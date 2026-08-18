Best Places to Retire in Indonesia [Expat Guide]

Key takeaways Sanur, Bali: can suit retirees who want an easier Bali transition, beach access, and relatively convenient healthcare.

can suit retirees who want an easier Bali transition, beach access, and relatively convenient healthcare. Ubud, Bali: may appeal to active retirees who prefer culture, greenery, and an inland lifestyle.

may appeal to active retirees who prefer culture, greenery, and an inland lifestyle. Yogyakarta: offers a more local urban experience, lower-cost housing options, and access to larger-city services.

offers a more local urban experience, lower-cost housing options, and access to larger-city services. Solo: can suit retirees looking for a quieter, lower-cost Central Java lifestyle with fewer expat conveniences.

can suit retirees looking for a quieter, lower-cost Central Java lifestyle with fewer expat conveniences. Senggigi, Lombok: offers slower coastal living, but specialist services may be less convenient.

offers slower coastal living, but specialist services may be less convenient. Lovina, North Bali: can provide more space and a quieter Bali lifestyle in exchange for longer journeys to major services.

Sanur, Bali Why retirees choose Sanur Sanur can be a practical retirement base for people who want Bali’s beach lifestyle without the pace of some of the island’s busier southern areas. The beachfront path, cafes, shops, and visible international community can make day-to-day life relatively easy to navigate. It can also feel calmer than Canggu or Seminyak while keeping access to restaurants, services, and the wider Denpasar area. That balance is one reason it often appears on retirement shortlists. Housing, healthcare, and trade-offs Sanur usually works best for retirees who are comfortable paying more for convenience. It is relatively close to Ngurah Rai airport and to larger private hospitals around Denpasar and the south of Bali, which can matter if regular appointments are part of your planning. Rents can be higher than in many parts of Java, particularly near the beach or in newer villas.

Access to larger private hospitals is generally more convenient than from North Bali or Lombok.

Traffic can still affect errands and hospital journeys at busy times.

How to verify: check current listings, test travel times to hospitals, and make sure any lease arrangement is documented and professionally reviewed. Use Wise to manage your retirement and relocation costs in Indonesia If you are moving savings or covering housing and relocation expenses in IDR from another currency, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion before sending money. Compare current exchange rates, fees, transfer timing, and recipient details separately, and use official sources for visa or residency requirements. Go to website

Ubud, Bali Why retirees choose Ubud Ubud appeals to retirees who want a greener and more cultural version of Bali. Its appeal is built around galleries, temples, wellness activities, rice-field scenery, and an inland setting rather than beach life. Central Ubud can be busy, while outlying areas may feel much quieter. Choosing the right neighborhood matters because road conditions and traffic can make short distances slower than expected. Housing, healthcare, and trade-offs Retirees focused on coastal living may find Ubud too far from the beach.

Higher-level medical care may require travel toward Denpasar or other larger centers.

Lower rent in an outlying village can be offset by more transport time and expense.

How to verify: check the route from a potential home to clinics, supermarkets, and the main roads you expect to use.

Yogyakarta Why retirees choose Yogyakarta Yogyakarta can suit retirees who want culture, lower daily costs than many Bali locations, and a less resort-driven environment. The city is known for universities, arts, traditional food, and a strong local identity. Independent newcomers may find it manageable if they are comfortable learning some Bahasa Indonesia and handling more day-to-day tasks outside an expat-oriented service environment. Housing, healthcare, and trade-offs Housing can offer stronger value than popular Bali areas, especially outside the center.

The wider city has major hospitals and specialist services that smaller resort towns may not offer.

The climate is hot and humid, so location within the wider region may matter to your comfort.

How to verify: check flood risk, transport options, and travel time to hospitals and groceries.

Solo Why retirees choose Solo Solo, also called Surakarta, suits retirees who prefer a calmer Central Java city with a more local feel. It combines Javanese cultural life, a manageable urban scale, and useful rail and road connections without the level of tourism found in Bali. This can be a better fit for people who value routine convenience and local neighborhoods more than resort atmosphere or a large expat scene. Housing, healthcare, and trade-offs Housing costs can be lower than in Bali and may also be lower than in central Yogyakarta.

Hospital access is practical for city living, but exact travel times still depend on the neighborhood.

International-style amenities and English-language support are more limited.

How to verify: test routes to hospitals, supermarkets, the airport, and the rail station before signing a long-term lease.

Senggigi, Lombok Why retirees choose Senggigi Senggigi may suit retirees who want coastal living in Lombok rather than Bali. It offers a slower pace and fewer visitors than many of South Bali’s best-known areas, which can appeal to people who value space and a quieter routine. That same quieter environment can be a drawback for retirees who want a large expat community, extensive dining choices, or quick access to specialist services. Housing, healthcare, and trade-offs Day-to-day living can feel more affordable than in popular South Bali areas.

Clinics are available, but more advanced care may require travel to Mataram, Bali, or another larger center.

Infrastructure and service reliability can vary by exact area.

How to verify: check rainy-season access, transport, internet, and power reliability before committing to a rental.

Lovina, North Bali Why retirees choose Lovina Lovina can suit retirees who want Bali without South Bali’s density, traffic, or pricing. The area offers a quieter pace and can provide more space for the money than better-known southern neighborhoods. It tends to suit self-sufficient retirees who are comfortable with a smaller social scene and longer journeys for some specialist services. Housing, healthcare, and trade-offs Housing can provide more space than in Sanur, especially for retirees who want outdoor areas.

Routine healthcare may be available locally, while more complex care can involve longer travel.

Lovina may fit better than Sanur when quiet and space matter more than access speed.

How to verify: test drive times to healthcare, shopping, administration, and other important destinations before committing to a long-term rental.

What to check before choosing a retirement location A destination that works well for a short visit may feel very different as a long-term base. Compare the practical details of everyday life alongside climate and lifestyle before deciding where to settle. Healthcare: map travel time to hospitals and consider whether specialist treatment would require travel elsewhere.

map travel time to hospitals and consider whether specialist treatment would require travel elsewhere. Housing: compare current rents or property options, contract terms, and the neighborhood rather than relying on city-wide averages.

compare current rents or property options, contract terms, and the neighborhood rather than relying on city-wide averages. Transport: test airport, rail, hospital, and shopping journeys at realistic times of day.

test airport, rail, hospital, and shopping journeys at realistic times of day. Language and services: consider how much English-language support you expect for healthcare, administration, and daily errands.

consider how much English-language support you expect for healthcare, administration, and daily errands. Residency: check the current Indonesian visa route and its conditions through official immigration sources before planning a move.