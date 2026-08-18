Indonesia Property Due Diligence Checklist for Expats

Key takeaways Ownership route: confirm the proposed structure with a PPAT and independent lawyer before relying on the deal.

confirm the proposed structure with a PPAT and independent lawyer before relying on the deal. Seller and title: verify the original certificate, seller identity, and the supporting paper trail.

verify the original certificate, seller identity, and the supporting paper trail. Zoning and permits: check that the property’s approved use and building documents match what you plan to do with it.

check that the property’s approved use and building documents match what you plan to do with it. Costs and payments: understand taxes, professional fees, deposit terms, and the correct payee before sending money.

understand taxes, professional fees, deposit terms, and the correct payee before sending money. Physical checks: compare boundaries, access, drainage, utilities, and condition with the documents and listing. Managing property due diligence and deposit costs from abroad If you are paying legal fees, due diligence costs, or a property deposit from another currency, a Wise account can help you organize currency conversion before sending IDR. Keep transfer confirmations with the rest of your transaction records, and verify the payee, legal structure, and payment instructions separately with the professionals handling the deal. Go to website

Due diligence process at a glance The article’s checks follow a practical order, with each stage narrowing the risk before you move on to the next. 1 Confirm the ownership route and make sure it fits the buyer, property, and intended use. 2 Verify the seller, certificate, land-office record, and supporting paper trail. 3 Confirm zoning, building approvals, and any extra requirements for the intended use. 4 Review taxes, professional fees, deposit terms, payment instructions, and the payment trail. 5 Inspect the property, boundaries, access, drainage, utilities, and surrounding land use. 6 Have the final contract and unresolved issues reviewed before you sign or make a non-refundable payment.

Check the ownership route before you look at the deal Due diligence starts before the first viewing. In Indonesia, a transaction described as a purchase may actually involve a lease, a right to use, or a company-linked structure, and each route changes the checks you need to perform. Ask the seller to state the legal basis in writing, such as Hak Milik, Hak Pakai, Hak Sewa, or another structure. Foreigners generally cannot directly hold Hak Milik, so the route being offered should be checked against your circumstances and intended use. Local practice and implementation can vary by region and property type. Common ownership routes for foreigners in Indonesia Route Typical use Main limit Ask for Hak Pakai Personal home use Available only where the rules and circumstances allow Confirmation that the route fits the buyer and property Hak Sewa Long lease Contract quality and term drive much of the risk Term, extensions, payment conditions, and exit provisions Company-based structure Business or mixed-use plans More documentation and ongoing compliance Company file and professional advice on the proposed structure The table summarizes the routes described in the source article. Eligibility and the exact structure should be checked for the individual property and buyer.

Verify the seller, the certificate, and the paper trail Copies can help you begin the review, but they are not enough on their own. The person selling or leasing the property should match the recorded rights, and the certificate and transaction history should be checked against the relevant land-office records. Ask your PPAT, or land deed official, what will be verified through BPN, the National Land Agency. Match the seller or landlord’s identification to the certificate, and pause if there are signs of loans, disputes, inheritance issues, missing records, or unexplained last-minute changes. Check that the original certificate exists and matches the relevant land-office record.

Confirm that the seller name and identification details match the party signing the agreement.

Ask whether the land is linked to a mortgage, court case, inheritance issue, or boundary dispute.

Review past transfers and supporting deeds for gaps or unexplained changes. Red flag Why it matters What to do Seller wants a deposit before checks The buyer takes financial risk before the basics are verified Slow the deal and complete the checks first Only photocopies are shown Copies do not demonstrate that the title is clean Ask to see and verify the originals Name or ID does not match The person signing may not control the relevant right Pause and clarify the discrepancy You are told a PPAT is unnecessary Important transfer checks may be weakened or bypassed Treat the statement as a warning and seek independent advice Documents to request before you pay a deposit Your professional advisers will handle the formal review, but it helps to know what documents should be available before money becomes non-refundable. Land certificate: to identify the registered right, plot details, and title type.

to identify the registered right, plot details, and title type. Seller or landlord ID: plus relevant family papers where needed, to confirm who can sign.

plus relevant family papers where needed, to confirm who can sign. Latest PBB receipts: to review the annual property-tax payment trail.

to review the annual property-tax payment trail. Permit records and site plan: to compare the approved property with what is on the ground.

to compare the approved property with what is on the ground. Draft contract or term sheet: to review price, refund terms, deposit conditions, and timing.

Confirm zoning, permits, and what the property can be used for A property can look attractive and still be unsuitable for your intended use. Zoning and building approvals are separate from title rights, so you need to check both. RTRW and RDTR: planning documents that help indicate what a site may be used for.

planning documents that help indicate what a site may be used for. PBG: building approval information relevant to the authorized structure.

building approval information relevant to the authorized structure. SLF: fit-for-use or occupancy documentation relevant to completed buildings.

fit-for-use or occupancy documentation relevant to completed buildings. OSS: the Online Single Submission system used for parts of Indonesia’s licensing and business processes. Check local zoning and building approvals Ask the relevant local office or professional to confirm the zoning rather than relying on the listing description. Compare the existing building with the approved use, size, and footprint, and ask whether renovation, expansion, or a change of use would require additional approval. Document What it confirms Where checked Land certificate Recorded right and owner BPN RTRW or RDTR record Allowed use and planning fit Local office or OSS PBG Approved building details SIMBG or local office SLF Use or occupancy approval for the completed building SIMBG or local office PBB receipt Annual property-tax payment trail Local tax office or seller file If you plan to rent it out, add one more layer of checks Using a property as a home is not necessarily the same as operating it as a rental business. If rental income is part of your plan, confirm the relevant licensing, registration, zoning, and business requirements before relying on projected returns. Ask whether the intended rental model is treated as residential, tourism, or another use.

Confirm whether the operator needs a company, local registration, or a NIB business identification number.

Get written professional advice before relying on promises about short-term rental income.

Review taxes, fees, and your payment trail before sending money Due diligence also means understanding the full cost in Indonesian rupiah before you send funds. Ask for a written cost schedule that separates taxes, PPAT or notary costs, legal review, translation, management charges, and other transaction expenses. Before you send a deposit from abroad Confirm the exact payee name, account number, and reason for payment.

Match the amount and purpose to the written agreement, invoice, or booking letter.

Confirm the expected payment timing and any recipient-bank requirements.

Keep the transfer receipt, invoice, contract draft, and payment emails together.

Compare exchange rates, fees, and timing before sending money.

Inspect the property, boundaries, and utility basics Paperwork should match the property on the ground. If boundaries, access, drainage, or utilities do not line up with the documents, those differences should be investigated before handover. This matters even if the paperwork appears clean. A contract does not resolve blocked access, weak water pressure, flooding, or a building that requires major repair. Walk the boundaries and compare them with available survey data, site plans, or visible markers.

Confirm road access and any shared access rights.

Look for flooding, drainage, retaining-wall, or visible structural problems.

Ask how water, electricity, waste, and internet services are set up.

Check nearby land use for noise, dust, or construction that could affect livability. What to verify on the ground Access and parking.

Boundary alignment with the certificate and site plan.

Neighboring land use that could affect noise, privacy, or views.

Water and electricity basics.

Whether the property’s condition matches the listing description.