Property Reservation Agreements in Indonesia: What Buyers Need to Know [2026 Guide]

If you’re trying to understand a reservation agreement on a property deal in Indonesia, remember that this early booking document can look reassuring while still leaving real risk around title, authority, and refunds. Read on to learn more.
Key takeaways
- A reservation agreement holds the property but does not transfer ownership
- Check the deposit amount, deadline, and refund terms before signing
- The PPJB is a preliminary binding agreement that usually precedes the final deed
- Review the PPJB carefully before making further payments
- Sign the AJB only after verifying the title and the seller’s authority to sell
- Keep all payment receipts and transfer references with the signed documents
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If a verified reservation fee or later property payment is funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to the confirmed recipient.
What is a reservation agreement for property in Indonesia?
In practice, the property reservation agreement Indonesian buyers see is usually a short early-stage document used to hold a villa, house, apartment, or plot for a limited period. It often records a booking fee or deposit and basic commercial points while the parties prepare fuller due diligence and later contracts.
One thing worth knowing is that there is no single national template called a reservation agreement. The name, form, and legal weight can vary by project, region, seller type, and whether you are dealing with a resale home, an apartment, or a developer sale.
It’s recommended that your agreement covers at least the following:
- The names of the parties and a description of the property
- The amount paid, when it is paid, and whether it counts toward the purchase price
- The hold period, expiry date, and next-step timeline for due diligence, PPJB, or cancellation
How are property deposits usually paid?
The property deposit Indonesian buyers may pay at this stage is often sent by bank transfer after the buyer and seller agree on the hold period and payment reference. Do not send money until you know exactly who is receiving it, what the payment is for, which currency is expected, and what the contract says if the deal stops before PPJB – the next formal step in the purchase.
A standard international wire through major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, or BNI can also work, but buyers often need to double-check intermediary fees, foreign exchange handling, and how much detail will appear on the payment confirmation. Bear in mind that unexpected intermediary fees may mean the recipient gets less in IDR in the end – causing problems if you have agreed a set amount, and your property purchase depends on meeting your agreement.
- Confirm the full legal name and account details of the recipient
- Match the payment reason to the draft agreement or unit reference
- Write the amount clearly in IDR, and in another currency only if the contract uses both
- Save the transfer confirmation, date, fee breakdown, and payment reference together
How is a reservation agreement different from PPJB and AJB?
These documents sit at different points in the transaction. A reservation agreement normally comes first. PPJB, Perjanjian Pengikatan Jual Beli or preliminary binding sale and purchase agreement, often comes next. Then AJB, Akta Jual Beli or deed of sale and purchase, comes later when the legal transfer is ready to complete.
All of these documents have their own purpose. The main difference is that PPJB usually sets the obligation to complete later, while AJB is the formal transfer deed signed before a PPAT, Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah or land deed official. The AJB is then used for the registration stage at BPN, Badan Pertanahan Nasional or National Land Agency.
|Document
|Main purpose
|Usual stage
|Transfers ownership?
|Confirm before signing
|Reservation agreement
|Holds the property and records the first payment
|Earliest stage
|Usually no
|Parties, property, deposit, refund wording, deadline
|PPJB
|Binds the parties to complete later
|Middle stage, often after due diligence starts
|Usually no
|Conditions to complete, payment schedule, defaults, termination
|AJB
|Final deed for the transfer stage
|Later stage, when the transfer is ready
|Yes, subject to the formal transfer and registration process
|Identity, title status, taxes, clearance, PPAT process
This guide gives general information only, and shows the practical steps expats can take before paying a deposit, but it is not a substitute for advice from a qualified Indonesian PPAT, notary, or property lawyer.
What should you check before you sign?
Focus on verification before emotion. Even if the property looks right and the seller sounds credible, you need to confirm who owns or controls the asset, what right is being offered, and what event moves the deal to the next stage.
Ask your PPAT, notary, or property lawyer to review the draft and run the relevant document checks, including BPN-related checks where applicable.
Early-stage deals are much safer when the schedule, termination terms, and supporting documents are clear before money changes hands.
One thing worth knowing is that Hak Milik, freehold, Hak Pakai, right to use, and Hak Sewa, lease right, do not give the same level of control. If you are buying property in Indonesia as a foreigner, confirm your legal route first and do not assume a marketing label matches the underlying title.
Check the following before you start making payments on an Indonesian property:
- Seller identity, and whether the signer matches the certificate holder
- Written authority if an agent, family member, or company representative signs
- Exact property description, certificate number, boundaries, and unit data
- Deposit amount, payment dates, and whether it forms part of the purchase price
- Refund rules, default triggers, and the deadline to move into PPJB or the next step of your contract
- Any mortgage, dispute, arrears, or missing permit or tax document that could delay the transfer
Which documents and details should you verify first?
- The title certificate or other proof of rights being sold, leased, or transferred
- The seller’s ID, company documents if relevant, and any power of attorney
- Recent land and building tax receipts where relevant
- The draft reservation agreement and the draft PPJB or next-step timeline
- A site plan, unit specification, or property description that matches the listing
The exact document set can change for a leasehold villa, an apartment, a landed house, or a developer project, so ask your lawyer if anything else might be relevant in your specific case.
If the contract is in Bahasa Indonesia, a bilingual review can help you catch refund language, deadlines, and title terms before you sign.
What are the main red flags for expats?
Most bad deals do not start with obviously fake paperwork. They start with pressure, missing details, and a request to trust the process before the documents are ready.
If any warning sign appears, pause the payment, ask for the draft documents in writing, and get a PPAT or lawyer review before moving forward. Do not assume online ownership shortcuts, especially nominee-style arrangements or vague guarantees, are legally safe just because they appear in marketing.
Watch out for:
- Pressure to pay immediately to “hold” the property
- Refund wording that is missing, vague, or only verbal
- No clear timeline from the reservation agreement to PPJB or AJB
- Unclear title status, or refusal to share certificate and ID copies
- A representative asking for money without written authority from the seller
What happens after you sign and pay?
Once the money is sent, your job is to keep the file organized and the timeline moving. A reservation agreement only helps if you can prove what was signed, what was paid, and what the seller promised to do next.
- Save the signed agreement and proof of transfer.
- Put every deadline, expiry date, and follow-up in your calendar.
- Complete the due diligence and title checks without waiting for the next payment request.
- Confirm whether the deal now moves into PPJB or another formal agreement before AJB. Follow up quickly if promised documents do not arrive or dates begin to slip.
- Compare the full fee, exchange rate, and record trail before you send the next stage payment.
Conclusion
A reservation agreement should identify the property, parties, deposit, deadlines, refund triggers, and next transaction stage in clear written terms. Verify the seller, title, buyer eligibility, and recipient before paying. Keep the signed agreement and payment record, and obtain independent legal review before relying on the document.
FAQ
Reservation agreement for property in Indonesia
Is a reservation agreement legally binding in Indonesia?
It can be, but the strength of the document depends on its wording, form, and place in the wider transaction. A reservation agreement is not the same as a completed property transfer, so do not rely on it without a review from a qualified Indonesian PPAT, notary, or property lawyer.
Is a property deposit refundable in Indonesia?
That depends on the contract terms, the trigger events, and which party fails to meet the next-step conditions. Ask whether the deposit is refundable if due diligence fails, title issues appear, or the seller cannot proceed on time, and get the answer in writing before you pay.
What is the difference between PPJB and AJB?
PPJB is the preliminary sale agreement which usually comes earlier and sets out the commitment to complete the sale later. AJB is the formal sale agreement which comes at the legal transfer stage, and is used when the transaction is ready to be formally completed.
Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia?
Foreigners face important restrictions on freehold ownership in Indonesia, and the right property purchase structure depends on the title type and the buyer’s setup. Confirm the legal fit for your situation with a PPAT or property lawyer before you sign anything.
Can I pay an Indonesian property deposit from abroad?
Yes, many overseas buyers do, but only after they confirm the recipient, purpose, currency, and record requirements. Keep the transfer receipt and payment reference – Compare providers based on total cost, timing, recipient details, and the transfer record they provide.
Sources
- UU No. 5 Tahun 1960: official BPK JDIH page for Indonesia’s Basic Agrarian Law, used for high-level background on land rights, consulted on 23 July 2026.
- PP No. 24 Tahun 1997: official regulation covering land registration, property transfers, and registration procedures in Indonesia, consulted on 23 July 2026.
- PP No. 18 Tahun 2021: official regulation providing updated guidance on land rights, foreign ownership, and land registration, consulted on 23 July 2026.
- Kementerian Agraria dan Tata Ruang/Badan Pertanahan Nasional: official ATR/BPN portal used for current terminology and institutional information on Indonesian land administration, consulted on 23 July 2026.
- Global Property Guide Indonesia: specialist investor information on buying property, transaction procedures, and costs in Indonesia, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Grata: international law firm overview of the legal documents, formalities, taxes, and registration requirements involved in Indonesian property transactions, consulted on 29 July 2026.
- Developer and Buyer Guide for Executing the Engagement Agreement for Sale and Purchase of Land and Building (“PPJB”): English-language guidance from an Indonesian property law source, used for expert context on PPJB timing, clauses, and buyer review practices, checked on July 23, 2026.