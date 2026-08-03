Buying a Villa in Bali as a Foreigner: Complete Guide

Table of contents What foreigners can legally buy in Bali

Which ownership route fits your situation?

How to buy a house in Bali: Step by step

What it costs to buy and own a house in Bali

Which Bali location and zoning issues matter most Key takeaways Foreigners cannot directly own land in Bali under a Hak Milik freehold title

Leasehold offers rights for a fixed term, but renewal and subletting clauses require careful review

Hak Pakai is generally linked to valid residency and intended for personal residential use

A PT PMA structure may support genuine commercial activity, subject to licensing and zoning

A nominee setup is not a lawful shortcut to foreign ownership and carries major risks

Choose a route that matches your residency status, intended use, and long-term goals If you are planning a purchase from overseas it also helps to compare transfer fees and exchange rate costs early, with tools such as the Wise account where available in your home country. More on that later. The safest option depends on what you want the property to do in practice. A home for your own use, a second home you visit part of the year, and a villa run as a business can point to very different legal routes.

What foreigners can legally buy in Bali When foreigners are buying houses in Bali, the key question is not the house alone, but the land right or legal structure behind it, and that is where most confusion starts. International money transfers with Wise After your lawyer or PPAT has confirmed the ownership route, contract, recipient, and payment schedule, a Wise account can help you compare the cost of converting and sending money to Indonesia. Wise does not verify Bali property titles, permits, zoning, or seller authority. Go to website What “buying a house” means under Indonesian law Under Indonesian law, foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, which is the strongest freehold land title reserved for Indonesian citizens. What a foreign buyer may acquire instead is usually a Hak Sewa lease right, a Hak Pakai right to use, or a company based structure linked to a PT PMA, which is a foreign investment company. In plain English, that means you are usually buying one of four things: time through a lease, a right to live in a home, a building right sitting on land with a different underlying title, or a business structure with its own obligations. A common question is whether the villa itself can be owned separately from the land, but the legal answer depends on how the title, contract, and registration are set up. Who can use leasehold, Hak Pakai, and PT PMA Leasehold is the route many non-resident buyers see first in Bali. It can suit someone who wants a second home or a villa to use for part of the year, but the contract has to clearly cover term length, renewal, payment stages, and whether subleasing is allowed. Hak Pakai, or right to use, is generally discussed for foreign residents who want a home for personal residential use and hold the right immigration status. PT PMA property Bali structures are usually more relevant when the real plan is commercial activity, such as operating accommodation, because the company must follow Indonesian business and licensing rules. One thing worth knowing is that a villa marketed to foreigners is not automatically suitable for your intended use.

Which ownership route fits your situation? We’ll explore some options but it’s important to note that this is not legal advice. The best route usually depends on whether you live in Indonesia, whether the property is for personal use or rental use, and how much complexity you are willing to manage. Route Best for Residency need Complexity Rental and resale considerations Leasehold Most non resident buyers Usually lower Moderate Contract quality drives future value and flexibility Hak Pakai Foreign residents buying a home Usually higher Moderate Better aligned with personal residential use than business use PT PMA Buyers with genuine business goals Company based High Can support commercial plans, but adds ongoing compliance Leasehold: best for most non-resident buyers For many people who do not live in Bali full time, leasehold is the most realistic starting point. It gives you a defined term rather than permanent ownership, so the real value sits in the contract details, not just the villa photos. Check who controls the renewal wording, whether the extension price formula is clear, when payments are due, and whether subleasing or transfer is allowed. Hak Pakai: best for residents buying a home Hak Pakai Bali is usually the route most closely linked to a foreign resident buying a home for personal use. It can make sense if you are living in Indonesia, but eligibility, property type, and local conditions still need to be checked against current rules. Before relying on this route, verify: your current stay status, such as a KITAS limited stay permit or KITAP permanent stay permit

limited stay permit or permanent stay permit that your intended use is residential, not informal villa rental

the underlying title and whether the property can lawfully support Hak Pakai

the structure with a licensed PPAT, a land deed official, and an independent property lawyer PT PMA: best for rental or business use A PT PMA can be appropriate when the property is meant to support genuine business activity rather than simply function as your home. That may include accommodation or other commercial use, but it also means company setup, reporting, licensing, and tax obligations. This is different from a personal ownership route. Some sales pages present PT PMA as the strongest answer for everyone, but that can be the wrong fit if your goal is simply to own a home with less administration.

How to buy a house in Bali: Step by step The safest Bali purchase process is slower and more document heavy than many overseas buyers expect, and that is usually a good sign. The aim is to confirm the rights, permits, taxes, and access before money moves, not after. What to verify before you pay a deposit Before sending any deposit, check these items in order. Your legal representatives have a part to play here and can guide you through the process – but understanding an outline can help you follow the steps needed: Land certificate: confirm the exact title and whether the seller has authority to transfer or lease it. Seller identity: match the seller’s name and capacity to the certificate and supporting documents. Zoning: confirm whether the land use matches your intended residential or commercial plan. Access rights: verify legal road access, not just a physical path used by neighbors. PBG: check the Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung, or building approval, for the structure. SLF: where relevant, confirm the Sertifikat Laik Fungsi, which shows a building is certified fit for use. Taxes and encumbrances: ask your PPAT and lawyer to check for unpaid taxes, mortgages, disputes, or other claims at BPN/ATR, the land agency. Do not rush because a listing is said to be in demand. A common problem in Bali is paying early for a villa that has been rented informally, built without the right papers, or sold with a nominee suggestion instead of a lawful structure. How closing and registration work Once due diligence is complete, the parties usually agree terms, settle taxes and fees, sign the relevant documents before the authorized official, and register the transfer or right with the land administration system. The AJB, or deed of sale and purchase, is the key transfer deed in a sale context, and the PPAT is the official who handles deed execution and related land paperwork. If you are buying from abroad, some steps may be handled with a power of attorney, but remote buying should never replace verification on the ground. Keep copies of: the final signed agreement or lease

the AJB or equivalent executed deed

tax payment evidence

updated registration evidence from the relevant authority

permit and zoning confirmations relied on in the deal

What it costs to buy and own a house in Bali The listing price is only the starting point. Bali buying guides often underplay the full cost stack, which includes transaction taxes, professional fees, ongoing ownership costs, and the cost of moving money across borders. Taxes, notary fees, and ongoing costs Cost category Who usually pays What to know When to verify BPHTB Usually buyer Acquisition duty on land and building rights Before signing PPh (income tax) Usually seller Income tax on transfer context Before closing PPAT or notary fee Often shared or negotiated Varies by deal structure and value At term sheet stage Legal due diligence Usually buyer Separate from deed work, often worth budgeting for Before deposit Ongoing costs Owner or company PBB land and building tax, insurance, maintenance, and any PT PMA overhead Before committing Details as of July 2026. Rates, thresholds, and local practice can change, so date stamp the numbers you use and verify them against official rules. If you need financing, mortgage access for foreigners is limited, so check directly with major local banks such as Bank Mandiri, BCA, and BNI rather than assuming the product exists for your case. Moving money from abroad without losing track of fees The international payment side can be more expensive than buyers expect. Exchange rate spreads, bank transfer fees, timing risk, and even a name mismatch between transfer documents and purchase paperwork can all delay a deal or raise the real cost. If you are comparing ways to fund a purchase from abroad, the Wise account is one option some overseas buyers use to check transfer fees and exchange rate visibility before sending money. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with low, variable fees for fast, secure transfers to Indonesia from many countries around the world.