Property Inspection Checklist Before Buying in Indonesia

Key takeaways Title: confirm the title type and whether the property can be transferred using a route that fits your situation.

confirm the title type and whether the property can be transferred using a route that fits your situation. Condition: look closely at drainage, damp, cracks, mold, rust, and other signs of water or structural problems.

look closely at drainage, damp, cracks, mold, rust, and other signs of water or structural problems. Access: check road access, parking, boundaries, nearby construction, and how the location works at different times of day.

check road access, parking, boundaries, nearby construction, and how the location works at different times of day. Permits and zoning: ask your legal team to verify the permitted use and the relevant building approvals.

ask your legal team to verify the permitted use and the relevant building approvals. Costs: check taxes, professional fees, inspection costs, and payment arrangements before committing funds. Managing inspection and property costs from abroad If you are paying surveyors, legal costs, or other property-related expenses from another currency, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion before sending IDR. Compare the exchange rate, fees, payment timing, and recipient details separately, and rely on your PPAT or legal adviser for the property checks themselves. Go to website

What to do before the inspection Before you visit, collect as much information as possible from the seller or agent. Ask for the listing details, exact location, seller’s name, and any documents they are willing to share in advance. Plan the visit as part of your due diligence rather than as a casual viewing, and note anything that needs clarification before you arrive. Documents to request before the visit Ask for the land certificate, latest PBB tax receipt, seller identification, and any building or site plans available. If the property has been renovated, ask for information about major changes and whether the current use still matches the available documents. The aim is to make sure names, addresses, plot details, and stated property use are consistent before you spend more time and money on a deeper review. Confirm the property address and boundary details.

Ask which title type is being offered.

Request copies of available permits and tax receipts.

Write down questions about access, flooding, drainage, and utilities. Build your inspection team and budget For a simple walkthrough, you may only need your own notes and a second set of eyes. For a more complex property, you may need a surveyor, contractor, PPAT (land deed official), or lawyer depending on the issues that appear. The support you use will affect your inspection budget, especially if you are also paying reservation, legal, or professional costs from abroad.

Use this on-site property inspection checklist Treat the visit as a structured test. Take photos, write notes as you go, and compare what you see with the information the seller provided before the inspection. Check the exterior and structure Start with the roof, walls, foundations, windows, and visible repairs. In Indonesia, pay particular attention to damp, cracks, mold, rust, and signs of water damage because tropical rain and humidity can make small defects more serious over time. Look for standing water, uneven surfaces, or drainage that directs rainwater toward the building. Fresh paint can hide cosmetic signs of a recurring problem, so focus on the underlying condition rather than appearance alone. Roof tiles or sheets.

Wall cracks, bulges, or peeling paint.

Drainage channels and gutters.

Boundary walls and fences.

Signs of flooding or poor repair work. Check the interior, utilities, and safety Move room by room and test what you reasonably can. Open doors and windows, check floors and ceilings, and look for leaks around sinks, bathrooms, and kitchens. Test taps, water pressure, lights, fans, outlets, and air-conditioning units if they are included, and note the apparent age and condition of major systems. Water pressure and drainage in bathrooms.

Electrical sockets and lighting.

Ceiling stains, mildew, or odors.

Ventilation and natural light.

Signs of pests or moisture. Check the land, drainage, and neighborhood The building itself may look fine while the location creates practical problems. Check road access, parking, noise, nearby construction, drainage, and whether the property works for your day-to-day needs. If possible, visit at more than one time of day so you can see how traffic, access, and the immediate area change.

Legal and compliance checks before you pay a deposit A physical inspection is only half the review. In Indonesia, title, zoning, permits, and taxes can be as important as the condition of the building, especially for foreign buyers who may be using ownership structures that differ from those available to Indonesian citizens. Check the title, zoning, and permits Start by confirming the title type and the proposed ownership or use route. Ask what the property is zoned for, whether its current use is permitted, and whether the building has the relevant approval history. A PPAT can assist with the transaction process, while an independent lawyer may be useful where the structure or documents are complex. Check Why it matters Who verifies it What can go wrong Title type Determines who can hold or use the property BPN, PPAT, lawyer The property may not suit the buyer’s legal route Zoning Confirms permitted land use Local planning office The current or planned use may not match local rules PBG/SLF approvals Supports building approval and permitted occupancy Local office, PPAT The building may lack the expected approvals Road access Affects practical access and resale considerations Site visit, seller, local residents Access may be informal, limited, or disputed The checks above are a practical framework only. Local requirements and the professional responsible for confirming them can vary by property and location. Check taxes, fees, and seller red flags Ask whether PBB is up to date and whether any other local charges are outstanding. Warning signs can include pressure to skip document checks, mismatched names on paperwork, vague answers about access, or promises that missing approvals can be dealt with after the purchase. Payment pressure: pause if you are pushed to pay before basic document checks are complete.

pause if you are pushed to pay before basic document checks are complete. Mismatched names: clarify any difference between the seller, certificate, contract, and payment recipient.

clarify any difference between the seller, certificate, contract, and payment recipient. Unclear access: verify how the property is reached and whether access depends on another party.

verify how the property is reached and whether access depends on another party. Missing approvals: ask for document-based evidence rather than relying on a verbal promise that the issue can be fixed later.

What to do if the inspection finds problems Not every defect means the transaction has to end. Some physical issues may be suitable for repair or renegotiation, while structural, drainage, title, or permit problems may justify pausing the deal until a qualified specialist has reviewed them. If the concern is physical, ask whether it is cosmetic or structural and what evidence supports the proposed repair. If it is legal or administrative, do not rely on verbal reassurance alone; ask for the relevant documents and professional review before continuing.