Property Inspection Checklist Before Buying in Indonesia

Key takeaways
- Title: confirm the title type and whether the property can be transferred using a route that fits your situation.
- Condition: look closely at drainage, damp, cracks, mold, rust, and other signs of water or structural problems.
- Access: check road access, parking, boundaries, nearby construction, and how the location works at different times of day.
- Permits and zoning: ask your legal team to verify the permitted use and the relevant building approvals.
- Costs: check taxes, professional fees, inspection costs, and payment arrangements before committing funds.
Managing inspection and property costs from abroad
If you are paying surveyors, legal costs, or other property-related expenses from another currency, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion before sending IDR. Compare the exchange rate, fees, payment timing, and recipient details separately, and rely on your PPAT or legal adviser for the property checks themselves.
What to do before the inspection
Before you visit, collect as much information as possible from the seller or agent. Ask for the listing details, exact location, seller’s name, and any documents they are willing to share in advance. Plan the visit as part of your due diligence rather than as a casual viewing, and note anything that needs clarification before you arrive.
Documents to request before the visit
Ask for the land certificate, latest PBB tax receipt, seller identification, and any building or site plans available. If the property has been renovated, ask for information about major changes and whether the current use still matches the available documents. The aim is to make sure names, addresses, plot details, and stated property use are consistent before you spend more time and money on a deeper review.
- Confirm the property address and boundary details.
- Ask which title type is being offered.
- Request copies of available permits and tax receipts.
- Write down questions about access, flooding, drainage, and utilities.
Build your inspection team and budget
For a simple walkthrough, you may only need your own notes and a second set of eyes. For a more complex property, you may need a surveyor, contractor, PPAT (land deed official), or lawyer depending on the issues that appear. The support you use will affect your inspection budget, especially if you are also paying reservation, legal, or professional costs from abroad.
Use this on-site property inspection checklist
Treat the visit as a structured test. Take photos, write notes as you go, and compare what you see with the information the seller provided before the inspection.
Check the exterior and structure
Start with the roof, walls, foundations, windows, and visible repairs. In Indonesia, pay particular attention to damp, cracks, mold, rust, and signs of water damage because tropical rain and humidity can make small defects more serious over time.
Look for standing water, uneven surfaces, or drainage that directs rainwater toward the building. Fresh paint can hide cosmetic signs of a recurring problem, so focus on the underlying condition rather than appearance alone.
- Roof tiles or sheets.
- Wall cracks, bulges, or peeling paint.
- Drainage channels and gutters.
- Boundary walls and fences.
- Signs of flooding or poor repair work.
Check the interior, utilities, and safety
Move room by room and test what you reasonably can. Open doors and windows, check floors and ceilings, and look for leaks around sinks, bathrooms, and kitchens. Test taps, water pressure, lights, fans, outlets, and air-conditioning units if they are included, and note the apparent age and condition of major systems.
- Water pressure and drainage in bathrooms.
- Electrical sockets and lighting.
- Ceiling stains, mildew, or odors.
- Ventilation and natural light.
- Signs of pests or moisture.
Check the land, drainage, and neighborhood
The building itself may look fine while the location creates practical problems. Check road access, parking, noise, nearby construction, drainage, and whether the property works for your day-to-day needs. If possible, visit at more than one time of day so you can see how traffic, access, and the immediate area change.
Legal and compliance checks before you pay a deposit
A physical inspection is only half the review. In Indonesia, title, zoning, permits, and taxes can be as important as the condition of the building, especially for foreign buyers who may be using ownership structures that differ from those available to Indonesian citizens.
Check the title, zoning, and permits
Start by confirming the title type and the proposed ownership or use route. Ask what the property is zoned for, whether its current use is permitted, and whether the building has the relevant approval history. A PPAT can assist with the transaction process, while an independent lawyer may be useful where the structure or documents are complex.
|Check
|Why it matters
|Who verifies it
|What can go wrong
|Title type
|Determines who can hold or use the property
|BPN, PPAT, lawyer
|The property may not suit the buyer’s legal route
|Zoning
|Confirms permitted land use
|Local planning office
|The current or planned use may not match local rules
|PBG/SLF approvals
|Supports building approval and permitted occupancy
|Local office, PPAT
|The building may lack the expected approvals
|Road access
|Affects practical access and resale considerations
|Site visit, seller, local residents
|Access may be informal, limited, or disputed
The checks above are a practical framework only. Local requirements and the professional responsible for confirming them can vary by property and location.
Check taxes, fees, and seller red flags
Ask whether PBB is up to date and whether any other local charges are outstanding. Warning signs can include pressure to skip document checks, mismatched names on paperwork, vague answers about access, or promises that missing approvals can be dealt with after the purchase.
- Payment pressure: pause if you are pushed to pay before basic document checks are complete.
- Mismatched names: clarify any difference between the seller, certificate, contract, and payment recipient.
- Unclear access: verify how the property is reached and whether access depends on another party.
- Missing approvals: ask for document-based evidence rather than relying on a verbal promise that the issue can be fixed later.
What to do if the inspection finds problems
Not every defect means the transaction has to end. Some physical issues may be suitable for repair or renegotiation, while structural, drainage, title, or permit problems may justify pausing the deal until a qualified specialist has reviewed them.
If the concern is physical, ask whether it is cosmetic or structural and what evidence supports the proposed repair. If it is legal or administrative, do not rely on verbal reassurance alone; ask for the relevant documents and professional review before continuing.
Final checklist before you commit
Before paying a deposit or signing final documents, make sure the main physical and documentary checks have been addressed.
- The property has been inspected physically.
- The title and permit basics have been reviewed.
- Access, drainage, and neighborhood conditions have been checked.
- Likely taxes, professional fees, and other costs are understood.
- Material red flags have been reviewed with an appropriately qualified professional.
Conclusion
A useful property inspection in Indonesia combines a close look at the building with checks on the title, permits, zoning, access, and payment obligations. Do not let a clean appearance substitute for document review, and do not treat a legal check as a substitute for inspecting the structure and surroundings. Keep records of what you see and what the seller provides, and pause if important information does not match. Before committing funds, have the relevant property and legal points reviewed for your specific transaction.
FAQ
Property inspection checklists in Indonesia
What documents should I check before buying property in Indonesia?
Ask for the land certificate, seller ID, PBB tax receipts, and available permit or site-plan documents. If names, addresses, or plot details do not match, pause and have them checked before continuing.
Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia?
Foreign buyers do not generally hold Indonesian freehold property in the same way as Indonesian citizens. Eligibility depends on the title type, property structure, and the buyer’s circumstances, so the proposed route should be checked for the specific transaction.
Do I need a PPAT before buying property in Indonesia?
A PPAT is an important professional in many Indonesian land and property transfers and can handle key deed and land-office steps. Depending on the transaction, you may also want independent legal or technical advice.
What is the difference between a property inspection and due diligence?
A property inspection focuses on the physical condition of the building and site, including structure, damp, utilities, drainage, and access. Due diligence also examines issues such as title, zoning, permits, taxes, and contractual risks.
How do I check zoning before buying property in Indonesia?
Ask for the available land-use information and have the relevant zoning confirmed through the appropriate local planning or licensing channel. Do not assume that the same rules apply in every area.
What taxes do buyers pay in Indonesia?
The taxes and charges that apply can depend on the transaction and location. Ask your PPAT or local tax professional for the current breakdown for the specific property before you commit.