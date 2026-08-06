Key takeaways Sanur is often the most practical all-round choice for families with younger children

Ubud suits nature-focused families who are comfortable with longer journeys

Canggu and Berawa offer excellent amenities but can involve heavy traffic and noise

Nusa Dua and Jimbaran provide a calmer, more structured lifestyle with good airport access

Uluwatu and Ungasan offer space and views but are less convenient for schools and daily errands

Choose your area based on school location, commute times, and everyday family routines Planning note: Families paying big upfront costs like housing deposits, annual rent, and school fees can find that all these costs can land together. Compare payment options – including specialist services like Wise – early to get a good deal on transfer costs and exchange rates. Wise has fast, secure payments to IDR from many countries globally, allowing for simple, stress free transfers for daily life in Bali. Wise for managing family costs in Bali If your rent, school fees, or moving costs are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to a verified recipient. Go to website A common question is which area is best, but Bali rarely works that way in practice. The best family-friendly areas in Bali are usually the ones that make school mornings, groceries, and clinic access easier. Here we’ve picked out some common choices to help you compare what’s best for your family. *Information in this guide is taken from publicly available sources, in July 2026 – as costs, housing and neighbourhood details can change quickly you’ll need to confirm on the ground realities before you move, using live resources

1. Sanur Sanur is often the easiest all-round base for families who want a calmer routine, especially with younger children, but it is still only the right choice if your school and daily pattern fit the area. Why Sanur works for many young families Sanur tends to feel easier than trendier south Bali pockets because the pace is slower, the beachfront is calmer, and errands can be simpler. For toddlers and preschoolers, that can mean flatter walks and less overstimulating beach time. For school-age children, the benefit is usually steadier mornings and a family routine many parents can maintain over the long term. Housing, schools, and trade-offs in Sanur The housing mix includes family villas, older compounds, and smaller inland homes, with beachside addresses usually carrying a premium. Bali Island School is in Sanur itself, and Denpasar-side options such as Dyatmika are also within reach with a short drive, which helps explain Sanur’s appeal. Bali relocation adviser Simone Collins of Our Year in Bali highlights West Sanur and nearby Renon as practical areas for families who want more space without losing school access.

2. Ubud Ubud suits families who care most about greenery, culture, and space, and who can accept that daily life here usually feels less convenient if you need fast coastal access. Why Ubud appeals to nature-first families Ubud works best for families who want more greenery, nature-based activities, and a slower weekly rhythm than the beach hubs. Mornings can feel cooler and quieter, and children often get more outdoor space than they would in denser south Bali neighborhoods. The appeal is not only visual. It shapes after-school time and weekends, which can be a real advantage if your family does not plan on spending all leisure time at the coast. Housing, commute, and trade-offs in Ubud Housing ranges from central villas near cafés and services to larger homes in quieter villages where you may get more land but add more driving. Green School Bali is in Sibang Kaja, about 20 minutes north of Denpasar and 11 kilometers or about 15 minutes south of Ubud, so test the route before choosing a house. Visit at school-run time and again in late afternoon, because Ubud can feel much less simple once you add airport runs, beach trips, or healthcare errands.

3. Canggu and Berawa Canggu and Berawa suit active, internationally minded families who want schools, restaurants, sports, and services close by, but the trade-off is heavier traffic and less breathing room. Why Canggu suits active, connected families Families are drawn to Canggu because school, cafés, classes, surf, coworking, and social life can sit in one tight radius. That suits older children, teens, and remote-working parents who want a busy, connected environment rather than a retreat. School pull is strong too. Canggu Community School and the Montessori School Bali are close by, so many families choose to live close to these for convenience. Traffic, housing supply, and school access in Canggu Canggu is not one place in practice. Berawa, central Canggu, and edges such as Pererenan can feel very different day to day. Housing prices vary widely depending on where you focus your search: convenience often costs extra.

4. Nusa Dua and Jimbaran Nusa Dua and Jimbaran tend to suit families who want luxury living, easier airport access, and calmer south Bali living, not families who want the densest café and school ecosystem. Why these areas suit resort-style family living These southern areas can work well for parents with younger children, frequent flyers, or anyone who wants beach time and a more self-contained setup without Canggu’s intensity. Jimbaran often feels more lived-in, while Nusa Dua can feel more polished and managed near resort areas. The upside is calmer housing and easier airport runs. The downside is more planning and more driving. Rent, convenience, and daily life in the south South Bali housing ranges from resort-adjacent compounds to more residential pockets where families can get more space for the money. Relative costs here can seem high compared to other areas of Bali. Before renting, check: whether the house sits in a managed compound or a more independent local street

how far the nearest supermarket, clinic, and school really are at weekday traffic times

whether you will need a car for most errands, not just school drop-offs

what maintenance, staff, and utility costs sit outside the advertised rent If your children are young and you travel often, these trade-offs can feel very reasonable. If you want older kids to have more independent movement, they may feel limiting.