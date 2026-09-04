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Best Property Portals and Websites in Indonesia

Indonesia has a mix of broad property portals, rental platforms, and city-focused websites, so the right starting point depends on where you want to live and whether you plan to rent or buy. Some sites are better suited to nationwide searches, while others focus on furnished apartments, English-language browsing, or property developments. This guide compares the main options and explains what expats should check before relying on a listing or making a payment.

writer

Updated 4-9-2026

Key takeaways

  • Rumah123 is a good tool for your first broad searches, particularly in Jakarta, Greater Jakarta, and Bali
  • Lamudi Indonesia offers agent-led browsing with strong cover of Jakarta, Bali, and Batam
  • Dot Property Indonesia is a winner for English-first browsing covering condos, villas, new homes, and commercial categories
  • Travelio offers furnished rentals while Jendela360 is good for apartment-led city moves
  • Indonesia Real Estate is a good resource for purchase and investment research including off-plan units, villas, and resort-style supply
  • When you browse property websites in Indonesia, a rumah means a house, an apartemen means an apartment, a kost or kos is a room rental or boarding house, and a ruko is a shop-house unit

Disclaimer: Details were researched in August 2026. Filters, listings, inventory, language options, and platform features can change over time.

Rumah123

Rumah123 is often the broadest starting point for anyone using property websites in Indonesia for a national search. Its English homepage surfaces sale, rent, and new-launch searches, plus agent search, price-drop pages, and a Jakarta map view, so you can move from a quick market scan to more detailed shortlisting without jumping between several tabs.

For expats searching in Jakarta, Greater Jakarta, Bali, or other large markets, that breadth helps you judge neighborhood ranges before you start messaging anyone. 

One thing worth knowing is that KPR, Indonesia’s mortgage system, and refinance tools on the site are useful for rough scenarios, but foreign financing rules and current terms still need to be checked directly with BCA, Bank Mandiri, or BNI.

  • Check whether the listing comes from an agent, developer, or owner.
  • Confirm whether the headline price is monthly, yearly, or negotiable.
  • Compare the same home on another portal if photos, m², or furnishing details differ.
  • Treat KPR calculators as planning tools, not proof that you qualify for local financing.
  • Use the map view early if commute time matters more than neighborhood name.

Lamudi Indonesia

Lamudi Indonesia is especially useful if you want strong agent and developer supply, city-level browsing, and an English route alongside Indonesia-focused inventory. In practice, that makes it handy for comparing homes across Jakarta, Bali, Batam, and suburban areas.

Its main strength is structured browsing which can mean it’s useful early in your property search. Some pages are clearly sales-led, and featured listings can repeat, so the real value comes from checking posting dates, how quickly the contact responds, whether furnishing is spelled out, and whether the written description actually matches the photo set.

  • Strong mix of agent offices, developers, and standard listings
  • Helpful if you want to browse both sale and rent stock from one portal
  • Featured inventory can repeat across pages
  • Listing freshness varies more than the clean layout suggests
  • Better for broad browsing than for judging short-term move-in readiness

Dot Property Indonesia

Dot Property Indonesia is one of the easier real estate websites Indonesia options for overseas readers because the English route is front and center. It is especially useful if you want to browse condos, villas, new homes, serviced apartments, commercial categories, or even a ruko, which is a shop-house, before you speak to an agent.

That cleaner interface matters more than it sounds. If you are still deciding between Bali villas, Jakarta condos, or a mixed-use purchase, broad filters can reduce noise fast, but you still need to check whether a listing is a direct local listing, a developer feed, or a cross-posted lead form and then compare the same property on at least one other portal where possible.

  • Best when English usability is your first priority
  • Strong supply across condos, villas, new homes, commercial categories
  • Good for comparing property types before narrowing to one city
  • Worth cross-checking against Rumah123 or Lamudi for listing consistency
  • Ensure you know what listing type you’re looking at – agent or developer led for example

Travelio

Travelio is more useful for apartment rental than for broad buying research. If you are a newcomer who needs a move-in-ready place, the site’s daily, monthly, and yearly stay options, plus furnishing filters, can be more practical than a huge sale-heavy portal.

This is different from a marketplace that mainly pushes leads. Before assuming the displayed rate matches your actual move-in cost, confirm the minimum stay, service or cleaning fees, building rules, utility inclusion, and whether the price applies monthly, yearly, or under a more flexible stay model.

  • Strong for furnished apartments and simpler landing options
  • Useful when you need building-level inventory in major cities
  • Broad range of options in popular tourist and expat markets
  • Check utilities, deposits, and extra charges before comparing rates
  • Confirm whether cleaning, linen, or Wi-Fi are included

Jendela360

Jendela360 is a niche pick, but it can be one of the strongest Jakarta property websites if your search is apartment-led. Its English route, bedroom and furnishing filters, virtual-tour messaging, and heavy focus on Jakarta, Tangerang, and Bekasi make it more useful for an urban relocation than for a nationwide hunt.

That narrower focus can be very helpful for experienced expats. People who care more about building amenities, furnishing status, tower access, and building-specific stock than about all-Indonesia coverage can save time here, especially if they plan to rent an apartment rather than a standalone house.

  • Best for apartment-heavy searches in Jakarta and nearby cities
  • Useful for comparing studio, 1-bedroom, and family unit options
  • Virtual tour options available if you can’t visit in person
  • Strong choice if you know exactly which city or district you need
  • Better for relocation shortlists than for villa or land research

Indonesia Real Estate

Indonesia Real Estate is more sales and investment oriented than most house rental websites needed for a first move. It is strongest when you want to scan Bali villas, off-plan units, and resort-style developments, including map-based search.

Bear in mind Indonesia’s property laws are complex for foreigners. Title type and eligibility still matter, and foreign ownership pathways can vary by structure and property type, so check current guidance through ATR/BPN, Indonesia’s land authority, and a qualified local PPAT before relying on any listing.

  • Treat off-plan timelines, yield claims, and resale promises as marketing until you verify them independently.
  • Check the title being offered, such as SHM, a freehold title, HGB, a right to build, Hak Pakai, a right to use, or Hak Sewa, a lease right.
  • Ask whether the project has current permit paperwork, including any PBG, which is a building approval, or IMB documents still referenced in older listing material.
  • Use a PPAT, which is the land deed official, to verify ownership structure, deed flow, and transfer steps before paying anything.
  • Be extra careful with villa or project listings that sound investor-first rather than resident-first.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about property websites in Indonesia

Which property website is best for rentals in Indonesia?

The most suitable portal depends on your search. Rumah123 and Lamudi can be useful for broad rental searches, while Travelio focuses strongly on furnished and flexible-term accommodation and Jendela360 is particularly relevant to apartment searches around Jakarta. Compare the actual listing terms rather than relying only on the platform category.

Which Indonesian property sites are easiest for expats to use in English?

Several major Indonesian property platforms provide English-language or English-friendly browsing, including Rumah123 and Jendela360, while Dot Property can also be convenient for overseas property searches. Individual listing descriptions may still contain Indonesian terminology.

Can foreigners buy property in Indonesia?

Foreign buyers should not assume every property type or ownership structure is available to them in the same way as to Indonesian citizens. The applicable route can depend on the property right, asset, residency circumstances, and transaction structure, so verify current official guidance and obtain qualified local advice before relying on a listing.

What should expats check before paying a deposit on an Indonesian property website?

Check the listing’s freshness, advertiser identity, property details, rental or purchase terms, payment instructions, and available contract or supporting documents. For a purchase or long-term property arrangement, also verify the relevant title, permit, and transaction information before sending funds.

Are Indonesian property listings usually priced monthly or yearly?

The pricing period varies by property and platform. Some apartments are marketed monthly, while houses and villas can also be advertised on longer rental periods. Always confirm the period covered by the headline price and whether utilities, service charges, or other costs are additional.

Sources

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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