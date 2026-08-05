Property Reservation Agreements in Indonesia: What Buyers Need to Know [2026 Guide]

Key takeaways A reservation agreement holds the property but does not transfer ownership

Check the deposit amount, deadline, and refund terms before signing

The PPJB is a preliminary binding agreement that usually precedes the final deed

Review the PPJB carefully before making further payments

Sign the AJB only after verifying the title and the seller’s authority to sell

Keep all payment receipts and transfer references with the signed documents Send money internationally with Wise If a verified reservation fee or later property payment is funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to the confirmed recipient. Go to website

What is a reservation agreement for property in Indonesia? In practice, the property reservation agreement Indonesian buyers see is usually a short early-stage document used to hold a villa, house, apartment, or plot for a limited period. It often records a booking fee or deposit and basic commercial points while the parties prepare fuller due diligence and later contracts. One thing worth knowing is that there is no single national template called a reservation agreement. The name, form, and legal weight can vary by project, region, seller type, and whether you are dealing with a resale home, an apartment, or a developer sale. It’s recommended that your agreement covers at least the following: The names of the parties and a description of the property

The amount paid, when it is paid, and whether it counts toward the purchase price

The hold period, expiry date, and next-step timeline for due diligence, PPJB, or cancellation

How are property deposits usually paid? The property deposit Indonesian buyers may pay at this stage is often sent by bank transfer after the buyer and seller agree on the hold period and payment reference. Do not send money until you know exactly who is receiving it, what the payment is for, which currency is expected, and what the contract says if the deal stops before PPJB – the next formal step in the purchase. A standard international wire through major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, or BNI can also work, but buyers often need to double-check intermediary fees, foreign exchange handling, and how much detail will appear on the payment confirmation. Bear in mind that unexpected intermediary fees may mean the recipient gets less in IDR in the end – causing problems if you have agreed a set amount, and your property purchase depends on meeting your agreement. Confirm the full legal name and account details of the recipient

Match the payment reason to the draft agreement or unit reference

Write the amount clearly in IDR, and in another currency only if the contract uses both

Save the transfer confirmation, date, fee breakdown, and payment reference together

How is a reservation agreement different from PPJB and AJB? These documents sit at different points in the transaction. A reservation agreement normally comes first. PPJB, Perjanjian Pengikatan Jual Beli or preliminary binding sale and purchase agreement, often comes next. Then AJB, Akta Jual Beli or deed of sale and purchase, comes later when the legal transfer is ready to complete. All of these documents have their own purpose. The main difference is that PPJB usually sets the obligation to complete later, while AJB is the formal transfer deed signed before a PPAT, Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah or land deed official. The AJB is then used for the registration stage at BPN, Badan Pertanahan Nasional or National Land Agency. Document Main purpose Usual stage Transfers ownership? Confirm before signing Reservation agreement Holds the property and records the first payment Earliest stage Usually no Parties, property, deposit, refund wording, deadline PPJB Binds the parties to complete later Middle stage, often after due diligence starts Usually no Conditions to complete, payment schedule, defaults, termination AJB Final deed for the transfer stage Later stage, when the transfer is ready Yes, subject to the formal transfer and registration process Identity, title status, taxes, clearance, PPAT process This guide gives general information only, and shows the practical steps expats can take before paying a deposit, but it is not a substitute for advice from a qualified Indonesian PPAT, notary, or property lawyer.

What should you check before you sign? Focus on verification before emotion. Even if the property looks right and the seller sounds credible, you need to confirm who owns or controls the asset, what right is being offered, and what event moves the deal to the next stage. Ask your PPAT, notary, or property lawyer to review the draft and run the relevant document checks, including BPN-related checks where applicable. Early-stage deals are much safer when the schedule, termination terms, and supporting documents are clear before money changes hands. One thing worth knowing is that Hak Milik, freehold, Hak Pakai, right to use, and Hak Sewa, lease right, do not give the same level of control. If you are buying property in Indonesia as a foreigner, confirm your legal route first and do not assume a marketing label matches the underlying title. Check the following before you start making payments on an Indonesian property: Seller identity, and whether the signer matches the certificate holder

Written authority if an agent, family member, or company representative signs

Exact property description, certificate number, boundaries, and unit data

Deposit amount, payment dates, and whether it forms part of the purchase price

Refund rules, default triggers, and the deadline to move into PPJB or the next step of your contract

Any mortgage, dispute, arrears, or missing permit or tax document that could delay the transfer Which documents and details should you verify first? The title certificate or other proof of rights being sold, leased, or transferred

The seller’s ID, company documents if relevant, and any power of attorney

Recent land and building tax receipts where relevant

The draft reservation agreement and the draft PPJB or next-step timeline

A site plan, unit specification, or property description that matches the listing The exact document set can change for a leasehold villa, an apartment, a landed house, or a developer project, so ask your lawyer if anything else might be relevant in your specific case. If the contract is in Bahasa Indonesia, a bilingual review can help you catch refund language, deadlines, and title terms before you sign.

What are the main red flags for expats? Most bad deals do not start with obviously fake paperwork. They start with pressure, missing details, and a request to trust the process before the documents are ready. If any warning sign appears, pause the payment, ask for the draft documents in writing, and get a PPAT or lawyer review before moving forward. Do not assume online ownership shortcuts, especially nominee-style arrangements or vague guarantees, are legally safe just because they appear in marketing. Watch out for: Pressure to pay immediately to “hold” the property

Refund wording that is missing, vague, or only verbal

No clear timeline from the reservation agreement to PPJB or AJB

Unclear title status, or refusal to share certificate and ID copies

A representative asking for money without written authority from the seller