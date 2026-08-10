Where to Buy Property in Indonesia: Best Locations for Foreign Buyers

Key takeaways
- Bali suits lifestyle and tourism-focused buyers but requires careful leasehold, zoning, and rental checks
- Jakarta offers strong business access, schools, and healthcare, although prime areas can be expensive
- Lombok may offer lower entry costs but carries greater infrastructure, title, and permit risks
- Surabaya suits practical long-term residents seeking established city infrastructure
- Batam is convenient for Singapore-linked buyers but has a narrower lifestyle and resale market
- Choose the location based on your intended use, budget, infrastructure needs, and resale goals
There is no single best answer for every buyer. Bali is the best-known market, but Jakarta, Lombok, Surabaya, and Batam can be smarter picks if your goal is family life, relative value, emerging supply, or Singapore access.
This shortlist weighs lifestyle fit, ownership practicality, infrastructure, price pressure, rental logic, and the main local risk. Legal and tax terms in the draft were checked against the cited Indonesian sources in July 2026.
A note on buying property in Indonesia as a foreigner
Foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, Indonesia’s freehold land title. Most buyers instead compare Hak Pakai, a right to use, Hak Sewa, a leasehold right, or a PT PMA, a foreign-owned company, that can hold Hak Guna Bangunan, a right to build, for business use.
Ask your PPAT (land deed official) or notary to confirm title, zoning, permits, short-term rental eligibility, and tax treatment before any deposit is released, so you can check your right to legally own the property under your preferred route.
When paying for an Indonesian property from a foreign currency, exchange rates and fees can make a big difference to your overall costs. If you are sending funds from abroad, compare the full cost of converting into IDR, not just the transfer fee. Money transfer providers such as Wise show exchange-rate and fee information before you send, which can make it easier to compare how much should reach the recipient.
Make international property payments with Wise
Wise offers international transfers to Indonesia, and it does not replace payment instructions from your bank, developer, lawyer, or PPAT.
1. Bali
Bali is usually the first market foreign buyers consider. It suits some buyer types extremely well, but it is not automatically the best answer for everyone.
Why foreign buyers choose Bali
Canggu and Seminyak suit buyers who want busy rental-oriented neighborhoods, restaurants, and social life, but they also bring more congestion and pricing pressure. Ubud appeals more to buyers who value greenery, wellness, and longer stays than beach access.
Uluwatu tends to attract buyers who want surf, sea views, and newer development pockets, while Sanur often suits retirement-minded or family buyers who want a calmer pace and easier access to schools and healthcare.
Foreign-buyer watchouts in Bali
Many Bali deals are leasehold-heavy, so the real issue is not just price but lease length, renewal terms, access road rights, and whether the plot is zoned for the use being advertised.
Do not rely on phrases such as “walk to the beach” or “rental ready” without checking the site in person. Your independent PPAT should confirm the certificate type, permit status, and whether the records at BPN, Indonesia’s land agency, match what the seller says before you sign a sale and purchase agreement.
Short-term rental eligibility can also be sensitive in Bali, so make sure you’ve checked the specifics if you’re planning to rent your new place out. Finally, as elsewhere in Indonesia, nominee arrangements are not a safe approach and should not be relied on to get around the laws preventing foreign ownership of land in Indonesia.
2. Jakarta
Jakarta is a very different proposition from Bali. It is a better fit for buyers who prioritize work, infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and everyday city living over holiday appeal.
Why foreign buyers choose Jakarta
For many expats, South Jakarta is the practical base because it combines offices, family housing, and established international communities. Central Jakarta can make more sense if you want shorter commutes, older premium districts, and easier access to government or business areas.
Jakarta also gives foreign buyers a clearer apartment and condominium market, which can suit year-round urban living better than a villa-led market. If you are comparing the best cities to buy property in Indonesia for long-term utility, Jakarta deserves serious attention.
Foreign-buyer watchouts in Jakarta
The safer-looking city option can still hide area-specific problems. Premium districts can be expensive, some neighborhoods carry more flood or traffic burden than others, and condominium due diligence means checking building management, service charges, reserve funds, and the exact title attached to the unit.
If financing comes up, keep expectations cautious. Mortgage access for foreigners is limited, and policies may differ across major local banks such as BCA, Bank Mandiri, and BNI.
3. Lombok
Lombok attracts buyers who want a quieter alternative to Bali or an earlier-stage market. That can create upside, but it also comes with more execution risk and a bigger research burden.
Why foreign buyers choose Lombok
South Lombok and Mandalika attract buyers who want tourism-linked potential without Bali’s density, while Senggigi can appeal to buyers looking for a more established west coast base. Relative entry prices can be lower in some pockets, and the island often feels calmer and less built out.
That said, Lombok is not simply a “next Bali” story. It is better viewed as a different market that may suit patient buyers who understand why they are choosing it and can accept slower market maturity.
Foreign-buyer watchouts in Lombok
One thing worth knowing is that early-stage markets reward discipline more than optimism. Title clarity, road access, utility connections, permit history, and rental-rule verification all matter, and gaps in local service quality can make a rushed purchase expensive later.
If a seller leads with aggressive appreciation claims, step back. Property investment in Lombok should start with independent legal review and realistic assumptions, not promotional forecasts.
4. Surabaya
Surabaya may not be a lifestyle trophy market, but that is exactly why some buyers like it. It can suit people who want a large Indonesian city with lower price pressure than top Jakarta districts and less resort-market volatility than Bali.
Why foreign buyers choose Surabaya
Surabaya works best for buyers who want long-term residence, business access in East Java, or a major city with broad services and relatively low pricing compared to Jakarta’s prime areas. Apartment buyers and families who care more about day-to-day utility than holiday branding may find it easier to live with.
It is a weaker fit if your main goal is a lifestyle villa or tourism-led demand. The case for Surabaya is practicality, not postcard appeal.
Foreign-buyer watchouts in Surabaya
Lower prices do not automatically mean a better purchase. Rental dynamics can differ sharply from Bali, international resale demand can be narrower, and a property that seems cheap may simply be mismatched to your real use case.
Before committing, ask whether you truly want a home in a working city or whether you are only reacting to price. That distinction can rule Surabaya in or out quickly.
5. Batam
Batam is not the obvious first choice for every expat, but it can make sense for buyers with regional business ties or a cross-border lifestyle. It is a more specific answer than Bali or Jakarta, which is both its strength and its limit.
Why foreign buyers choose Batam
The practical draw is proximity to Singapore and the wider Riau Islands region. Buyers who value fast regional access, industrial and business links, or a cross-border routine may find Batam more logical than better-known leisure markets.
It’s not usually a good idea to buy in Batam only because it looks cheaper than Singapore. It should be treated as a specific destination in its own right, with all the neighborhood checks you’d apply anywhere else before buying.
Foreign-buyer watchouts in Batam
Batam’s strengths can also narrow its appeal. Demand patterns can be more specialized, residential and business-linked use cases can blur together, and not every property works equally well for owner occupation, long-term rental, or short-stay use.
If your location logic is vague, Batam is probably not the best answer. It tends to work best when the buyer’s reason for being there is specific, not generic.
Conclusion
There is no single best place to buy property in Indonesia as a foreign buyer. Bali offers the deepest international market, while Jakarta, Lombok, Surabaya, and Batam suit different lifestyle, business, and value priorities. The location decision should come after you have checked title structure, zoning, permits, access, taxes, and any rental rules that apply to the specific property. Before paying a deposit, use an independent PPAT or lawyer to confirm that the proposed ownership route and documentation fit your circumstances.
FAQ
Buying property in Indonesia
Can foreigners buy freehold property in Indonesia?
Not directly. Foreigners cannot directly hold Hak Milik, Indonesia’s freehold land title. Depending on the intended use and circumstances, buyers may assess routes such as Hak Pakai, Hak Sewa, or a PT PMA structure, but independent legal advice is important before choosing.
Is Bali still the best place to buy property in Indonesia?
Sometimes, but not for everyone. Bali has the deepest international buyer market in this shortlist, while Jakarta may suit full-time city living, Lombok a quieter earlier-stage market, Surabaya practical long-term residence, and Batam buyers with Singapore-linked needs.
What is the safest ownership structure for foreign buyers in Indonesia?
There is no single structure that is safest for every buyer. Hak Pakai, Hak Sewa, and a PT PMA with Hak Guna Bangunan can serve different purposes, so ask a PPAT and lawyer to explain the advantages, limits, and documentation for your circumstances before paying anything.
How much does it cost to buy property in Indonesia?
The purchase price is only part of the budget. Buyers may also need to plan for BPHTB, PPAT or legal fees, annual PBB, and possibly VAT on some new-build purchases, while sellers may face final income tax on the transfer. Rates and thresholds can change, so verify live figures before signing.
How do foreign buyers pay for an Indonesian property purchase?
Deals may involve a reservation payment, deposit, staged payments, or closing funds. Confirm the accepted payment route with your bank, developer, lawyer, or PPAT, and compare the full cost of converting foreign currency into IDR rather than looking only at the transfer fee.
Sources
- Badan Pemeriksa Keuangan – Law No. 5 of 1960: Indonesian agrarian law covering land rights including Hak Milik, Hak Pakai, and Hak Sewa, checked on 11 July 2026.
- Badan Pemeriksa Keuangan – Government Regulation No. 18 of 2021: rules on land rights, apartment units, registration, and housing use by foreigners, checked on 11 July 2026.
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak: overview of BPHTB, PBB, and final income tax in property transactions, checked on 11 July 2026.
- Bank Indonesia: Residential Property Price Survey Q3/2025 and national primary-market context, checked on 11 July 2026.
- BPS-Statistics Indonesia: Residential Property Price Index 2024 publication, checked on 11 July 2026.