How to Buy Property in Indonesia: Step-by-Step Guide for Foreigners [2026]

Key takeaways Foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik freehold land in their own name

Common legal routes include Hak Pakai, eligible strata-title apartments, leasehold, and PT PMA structures

A PT PMA may suit genuine business or rental activity but requires licensing and ongoing compliance

Avoid nominee arrangements and vague claims of ‘freehold ownership for foreigners’

Budget for taxes, legal checks, registration, notary fees, and ongoing property costs Use Wise to send large sums of money internationally If a verified property deposit or completion payment is funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to the confirmed recipient. Go to website

Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia? Yes, but only through certain rights and structures. Indonesian law restricts Hak Milik freehold ownership to Indonesian citizens, so foreign buyers need to look into the alternatives. The best property purchase strategy depends on your residency status, the property type, whether the home is for personal use or business activity, and local implementation. One thing worth knowing is that buying property does not by itself guarantee residency, visa rights, or mortgage approval. Which ownership routes are legal for foreigners? Route Best for Common requirements Key limits Hak Pakai, Right to Use Foreign residents buying a home to live in Current foreign-buyer eligibility, qualifying property, local threshold checks Not freehold, and local implementation must be confirmed Strata title, apartment unit ownership Eligible apartment buyers Unit must qualify under current rules Applies to certain apartments, not landed homes Leasehold, Hak Sewa Buyers who want contractual use rights Strong contract, clear term, strong due diligence You do not own the land, and renewal terms matter PT PMA company with HGB (Hak Guna Bangunan) Business, rental, or investment cases Company setup, business licensing, zoning, OSS business permit compliance Higher cost and ongoing compliance burden This guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. Which routes are risky or not recommended? Nominee arrangements, private side letters, and sales language that promises “freehold for foreigners” are high risk because the legal certificate, not the marketing pitch, is what matters. Foreigners in Indonesia might find that nominee structures are recommended to them as a smart workaround to the ban on foreign freehold ownership. This is not a legal option and can be highly risky. When choosing your property, do not rely on a local friend, informal trustee, or private promise without confirming the actual title, zoning, remaining legal term, and who is legally allowed to sign.

How to choose the right buying structure The right route depends on what you want the property to do for you. If you want a home to live in, you need to check if the property can legally be held for personal residential use; if you want rental income or a business asset, the key question is whether the structure, zoning, and licenses support that activity. A retiree planning to live in one apartment may compare Hak Pakai or eligible strata title options, while a buyer planning to run guest accommodation may need to review PT PMA, zoning, business identification requirements, and operating licenses before treating the deal as workable. If you want a home to live in For owner occupation, Hak Pakai and, in some cases, eligible strata title apartments are usually more relevant than a business structure. Before paying a deposit, check your residency status supports your purchase, and whether the property type qualifies. It’s also important to know whether any minimum price threshold applies in that province. The latest thresholds and local practice can vary and should be verified locally. If you want rental income or a business asset If you want to rent the property out, run hospitality activity, or hold it as part of a business, you may need a different route and a deeper review. PT PMA company structure, zoning compatibility, business activity codes, licensing through the OSS system, and ongoing reporting can all matter, so specialised advice from a professional may be necessary.

What does it cost to buy property in Indonesia? The purchase price is only the starting point. Other costs buyers usually review are BPHTB acquisition duty, legal or PPAT fees, title and registration costs, due diligence, possible VAT in some cases, and ongoing PBB, which is the annual land and building tax. One thing worth knowing is that exact percentages, exemptions, and who pays what can vary by transaction structure and local rules. That is why a clean cost estimate should be built from the draft deal documents before you buy. Taxes, notary fees, and ongoing charges Cost Who usually pays When it is due What it covers Where to verify BPHTB, acquisition duty Usually buyer Before or around deed completion Transfer-related acquisition tax Local revenue office, PPAT, tax advisor PBB, annual land and building tax Owner or contractually assigned party Ongoing Annual property-related tax Local tax office, current tax bill PPAT or notary fees Often buyer, sometimes shared by deal During closing process Deed work, formalization, filing support Engagement letter and local quote Legal due diligence Buyer Before signing or closing Title, zoning, document, and risk review Lawyer or PPAT quote VAT, if applicable Depends on the deal and seller status At completion if relevant Certain taxable sales Tax advisor and sale documents *Details checked using publicly available resources in July 2026 – as details can change over time and may be implemented differently on the ground, you’ll need to check your projected costs with a professional early in the purchase process In the end, the full amount you’ll need to pay to buy a property in Indonesia as a foreigner depends on the title, seller type, location, and whether the transaction documents match how the property is actually being used. How to move purchase funds safely from abroad Before sending a deposit or completion balance, confirm the recipient name, the agreed payment instructions, any transfer limits, how the IDR conversion will be handled, how long the transfer should take, and whether you may need proof-of-funds documents. The risk here is focusing on the visible fee while missing a weaker exchange rate, avoidable delays, or sending money to the wrong account.

How to buy property in Indonesia step by step A smooth purchase usually depends less on speed and more on getting the checks in the right order. Shortlist properties carefully. Confirm whether the listing is leasehold, Hak Pakai, strata title, or part of a company structure. Appoint your professionals early. A qualified Indonesian lawyer and a PPAT, which is the Land Deed Official, should review the deal before money moves. Collect core documents. Ask for the certificate, tax receipts, seller identity documents, and building and zoning records. Agree the commercial terms. Clarify price, deposit, timeline, title route, what is included, and what must be fixed before completion. Run due diligence. Verify certificate type, seller authority, zoning, PBG building approval status, charges, disputes, and any inheritance or marital issues. Review the preliminary agreement. This may involve a PPJB, which is a binding sale and purchase agreement, before final deed signing. Sign and pay at the formal stage. The AJB, or Akta Jual Beli, is the sale and purchase deed signed before the PPAT for transactions that use that route. Register the transfer. The National Land Agency, or BPN, handles land registration and certificate updates for the relevant rights. What to prepare before paying a deposit The documents and information needed to purchase a property in Indonesia can cover checks on yourself as the buyer, as well as the seller and the building itself. Use this checklist to gather all that’s needed before you send off the first payment: Your own passport and any relevant residency documents, such as KITAS or KITAP

Your own proof of funds and source-of-funds documents if requested

Income or financing documents if you are applying for a loan

Copy of the land or unit certificate from the seller

Recent PBB tax receipts from the seller

Zoning and land-use confirmation through your lawyer

PBG building approval records, and older IMB history where relevant

Seller identity and authority to sell

Checks for encumbrances, disputes, or unpaid obligations

Review of spouse-consent, inheritance, or co-owner issues where relevant What happens at the sale agreement and title transfer stage The process can vary by route, but many deals have a pre-sale stage before the final transfer. A PPJB, or Perjanjian Pengikatan Jual Beli, can be used to set out conditions before completion, while the AJB is the formal sale and purchase deed signed before the PPAT land deed official. Here, to avoid risk, payment timing and document sequence matter. Your final payment should usually line up with signed documents, tax compliance, and the agreed registration steps at BPN, not with verbal promises that the paperwork will be fixed later. Get professional help early to make sure the purchase goes through stress free.

How to check the property and avoid scams Before you buy a property in Indonesia you need to verify the certificate, seller identity, zoning, building approvals, existing charges, and whether the declared use of the property matches what the law and local records allow. This is different from markets where a sales listing gives you a reliable legal snapshot. In Indonesia, practical due diligence means testing the legal reality behind the marketing story before you commit funds. Documents, zoning, and title checks to verify Certificate type: Confirm whether the right is Hak Milik, Hak Pakai, HGB, leasehold, or strata title.

Seller authority: Check that the seller, heirs, spouse, or company signatories can legally transfer the asset.

Zoning: Make sure the land-use classification supports the way you plan to use the property.

PBG status: Confirm the current building approval – PBG is the new approval system which replaced the older IMB system.

Tax receipts and charges: Review PBB receipts and check for arrears or other outstanding obligations.

Encumbrances and disputes: Ask your lawyer or PPAT to check for mortgages, claims, or court issues. Mixed-nationality marriage and PT PMA cases to review with a lawyer Mixed-nationality marriages, inheritance issues, separation-of-assets agreements, and company purchases can change the legal analysis quickly. The issues in more complex cases are highly fact specific and should be treated as context for legal review. PT PMA cases also need extra care because the property, the company, and the business activity must line up. If any one part is wrong, the deal may still close on paper while creating future compliance problems.