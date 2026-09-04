Best Property Portals and Websites in Indonesia

Key takeaways Rumah123 is a good tool for your first broad searches, particularly in Jakarta, Greater Jakarta, and Bali

Lamudi Indonesia offers agent-led browsing with strong cover of Jakarta, Bali, and Batam

Dot Property Indonesia is a winner for English-first browsing covering condos, villas, new homes, and commercial categories

Travelio offers furnished rentals while Jendela360 is good for apartment-led city moves

Indonesia Real Estate is a good resource for purchase and investment research including off-plan units, villas, and resort-style supply

When you browse property websites in Indonesia, a rumah means a house, an apartemen means an apartment, a kost or kos is a room rental or boarding house, and a ruko is a shop-house unit Disclaimer: Details were researched in August 2026. Filters, listings, inventory, language options, and platform features can change over time.

Rumah123 Rumah123 is often the broadest starting point for anyone using property websites in Indonesia for a national search. Its English homepage surfaces sale, rent, and new-launch searches, plus agent search, price-drop pages, and a Jakarta map view, so you can move from a quick market scan to more detailed shortlisting without jumping between several tabs. For expats searching in Jakarta, Greater Jakarta, Bali, or other large markets, that breadth helps you judge neighborhood ranges before you start messaging anyone. One thing worth knowing is that KPR, Indonesia’s mortgage system, and refinance tools on the site are useful for rough scenarios, but foreign financing rules and current terms still need to be checked directly with BCA, Bank Mandiri, or BNI. Check whether the listing comes from an agent, developer, or owner.

Confirm whether the headline price is monthly, yearly, or negotiable.

Compare the same home on another portal if photos, m², or furnishing details differ.

Treat KPR calculators as planning tools, not proof that you qualify for local financing.

Use the map view early if commute time matters more than neighborhood name.

Lamudi Indonesia Lamudi Indonesia is especially useful if you want strong agent and developer supply, city-level browsing, and an English route alongside Indonesia-focused inventory. In practice, that makes it handy for comparing homes across Jakarta, Bali, Batam, and suburban areas. Its main strength is structured browsing which can mean it’s useful early in your property search. Some pages are clearly sales-led, and featured listings can repeat, so the real value comes from checking posting dates, how quickly the contact responds, whether furnishing is spelled out, and whether the written description actually matches the photo set. Strong mix of agent offices, developers, and standard listings

Helpful if you want to browse both sale and rent stock from one portal Featured inventory can repeat across pages

Listing freshness varies more than the clean layout suggests

Better for broad browsing than for judging short-term move-in readiness

Dot Property Indonesia Dot Property Indonesia is one of the easier real estate websites Indonesia options for overseas readers because the English route is front and center. It is especially useful if you want to browse condos, villas, new homes, serviced apartments, commercial categories, or even a ruko, which is a shop-house, before you speak to an agent. That cleaner interface matters more than it sounds. If you are still deciding between Bali villas, Jakarta condos, or a mixed-use purchase, broad filters can reduce noise fast, but you still need to check whether a listing is a direct local listing, a developer feed, or a cross-posted lead form and then compare the same property on at least one other portal where possible. Best when English usability is your first priority

Strong supply across condos, villas, new homes, commercial categories

Good for comparing property types before narrowing to one city

Worth cross-checking against Rumah123 or Lamudi for listing consistency

Ensure you know what listing type you’re looking at – agent or developer led for example

Travelio Travelio is more useful for apartment rental than for broad buying research. If you are a newcomer who needs a move-in-ready place, the site’s daily, monthly, and yearly stay options, plus furnishing filters, can be more practical than a huge sale-heavy portal. This is different from a marketplace that mainly pushes leads. Before assuming the displayed rate matches your actual move-in cost, confirm the minimum stay, service or cleaning fees, building rules, utility inclusion, and whether the price applies monthly, yearly, or under a more flexible stay model. Strong for furnished apartments and simpler landing options

Useful when you need building-level inventory in major cities

Broad range of options in popular tourist and expat markets

Check utilities, deposits, and extra charges before comparing rates

Confirm whether cleaning, linen, or Wi-Fi are included