shapes the right you can hold, the taxes that may apply, and the papers a Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah, or PPAT land official, will want to review. Foreign nationals generally cannot hold Hak Milik, the strongest freehold land title, in their own names. However, other ownership options may apply depending on buyer status, property type and other factors. This article was checked against official and professional sources in July 2026. Local practice, property type, and immigration requirements should still be verified before any money changes hands. Which ownership route changes the documents you need In practice, most foreign buyers end up looking at Hak Pakai, Hak Sewa, strata-title apartment ownership where allowed, or a PT PMA, which is a foreign investment company structure. Those labels matter because they change whose name goes on the right, what proof of eligibility is needed, and how much paperwork sits behind the deal. Route Who it may suit Extra document burden Hak Pakai Foreign resident buying for personal use Indonesian immigration status, tax, and right-specific checks Strata title apartment Buyer considering an apartment unit, where allowed Unit records and building papers Hak Sewa or leasehold Buyer wanting use rights, not full title transfer Lease deed terms and seller authority PT PMA Buyer using a business structure Company deed, OSS permit and licensing, tax, and approvals *Checked using publicly available resources in July 2026 – as details can change over time and may be implemented differently on the ground, you’ll need to check the documents needed with a professional early in the purchase process This guide is for general information, not legal, tax, or investment advice. The practical rules and required documents should be confirmed again with a PPAT, lawyer, or local land office before you act. Mixed nationality marriages, spousal consent, and nominee risk If you are married to an Indonesian citizen, the PPAT may ask how your marital property is structured, especially if the property may count as joint marital assets. This may trigger additional document checks and legal complexity, and should be tackled early in the purchase process. Nominee arrangements are different. They should be treated as a serious legal risk, not a safe shortcut. If someone offers you the ‘opportunity’ to buy a property in Indonesia through a local nominee, to get around the issue of foreign freehold ownership, that should be an immediate red flag.

Buyer documents to prepare before you make an offer Your own document pack should be ready early. Not every item is mandatory for every route, but you should be able to give a PPAT, seller, or lender a clean file when asked. Separate what is legally required from what is commonly requested in practice. The mix can change with the route, the property type, and whether a major local bank is involved. Before you make an offer on your property in Indonesia, it’s a smart plan to gather documents including: Your own identity documents

Immigration or residency documents

Tax registration details

Marital-status documents

Funding and source-of-funds records Identity, residency, and tax documents Start with the papers that prove who you are and whether your personal situation fits the property purchase route being discussed. One thing worth knowing is that published guidance on stay permits does not always read the same way, so the safest step is to ask the PPAT or lawyer which documents apply to your exact deal. A typical document pack can include: Passport, plus a clear copy of the photo page

Current stay permit, where required for the route, such as KITAS or KITAP

Local address or domicile evidence, if requested

NPWP, or Nomor Pokok Wajib Pajak, tax identifier if relevant to tax handling or processing

Indonesian contact details for notices and draft documents

Power of attorney, if someone will sign on your behalf

PT PMA company documents, if you are buying through a company Proof of funds, banking records, and marriage documents You may also be asked to show bank statements, proof of funds, source-of-funds evidence, or loan pre-approval if financing is involved. Keep your marriage certificate, divorce order, death certificate, or marital agreement ready if any of those documents explain your current legal status. These papers matter because spousal consent, inheritance rights, and who can sign are important issues in an Indonesian property transfer.

Seller and property documents to verify before paying a deposit Before you proceed with buying a property in Indonesia as an expat, you’ll need to complete a thorough due diligence process with the help of your legal team. This is the stage to slow down, ask for originals where needed, and let a PPAT, notary, or property lawyer run formal checks. Early questions buyers should ask include what title is being sold, who has authority to sell it, and whether the land is under seizure or mortgage. Title records and ownership papers The core document is the land or unit certificate, often called the Sertifikat. In practice, you want to know whose name is on it, whether the right matches the route being sold, and whether the seller is the person who can actually sign the transfer. These checks do not prove the deal is clean on their own, but they help you see whether the paperwork is complete and internally consistent. Look out for: Original land or unit certificate

Seller’s ID and matching legal name

Spouse consent or marital agreement, where relevant

Power of attorney or corporate approval, if the owner is not signing personally

Heir documents, if the property comes from an inheritance

Land-office checks for disputes, mortgage rights, or other encumbrances Building approvals, zoning checks, and tax receipts Do not stop at the certificate. Missing building and tax papers can delay transfer, complicate financing, and create problems later if you want to resell, renovate, or register utilities. Older files may show an IMB, or Izin Mendirikan Bangunan, building approval, while newer ones may use the PBG process, or Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung. You also want annual land and building tax proof, called PBB, and some form of zoning or land-use confirmation that matches how the property is being marketed. Document name Indonesian term What it proves Who should verify it Building approval IMB or PBG The building was approved under the relevant system PPAT, lawyer, local building office Land and building tax receipt PBB Annual tax status and property identifier PPAT, seller, local tax office Zoning or spatial-use confirmation RTRW or local zoning record The property can legally be used as described Lawyer, PPAT, local government Certificate of proper function, where relevant SLF The completed building meets use requirements Seller, lawyer, local building office *Other documents may also be needed based on the specific property – get legal advice if you are unsure

How the purchase process works from checks to transfer Here’s a run through of the property purchase process in Indonesia, step by step, so you know what to expect: Confirm which ownership route is legally open to you. Prepare your buyer ID, status, tax, marital, and funding documents. Ask the seller for title, tax, building, and authority documents. Run due diligence through a PPAT and, if needed, a property lawyer. Sign a PPJB if the deal needs a preliminary binding agreement. Pay the taxes and fees that must be cleared before transfer. Sign the AJB or relevant final deed and complete registration. The order matters because each stage unlocks the next one. If title, tax, or authority checks are weak, paying first does not fix the risk, it only moves the risk onto you. Before you pay a deposit The key question is whether the documents support the story you have been told. If originals are missing, if the seller cannot explain signing authority, or if you are being rushed, pause before any fee becomes non-refundable. Use the PPAT, a lawyer, and land-office checks to verify documents rather than relying on verbal promises or chat screenshots. At minimum, check the following before you release serious money: Your ownership route and eligibility

The original certificate or verified land record

Seller identity and authority to sign

PBB status and basic building papers

Any mortgage, dispute, or seizure issue

Draft PPJB refund and default terms From PPJB to AJB and registration PPJB stands for Perjanjian Pengikatan Jual Beli, which is usually a preliminary binding sale and purchase agreement. It sets the price, payment schedule, conditions, and deadlines before the final transfer can happen. AJB stands for Akta Jual Beli, the final deed of sale and purchase signed before the PPAT. This is different from a PPJB because the AJB is the transfer-stage document itself, with taxes and supporting papers checked first. After signing, the PPAT handles the next registration steps with Badan Pertanahan Nasional, or BPN.

Taxes, fees, and legal checks before closing By the closing stage, document work and tax work merge. You will usually hear about BPHTB, or Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan – acquisition duty, along with PPAT or notary fees, registration costs, and route-specific expenses such as company or lease documentation. Not every cost is fixed nationwide in one easy list. Some thresholds are local, some items are negotiated, and some depend on the ownership route. Confirm the current numbers with the PPAT, the contract draft, and the relevant local tax office rather than assuming who pays what. Fee type Who usually pays it When it is due How to verify it BPHTB Usually buyer Before final transfer or registration PPAT and local tax office Seller income tax on sale Usually seller, but check the contract Before or at transfer PPAT and tax proof PPAT or notary fee Often split or negotiated During drafting and closing Written fee quote Registration and certificate update costs Usually buyer or as agreed After signing and filing PPAT fee schedule Company, lease, or extra due-diligence costs Purchase route-dependent Before closing or on signing Engagement letter or draft deed Foreign-buyer mortgage access can be limited and route-dependent. If you need financing, compare current requirements from major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BNI, and check which ownership route the lender will accept before you make any decisions.