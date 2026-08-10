Where to Buy Property in Indonesia: Best Locations for Foreign Buyers

Key takeaways Bali suits lifestyle and tourism-focused buyers but requires careful leasehold, zoning, and rental checks

Jakarta offers strong business access, schools, and healthcare, although prime areas can be expensive

Lombok may offer lower entry costs but carries greater infrastructure, title, and permit risks

Surabaya suits practical long-term residents seeking established city infrastructure

Batam is convenient for Singapore-linked buyers but has a narrower lifestyle and resale market

Choose the location based on your intended use, budget, infrastructure needs, and resale goals There is no single best answer for every buyer. Bali is the best-known market, but Jakarta, Lombok, Surabaya, and Batam can be smarter picks if your goal is family life, relative value, emerging supply, or Singapore access. This shortlist weighs lifestyle fit, ownership practicality, infrastructure, price pressure, rental logic, and the main local risk. Legal and tax terms in the draft were checked against the cited Indonesian sources in July 2026.

A note on buying property in Indonesia as a foreigner Foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, Indonesia’s freehold land title. Most buyers instead compare Hak Pakai, a right to use, Hak Sewa, a leasehold right, or a PT PMA, a foreign-owned company, that can hold Hak Guna Bangunan, a right to build, for business use. Ask your PPAT (land deed official) or notary to confirm title, zoning, permits, short-term rental eligibility, and tax treatment before any deposit is released, so you can check your right to legally own the property under your preferred route. When paying for an Indonesian property from a foreign currency, exchange rates and fees can make a big difference to your overall costs. If you are sending funds from abroad, compare the full cost of converting into IDR, not just the transfer fee. Money transfer providers such as Wise show exchange-rate and fee information before you send, which can make it easier to compare how much should reach the recipient. Make international property payments with Wise Wise offers international transfers to Indonesia, and it does not replace payment instructions from your bank, developer, lawyer, or PPAT. Go to website

1. Bali Bali is usually the first market foreign buyers consider. It suits some buyer types extremely well, but it is not automatically the best answer for everyone. Why foreign buyers choose Bali Canggu and Seminyak suit buyers who want busy rental-oriented neighborhoods, restaurants, and social life, but they also bring more congestion and pricing pressure. Ubud appeals more to buyers who value greenery, wellness, and longer stays than beach access. Uluwatu tends to attract buyers who want surf, sea views, and newer development pockets, while Sanur often suits retirement-minded or family buyers who want a calmer pace and easier access to schools and healthcare. Foreign-buyer watchouts in Bali Many Bali deals are leasehold-heavy, so the real issue is not just price but lease length, renewal terms, access road rights, and whether the plot is zoned for the use being advertised. Do not rely on phrases such as “walk to the beach” or “rental ready” without checking the site in person. Your independent PPAT should confirm the certificate type, permit status, and whether the records at BPN, Indonesia’s land agency, match what the seller says before you sign a sale and purchase agreement. Short-term rental eligibility can also be sensitive in Bali, so make sure you’ve checked the specifics if you’re planning to rent your new place out. Finally, as elsewhere in Indonesia, nominee arrangements are not a safe approach and should not be relied on to get around the laws preventing foreign ownership of land in Indonesia.

2. Jakarta Jakarta is a very different proposition from Bali. It is a better fit for buyers who prioritize work, infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and everyday city living over holiday appeal. Why foreign buyers choose Jakarta For many expats, South Jakarta is the practical base because it combines offices, family housing, and established international communities. Central Jakarta can make more sense if you want shorter commutes, older premium districts, and easier access to government or business areas. Jakarta also gives foreign buyers a clearer apartment and condominium market, which can suit year-round urban living better than a villa-led market. If you are comparing the best cities to buy property in Indonesia for long-term utility, Jakarta deserves serious attention. Foreign-buyer watchouts in Jakarta The safer-looking city option can still hide area-specific problems. Premium districts can be expensive, some neighborhoods carry more flood or traffic burden than others, and condominium due diligence means checking building management, service charges, reserve funds, and the exact title attached to the unit. If financing comes up, keep expectations cautious. Mortgage access for foreigners is limited, and policies may differ across major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and BNI.

3. Lombok Lombok attracts buyers who want a quieter alternative to Bali or an earlier-stage market. That can create upside, but it also comes with more execution risk and a bigger research burden. Why foreign buyers choose Lombok South Lombok and Mandalika attract buyers who want tourism-linked potential without Bali’s density, while Senggigi can appeal to buyers looking for a more established west coast base. Relative entry prices can be lower in some pockets, and the island often feels calmer and less built out. That said, Lombok is not simply a “next Bali” story. It is better viewed as a different market that may suit patient buyers who understand why they are choosing it and can accept slower market maturity. Foreign-buyer watchouts in Lombok One thing worth knowing is that early-stage markets reward discipline more than optimism. Title clarity, road access, utility connections, permit history, and rental-rule verification all matter, and gaps in local service quality can make a rushed purchase expensive later. If a seller leads with aggressive appreciation claims, step back. Property investment in Lombok should start with independent legal review and realistic assumptions, not promotional forecasts.

4. Surabaya Surabaya may not be a lifestyle trophy market, but that is exactly why some buyers like it. It can suit people who want a large Indonesian city with lower price pressure than top Jakarta districts and less resort-market volatility than Bali. Why foreign buyers choose Surabaya Surabaya works best for buyers who want long-term residence, business access in East Java, or a major city with broad services and relatively low pricing compared to Jakarta’s prime areas. Apartment buyers and families who care more about day-to-day utility than holiday branding may find it easier to live with. It is a weaker fit if your main goal is a lifestyle villa or tourism-led demand. The case for Surabaya is practicality, not postcard appeal. Foreign-buyer watchouts in Surabaya Lower prices do not automatically mean a better purchase. Rental dynamics can differ sharply from Bali, international resale demand can be narrower, and a property that seems cheap may simply be mismatched to your real use case. Before committing, ask whether you truly want a home in a working city or whether you are only reacting to price. That distinction can rule Surabaya in or out quickly.