How to make an offer on a property in Indonesia

Key takeaways Foreign buyers can usually proceed only where the title, property type, and their status are suited to the title type, often through Hak Pakai or qualifying apartment structures.

Before offering, verify the certificate, seller authority, PBB receipts, zoning, road access, building approvals, and whether any spouse or heirs must consent to the sale.

A PPAT, the land deed official, handles the formal deed and land transfer steps, but an independent property lawyer can still be worth the extra cost.

Deposit discussions often start after terms are accepted, but you should not send money until the document path, payee, and holding arrangement are checked.

An accepted offer usually leads into PPJB (Preliminary Sale and Purchase Binding Agreement), then AJB (Deed of Sale and Purchase) signing and registration. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice. Plan your property payments from abroad with Wise For eligible customers, a Wise account can help manage currencies while preparing deposits or other property-related payments to Indonesia. It does not verify the property, title, contract, taxes, or recipient, so complete those checks separately before sending funds. Go to website

Make your offer and negotiate the terms A strong offer in Indonesia is not just a number. It works better as a package of price, timing, document requests, conditions, and deposit expectations. What should you include in the offer? Your written summary should state the offered price, what fixtures, furniture, or parking rights are included, the due diligence window, the target signing timeline, the expected deposit timing, and who is handling the paperwork. If financing is involved, say so clearly, and if title or permit checks fail, say what happens next. A clean first offer can be as simple as a short email or message that lists price, inclusions, conditions, and target dates in one place. A written summary will not replace the formal contract steps, but it does reduce misunderstandings which can creep in easily if the first approach starts verbally. How should you negotiate in Indonesia? Negotiation is often relationship led, so stay calm, be respectful, and support your number with comparable listings, repair costs, title limits, or missing permits. You can also negotiate move out timing, repairs, furniture, or who pays a minor item. Do not pay money just to show seriousness, and put every agreed point in writing.

Understand what you can legally buy before you negotiate Foreigners buying property in Indonesia have to abide by strict rules and can’t purchase all property types. That means that the first question you need to answer is not whether you like the property, but what right you are actually buying. Hak Milik means full ownership and is generally reserved for Indonesian citizens, while Hak Pakai, a right to use, may be the route some foreign buyers discuss depending on their visa status. Hak Guna Bangunan, often shortened to HGB, is a right to build that you will often see in company structures, not the simple route many individual expats expect. For apartments, you may also hear about strata ownership, which means title to a unit in a registered building, but eligibility, thresholds, and local interpretation can vary on the ground, and still need checking. One thing worth knowing is that the same asking price can mean very different value once title limits, resale options, and permit history are clear. If the title does not suit a foreign or mixed status buyer, a lower price does not make the deal safer.

Set your budget and transfer plan before you offer Build your offer budget from the full cost stack, not the listing price alone. In practice, buyers need room for BPHTB, the land and building acquisition duty, PPAT or notary fees, legal fees, outstanding utility or management items if agreed, and a buffer for exchange rate movement or bank delays. If you hope to borrow to fund your purchase, ask BCA, Bank Mandiri, or BNI for an early feasibility check before you negotiate hard on price. Mortgage access for foreign buyers can depend on residency, income, property type, and the lender’s own rules, so a soft pre-check can stop a rushed offer. Expats planning to send money for the purchase from abroad should compare providers such as Wise before you agree on a sale price. This allows you to see live IDR exchange rates, current fees, route availability, transfer limits, and likely delivery times before a deposit is due.

Do the checks before you make an offer Before you talk numbers, ask for the core documents and compare them with the story you have been told about the property. This is where many risky deals reveal themselves, especially in Bali or other resort markets where zoning, access, or permit issues can quietly change what the property is worth. A practical point raised by advisers who work with expat buyers is to confirm zoning and access before you reveal your best number. A plot that looks cheaper can turn into a more expensive choice if tourism use, green belt limits, or road access do not match your plan. Some documents and facts to check early include: Land certificate. Check the registered right, boundaries, and current holder.

Check the registered right, boundaries, and current holder. Seller authority. Match identity documents, and ask whether a spouse, heirs, or company signatory must approve the sale.

Match identity documents, and ask whether a spouse, heirs, or company signatory must approve the sale. PBB receipts. Review recent Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan receipts to spot unpaid annual land and building tax.

Review recent Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan receipts to spot unpaid annual land and building tax. PBG or legacy IMB. Confirm the building approval records, including Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung or the older Izin Mendirikan Bangunan, match what is standing on the site.

Confirm the building approval records, including Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung or the older Izin Mendirikan Bangunan, match what is standing on the site. Zoning and access. Verify permitted use and legal road access with local records, not just marketing copy.

Verify permitted use and legal road access with local records, not just marketing copy. Encumbrances and disputes. Ask the PPAT or lawyer to check for mortgages, court issues, or competing claims.

Ask the PPAT or lawyer to check for mortgages, court issues, or competing claims. Physical condition. Double check flooding, drainage, cracks, utilities, and any promised fixtures or furniture.

What happens after your offer is accepted? Once the seller says yes, the transaction moves from negotiation to proof. An accepted offer is not a completed purchase, so this is where documents, money movement, and formal signing order matter most. When do you pay a deposit? Deposit timing and size can vary by property type, local practice, and the document route, so never transfer money until the PPAT, notary, or your lawyer has confirmed the payee, the account details, and how the payment connects to the next signed document. If you are sending money from abroad, Wise is one option to compare for timing, fees, limits, and exchange rate visibility before funds are due. Using a specialist service like Wise can be a smart way to access strong exchange rates and keep down your overall payment costs. What are PPJB and AJB? PPJB, short for Perjanjian Pengikatan Jual Beli, is the preliminary sale and purchase agreement used while conditions, payments, or document checks are still being completed. AJB, short for Akta Jual Beli, is the final deed of sale signed before the PPAT when the transfer is ready to be formalized. In simple terms, PPJB is the bridge between agreement and completion, while AJB is the point where the legal transfer is executed and then registered. What does the PPAT or notary do? The PPAT prepares and executes the land transfer deed and handles the registration steps that move the title on the official record. In many deals the PPAT is also a notary, but you should still ask exactly what they have checked, what they have not checked, and whether an independent lawyer should review the structure before you sign.