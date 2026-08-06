This guide walks through top family friendly areas in Bali to consider, plus we touch on Wise as a smart way to send a rental deposit, school fees, or move money from overseas.
Key takeaways
- Sanur is often the most practical all-round choice for families with younger children
- Ubud suits nature-focused families who are comfortable with longer journeys
- Canggu and Berawa offer excellent amenities but can involve heavy traffic and noise
- Nusa Dua and Jimbaran provide a calmer, more structured lifestyle with good airport access
- Uluwatu and Ungasan offer space and views but are less convenient for schools and daily errands
- Choose your area based on school location, commute times, and everyday family routines
Planning note: Families paying big upfront costs like housing deposits, annual rent, and school fees can find that all these costs can land together. Compare payment options – including specialist services like Wise – early to get a good deal on transfer costs and exchange rates. Wise has fast, secure payments to IDR from many countries globally, allowing for simple, stress free transfers for daily life in Bali.
Wise for managing family costs in Bali
If your rent, school fees, or moving costs are funded from another currency, a Wise account can help you hold and convert money before sending IDR to a verified recipient.
A common question is which area is best, but Bali rarely works that way in practice. The best family-friendly areas in Bali are usually the ones that make school mornings, groceries, and clinic access easier. Here we’ve picked out some common choices to help you compare what’s best for your family.
*Information in this guide is taken from publicly available sources, in July 2026 – as costs, housing and neighbourhood details can change quickly you’ll need to confirm on the ground realities before you move, using live resources
1. Sanur
Sanur is often the easiest all-round base for families who want a calmer routine, especially with younger children, but it is still only the right choice if your school and daily pattern fit the area.
Why Sanur works for many young families
Sanur tends to feel easier than trendier south Bali pockets because the pace is slower, the beachfront is calmer, and errands can be simpler. For toddlers and preschoolers, that can mean flatter walks and less overstimulating beach time. For school-age children, the benefit is usually steadier mornings and a family routine many parents can maintain over the long term.
Housing, schools, and trade-offs in Sanur
The housing mix includes family villas, older compounds, and smaller inland homes, with beachside addresses usually carrying a premium.
Bali Island School is in Sanur itself, and Denpasar-side options such as Dyatmika are also within reach with a short drive, which helps explain Sanur’s appeal. Bali relocation adviser Simone Collins of Our Year in Bali highlights West Sanur and nearby Renon as practical areas for families who want more space without losing school access.
2. Ubud
Ubud suits families who care most about greenery, culture, and space, and who can accept that daily life here usually feels less convenient if you need fast coastal access.
Why Ubud appeals to nature-first families
Ubud works best for families who want more greenery, nature-based activities, and a slower weekly rhythm than the beach hubs. Mornings can feel cooler and quieter, and children often get more outdoor space than they would in denser south Bali neighborhoods. The appeal is not only visual. It shapes after-school time and weekends, which can be a real advantage if your family does not plan on spending all leisure time at the coast.
Housing, commute, and trade-offs in Ubud
Housing ranges from central villas near cafés and services to larger homes in quieter villages where you may get more land but add more driving.
Green School Bali is in Sibang Kaja, about 20 minutes north of Denpasar and 11 kilometers or about 15 minutes south of Ubud, so test the route before choosing a house. Visit at school-run time and again in late afternoon, because Ubud can feel much less simple once you add airport runs, beach trips, or healthcare errands.
3. Canggu and Berawa
Canggu and Berawa suit active, internationally minded families who want schools, restaurants, sports, and services close by, but the trade-off is heavier traffic and less breathing room.
Why Canggu suits active, connected families
Families are drawn to Canggu because school, cafés, classes, surf, coworking, and social life can sit in one tight radius. That suits older children, teens, and remote-working parents who want a busy, connected environment rather than a retreat. School pull is strong too. Canggu Community School and the Montessori School Bali are close by, so many families choose to live close to these for convenience.
Traffic, housing supply, and school access in Canggu
Canggu is not one place in practice. Berawa, central Canggu, and edges such as Pererenan can feel very different day to day. Housing prices vary widely depending on where you focus your search: convenience often costs extra.
4. Nusa Dua and Jimbaran
Nusa Dua and Jimbaran tend to suit families who want luxury living, easier airport access, and calmer south Bali living, not families who want the densest café and school ecosystem.
Why these areas suit resort-style family living
These southern areas can work well for parents with younger children, frequent flyers, or anyone who wants beach time and a more self-contained setup without Canggu’s intensity. Jimbaran often feels more lived-in, while Nusa Dua can feel more polished and managed near resort areas. The upside is calmer housing and easier airport runs. The downside is more planning and more driving.
Rent, convenience, and daily life in the south
South Bali housing ranges from resort-adjacent compounds to more residential pockets where families can get more space for the money. Relative costs here can seem high compared to other areas of Bali. Before renting, check:
- whether the house sits in a managed compound or a more independent local street
- how far the nearest supermarket, clinic, and school really are at weekday traffic times
- whether you will need a car for most errands, not just school drop-offs
- what maintenance, staff, and utility costs sit outside the advertised rent
If your children are young and you travel often, these trade-offs can feel very reasonable. If you want older kids to have more independent movement, they may feel limiting.
5. Uluwatu and Ungasan
Uluwatu and Ungasan can be great for families who want space, views, and a beach-led lifestyle, but they are rarely the easiest choice if you are optimizing for young-child logistics.
Why the Bukit suits beach-led family lifestyles
The Bukit – the peninsular sitting at the south of Bali, including both Uluwatu and Ungasan – usually suits families with older children, surfers, or parents who want a more independent, less urban feel. Life here revolves around driving to beaches, sports, meals, and errands rather than walking out the door. That can feel freeing if your family likes space and plans its days carefully. It can feel tiring if you are managing naps, daily school runs, or several young children.
Daily logistics, driving, and housing checks on the Bukit
Housing ranges from more affordable inland villas to larger homes with premium views. When choosing a place to live, verify not just the house but the approach: access roads, wet season drainage, stairs, and how close “close” really is once you are in the car.
Conclusion
The best area for your family in Bali is the one that supports your real school run, budget, healthcare access, and wet-season routine. Test the daily routes, inspect the property carefully, and confirm every rental and payment term before committing.
FAQ
Best areas for families in Bali
Is Sanur or Canggu better for families in Bali?
It depends on your children’s ages and the kind of week you want. Sanur often feels easier with younger children because routines are calmer and local traffic is usually less draining. On the other hand, Canggu can suit older kids and remote-working parents who want more activities and international amenities close by, even if that comes with more noise and congestion.
What is the best area in Bali for families with young children?
Many parents start with Sanur, Jimbaran, or selected Nusa Dua pockets because flatter streets, calmer beaches, and simpler routines can reduce daily stress. The key question is not which area sounds most family-friendly online, but which one gives you the shortest school run, the easiest clinic access, and a house that works safely in wet season.
Which Bali area is best for international schools?
Choose the school first, then the area. Sanur works well for Bali Island School and other Denpasar-side options, Canggu and Berawa are strong for Canggu Community School and nearby education choices, and families drawn to Green School usually shape their housing search around central Bali rather than commuting from the coast.
How much does it cost to rent a family villa in Bali?
Prices vary sharply by area, house size, condition, and how close you are to the beach or a major school cluster. Costs are generally lower in some inland or south Bali pockets, rising steeply in prime Canggu and Pererenan. Compare live listings and verify what the quoted rent includes before budgeting.
What should expat families check before renting in Bali?
Test the school run, inspect the access road, confirm internet speed, ask who pays for pool and garden maintenance, and check wet season drainage before you sign. You should also verify deposit terms, utilities, parking, staff costs, and whether the house still feels practical at weekday morning and evening traffic times.
How can families move money to Bali for rent and school fees?
When you are sending large overseas payments, compare the total transfer fee, exchange-rate visibility, transfer timing, and the exact receiving details your landlord or school provides. Wise can be one practical option to compare for sending money to Indonesia, but it is still worth checking whether the route, timing, and payment method fit your own situation before you send a large deposit.
Sources
- Bali Island School: Bali Island School’s location in Sanur and its positioning as an IB continuum school, checked on 2026-07-23.
- Green School Bali: Green School Bali’s location in Sibang Kaja and its travel connections to Denpasar and Ubud, checked on 2026-07-23.
- Dyatmika School: Information on the school’s location near Denpasar and its educational profile, checked on 2026-07-23.
- Canggu Community School: The school’s location in Tibubeneng, adjacent to Berawa, and the broader context of the Canggu school cluster, checked on 2026-07-23.
- International Schools Database, Bali: Information on Bali’s main school clusters and general fee ranges across the island, checked on 2026-07-23.
- Bali Long Term Rentals: Rental price indicators and examples of available properties in Sanur, Ubud, Canggu, Nusa Dua, Jimbaran, and Uluwatu in July 2026, checked on 2026-07-23.
- Our Year in Bali: Relocation-focused information about Sanur, including a family perspective on West Sanur and Renon, checked on 2026-07-23.
- Wise: Information for comparing options when sending money to Indonesia, checked on 2026-07-23.